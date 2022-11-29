Specialized's Cyber Monday sale: discounts on shoes, helmets, wheels and kit

With the sun just going down on the West Coast, a whole evening of Cyber Monday shopping is still ahead of us.

One of cycling's biggest brands, Specialized is having a huge Cyber Monday sale on a wide range of their products including bikes, Roval wheels, helmets, shoes and kit.

We waded through the collection, the size-and-color restrictions and the not-that-great deals to find you the best "worth it" sale items among them.

Happy shopping!

Specialized S-Works EXOS Road Shoes

Weighing just 150 grams, these S-Works featherweights represent the cutting edge of cycling shoe technology yet our reviewer found them to be very comfortable too thanks to the flexible upper.

A Boa dial is used for fastening up these climbing shoes and stiffness wise these are pretty efficient too, rated only two lower on the stiffness index than the S-Works 7 (opens in new tab)s.

Usually these shoes come with a hefty price tag but today you can save $210!

S-Works Ares Road Shoe

Specialized designed these top tier shoes around the feet of Tour de France green jersey winner, Sam Bennett, claiming the S-Works Ares are the most efficient and powerful performance shoe ever made.

Our reviewers found that these sprinter's shoes supplied unrivaled foot security and incredible comfort, making them perfect not just for fast finishes, but for riding of all kinds including triathlons. They also come in a variety of different colors so you can match them to your gear.

(opens in new tab) S-Works Ares Road Shoe: was $425 , now $318.95 at Specialized.com Variety of color choices!

(opens in new tab) S-Works Ares Road Shoe: was £275 , now £211-£266 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab) in the UK Black, white and red only

Specialized S-Works 7 Lace Road Shoes

A very popular shoe, the S-Works 7 Lace Shoes takes the performance of the race-winning S-Works 7s and combines it with laces to create a supple, adaptable upper with a personalized fit.

Our reviewer concluded that for "anything aside from maximal sprints, these are great shoes."

(opens in new tab) S-Works 7 Lace Road Shoes: was $325, now $224.95 at Specialized (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) S-Works 7 Lace Road Shoes: was £300, now £199 at Specialized (opens in new tab) UK

Specialized S-Works Prevail II Vent

The Vent is the cooling-focused version of Specialized's highly rated Prevail - the brand removed seven foam 'bridges' to create more effective ventilation channels. And a lightweight version of the MIPS safety system is used too, with perforations and a ripstop mesh for maximum breathability.

(opens in new tab) Specialized S-Works Prevail II Vent: was £240.00 , now £120 at Specialized UK (opens in new tab)



Specialized S-Works Power Arc Saddle

The S-Works Power Arc saddle expands on the success of the original and wildly popular S-Works Power saddle with a slightly curved shape meant to better contours to your body.

Curvature aside, the S-Works Power Arc saddles feature the same length and center channel as the original Power saddle as well the same lightweight FACT carbon fiber shell, rails and EVA padding to balance of weight, stiffness and comfort.

(opens in new tab) Specialized S-Works Power Arc Saddle: was $325 , now $162.45 at Specialized.com (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Specialized Power Arc Expert Saddle: was £115 , now £85 at Specialized (opens in new tab) UK

Roval Alpinist SL Cockpit

Roval, which started out as Specialized's sister wheel brand has grown into a components brand in recent years with the addition of Roval-branded handlebars, complete cockpit systems and seat posts — all extremely light yet also spendy.

This Cyber Monday you can upgrade your steed with the featherweight, 247-gram handlebar and integrated stem unit for $150 / £125 less.

(opens in new tab) Roval Alpinist SL Cockpit was $600 , now $449.95 at Specialized.com (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Roval Alpinist SL Cockpit was £475 , now £350 at Specialized UK (opens in new tab).

Roval Terra Gravel Handlebars

More of a gravel rider? Check out the 200-gram Roval gravel bars, made to keep you comfortable and in control even on the bumpiest of terrain.

The bar tops are an ergonomic “egg” shape with a shallow drop, short reach and a 12-degree flare. The bars are also compatible with internal Di2 routing for a clean finish.

Sadly, this deal if UK only.

(opens in new tab) Roval Terra Handlebars was £225, now £150 at Specialized UK

Roval Terra C Wheelset

Roval carbon wheels for under a grant? Yes indeed!

A benefactor of trickledown technology, the Terra C gravel wheels share the same hub and spoke architecture as the Terra CL and is paired with an entirely new rim layup.

Like its CL and CLX siblings, the Terra C rim also features a 23mm internal rim and 33mm depth which is compatible with a broad range of tire mounting possibilities.

Where the C model differs is in its use of Resin Transfer Molding, an automated process that enables the engineers to precisely control how resin —the glue that keeps the carbon fibers together— is introduced to the layup, which in turn ensures maximum strength.

The end result is a bombproof wheelset that still only weights 1600grams for the set.

(opens in new tab) Roval Terra C Wheelset: was $1,000 , now $849.95 at Specialized.com. (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Roval Terra C Wheelset: was £1,150 , now £799 at Specialized UK. (opens in new tab)



Specialized Race Series Rain Jacket

Just in time for the Festive 500, this deal will save you $100 off a winter riding essential: a good rain jacket, so you can keep riding all winter long.

The Race-Series rain jacket relies on the cutting edge Polartec® Neoshell® technology for the waterproofing while the form-fitting jacket remains breathable, supple and easy to move around in.

Available in both men's and women's cuts, but US only.

(opens in new tab) Men's Race-Series Rain Jacket: was $350, now $251.95 at Specialized.com (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Women's Race-Series Rain Jacket: was $350, now $251.95 at Specialized.com (opens in new tab)

Specialized Prime Alpha Jacket

Now here's a jacket that surprised me when I first received it. The tan-brown color seemed a tad dated and the fuzzy liner, while super soft, looked at first glance a bit bulky. But then I wore it. It's so comfortable and warm! Perfect for cold, but dry, weather riding.

The lightweight Polartec® Alpha® insulation is super soft to the touch yet breathable and moisture-wicking so you don't overheat and get too sweaty.

There are three back pockets on the back as well.

(opens in new tab) Women's Prime Alpha Jacket was $250 , now $187.95 at specialized.com (opens in new tab)