The Woom 3 impressed us so much - now finally its kids' bikes are up to 30% off for Black Friday
We loved the Woom 3 when we had it on test, rating it one of the best kids’ bikes currently on the market
If your child is asking for a new bike this Christmas, I can highly recommend checking out the latest Black Friday deals on Woom's kids bikes. This Viennese brand (North American headquarters are in Austin, Texas) has really impressed us since it burst onto the scene 10 years ago - with our Magazine Editor Simon Richardson('s daughter) giving the 16 inch Woom 3 a glowing review.
- Woom.com: up to 30% off sitewide!
Simon concluded: "Woom has done a great job of adding little details to the '3' that add up to a bike that kids love to ride. Each detail seems obvious, and is relatively simple, but taken all together sees the bike lives up to the phrase of the whole being greater than the sum of its parts. Nice design, a lightweight frame and good components make for a bike that kids love riding."
As well as the savings we'll be sharing below, Woom is running another initiative across its site: "Give a friend $50 off their first Woom bike, and earn $50 toward your next woom purchase" - plus free shipping! If you're a UK customer, we've rounded up the most impressive Black Friday kids' bikes deals in both the US and UK over here.
1.5-3.5 years
Woom 1:
was $249.00, now from $224.10 at Woom
Designed to help your kid master balance fundamentals that are essential in learning to ride a bike, the Woom 1 has a long wheelbase and an upright seating position.
Between $24.90 to $25.90 can be saved on all colors in the line up. It's one of the smallest savings to be found across Woom's range this Black Friday, but any saving on a quality brand is worth it for the value you'll get out of the purchase.
3-4.5 years
Woom 2:
was $399.00, now from $359.10 at Woom
Using a coaster brake and single-speed gearing for simplicity the Woom 2 is an excellent way to increase your child's confidence on two-wheels. The 14-inch wheels will also make for easier handling.
Save around $40 on all colors, from this sunny yellow to a very funky cosmic 'blurple'.
4.5-6 years
Woom 3:
was $449.00, now from $404.10 at Woom
This 16-inch aluminium model is the one Cycling Weekly's Magazine Editor Simon R reviewed (based on seeing how his daughter got on!). You can read the full review of the Woom 3 here... but to summarize, it uses a front and back V-brake for plenty of control, and singlespeed gearing.
What really impressed us was it's adjustability, simpliness to maintain, and component choice. And this ~$45 saving brings this high quality to a more accessible price point.
7-11 years
Woom 5:
was $649, now from $519.20 at Woom
Now it's time for gears! Eight to be exact, on this 24-inch bike.
A huge $129.80 can be saved on the sleek grey, but if something more colorful will bring greater joy to your child, then around $65 can be saved on all the other colors.
10-14 years
Woom 6:
was $699.00, now from $559.20 at Woom
This 26-inch aluminium bike is designed with kids' riding needs very much in mind. It has eight gears and features wide 2" tires for increased grip and comfort, adding to the bike's excellent stability.
The biggest savings (a solid $139.80) are to be found for the Blue and Grey models, but all colors are discounted and will save you at least $69.90.
Over the Black Friday weekend we will be continuing to search the web for all the best cycling deals.
Check out our main Black Friday bike deals hub page for all the latest discounts and deals as we find them.
I’ve been hooked on bikes ever since the age of 12 and my first lap of the Hillingdon Cycle Circuit in the bright yellow kit of the Hillingdon Slipstreamers. For a time, my cycling life centred around racing road and track.
But that’s since broadened to include multiday two-wheeled, one-sleeping-bag adventures over whatever terrain I happen to meet - with a two-week bikepacking trip from Budapest into the mountains of Slovakia being just the latest.
I still enjoy lining up on a start line, though, racing the British Gravel Championships and finding myself on the podium at the enduro-style gravel event, Gritfest in 2022.
Height: 177cm
Weight: 60–63kg
