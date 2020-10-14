Amazon Prime Day bikepacking and camping deals: Save up to 40% for US adventures

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing and runs through Wednesday. There are plenty of great deals to be had across all categories. If you’re gearing up for your next bikepacking trip, or have plans to camp and ride around your favourite cycling destination, then it’s worth checking out the Prime Day deals on camp gear. You can save up to 40% on water filters, tents, first-aid kits, and more.

To enjoy the savings, you’ll need an Amazon Prime Account. However, you can sign up via a 30-day free trial, and cancel at any time.

If you’re looking for yet more cycling deals then have a look through our list and see more big savings over the two-day sale on Amazon.

The deals available online are pretty endless, but we’ve done the leg work and clipped it down to some of the best we can find on Amazon and other sites as well.

Amazon Prime Day bikepacking and camping deals

Sawyer Squeeze Water Filtration System was $34.99 now $29.99

This light and compact portable water filter removes harmful bacteria, protozoa, cysts, sediment, and 100% of microplastics. It’s a great choice for ultralight bikepacking adventures. The Sawyer Squeeze bottle includes two reusable 32-oz, BPA-free collapsible pouches that roll up tightly for easy packing, drinking straw, one set of Sawyer Inline Hydration Pack Adapters for the filter, and a mesh storage bag. View here: Sawyer Squeeze Water Filtration System was $34.99 now $29.99

Klymit Static V Sleeping Pad was $54.95 now $41.85



The Klymit Static V Sleeping Pad is big on comfort and packs down to just 3×8 inches, making it the perfect air pad for bikepacking trips. According to Klymit, it takes just 10-15 breaths to inflate to its full 72x23x2.5″ size. View here: Klymit Static V Sleeping Pad was $54.95 now $41.85

Marmot Limestone 4-Person Tent was $370.00 now $210.00

The Marmot Limestone is a good choice for car camping trips with family or friends. This 60 square foot features fully-taped seams and a full coverage weatherproof rain fly. View here: Marmot Limestone 4-Person Tent was $370.00 now $210.00

Fivejoy Folding Camping Table was $89.99 now $65.00

If you’re looking for a sturdy camp table for meals, or a portable work table to hold tools at races and other events, this collapsible Fivejoy camp table will do the trick. View here: Fivejoy Folding Camping Table was $89.99 now $65.00

Surviveware Small First Aid Kit was $36.95 now $29.56

Compact, portable, and light: this Surviveware kit is packed with 100 essential first-aid supplies. The outer bag is water-resistant and all inner items are protected from water damage in durable laminate pouches that are clearly labeled so you can access the items quickly during times of need. There’s also extra space to add items unique to your first-aid needs.

View here: Surviveware Small First Aid Kit was $36.95 now $29.56

