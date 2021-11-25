Where can I get a Black Friday deal on Specialized shoes?

Specialized shoes are considered to up there with the best, if not the best. They're hard to beat not just because they've been worn by multiple world champions and Grand Tour stage winners, but also because they have a reputation for being supremely comfortable for the everyday rider too.

This is down to Specialized's Body Geometry, a concept that started out with saddles and which it has since applied to all the contact points. Specialized takes a wholly scientific approach with cycling shoes, recognising firstly that the human foot was designed for walking, not pedalling, so it worked with the Boulder Center for Sports Medicine to solve all the problems that arose with traditional cycling shoes.

We've reviewed many Specialized shoes over the years and found that they fit a wide range of foot shapes and riding styles. It's hard to think of the last time we didn't get on well with a pair, be that the flagship S-Works 7 or the entry level Torch 1.0.

That's why it's always exciting when Specialized shoes are on sale - and in the week leading up to Black Friday there are already some amazing deals out there.

At the moment the UK deals are better than the US ones, but we expect that situation to change, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back.

Shop Specialized shoes now

now $320 at Backcountry (save $80) Specialized S-Works 7 $400 , now $320 at Backcountry (save $80) Specialized's top shoe has a Powerline carbon sole - the stiffest on the brand's stiffness index - and a Dyneema mesh upper that's breathable, supportive and comfortable. They're shaped with Specialized's acclaimed Body Geometry fit and closure is via twin Boa dials with CNC'd alloy for extra durability. The discount is on the black/rocket red colourway and sizes are getting limited so hurry!

now £218 at Sigma Sports Specialized S-Works 7 Vent £399 , now £218 at Sigma Sports (save £181) The coolest (literally) version of Specialized's flagship road shoe features a mesh upper fabric for extra breathability in hot conditions - also making it ideal for indoor training. It's also lighter than the regular S-Works 7 shoe, weighing just 316g for a size 43 pair. At this incredible price - almost half price - your wallet won't quite be as light as it otherwise would have been! Better be quick with this one as it's selling fast.

now £241 at Sigma Sports (save £209) Specialized S-Works Exos £450 , now £241 at Sigma Sports (save £209) This is a really exceptional saving of just under 50% on the most expensive Specialized shoes you can buy. These are the super light climbing shoes that weigh just 150g per shoe (size 42). If you want to grab a pair you'll need to be very quick as sizes are already getting limited,

now £69 at Sigma Sports (save £31) Specialized Torch 1.0 £100 , now £69 at Sigma Sports (save £31) We gave these 4/5 when we reviewed them earlier this year, saying: "Specialized is able to offer trickle-down technology within its Torch 1.0 shoes with many learnings from the market-leading S-Works 7 clearly present. The fit is good, at this price point, and the sole is plenty stiff enough." Even better at this reduced price, and all sizes available as we write.

now £250 at Tredz (save £125) Specialized S-Works Ares £375 , now £250 at Tredz (save £125) The newest version of the S-Works 7 was developed around Tour de France green jersey winner Sam Bennett to supply extra efficiency and power transfer. It has the same outsole as the regular S-Works 7 but the wraparound closure system which features a tongueless Dyneema sock is designed for a perfect hold without putting pressure on the tendons. Super price, available in all sizes at the time of writing,

now £139 at Tredz (save £91) Specialized Torch 3.0 £230 , now £139 at Tredz (save £91) We gave the Torch 3.0 shoes 4.5/5 when we reviewed them, and they made it into our Editor's Choice list of favourite products in 2018. They have Specialized's FACT carbon composite sole, the Body Geometry construction, twin Boa closure and many of the features that define the flagship S-Works shoes - but at a lower price point. Now even lower still.

now £119 at Sigma Sports Specialized Torch 2.0 £175 , now £119 at Sigma Sports (save £56) The mid-range Torch 2.0 shoes feature a carbon sole and Body Geometry upper and are aimed at supplying a little more comfort than the purely race-focused shoes such as the S-Works 7. The toe box gets a little more wiggle room and the upper is made from a soft TPU for a precise but supple fit. Plenty of sizes available at this excellent price, and available in black or white.

