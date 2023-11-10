My go-to winter gloves are the Castelli Estremo - and they're finally on sale Black Friday 2023

Black Friday is rapidly approaching (it runs from November 24th through the 27th this year) which means the deals are ramping up. Products that a few days ago were still full price have now been reduced ahead of the sale - including my favorite winter glove, the Castelli Estremo.

Given its quality and performance (I'll get on to that in a moment), its high price is justified. It also means that any reduction is appreciated. Right now, Backcountry have knocked 25% off, bringing the gloves down below $75.

In the UK - where the Estremo retails for as much as £125 - the best discount is found at Sigma Sports, with a 27% price drop.

Castelli Estremo winter gloves: were $99.99 , now $74.99 at Backcountry. There are cheaper winter gloves, even with this solid 25% reduction, but I think there aren't any better. The Estremo is built for the cold without ever being too bulky. The build quality is high, as are the materials - my favorite detail is the long windstopper cuff.

Castelli Estremo winter gloves: were £125 , now £91 at Sigma Sports A 27% reduction brings the Estremo under £100. Granted it's still a lot to pay for winter gloves but I'm confident you won't regret it. I've worn these gloves during freezing temps and the combination of he fleece lining and windstopper outer and cuff has kept my hands warm, even on longer rides.

The Estremos became my go-to winter glove a while back. I'd tried a few other pairs but none performed as well when it got really cold. The materials are all high quality, which means you get a durable wind and waterproof outer that really does its job. The fit is excellent too; not overly bulky with an impressive warmth-to-weight ratio.

But it's the details that really make the Estremo. The fleece lining feels luxurious against the skin. The neoprene cuff is generous in length, with the velcro allowing for a secure fit, ensuring the cold is kept out. The nose wipe is equally generous and the palm grips well even in the wet.

If you're still unsure about the winter gloves for you, you can read out best winter gloves buyers guide for reviews and advice. You can also check out both our main Black Friday bike deals hub and our Black Friday clothing hub - both of which feature cycling gloves.