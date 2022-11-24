Black Friday bike deals live: computers, smartwatches, clothing, shoes and more!

Hello and welcome to Cycling Weekly's Black Friday Bike Deals live blog!
It really feels like the Black Friday 'season' started from a long way out this year, doesn't it? Still, whatever your position on rampant capitalism, in these straitened times any sales are definitely worth taking advantage of!
We've been seeing all the main retailers, Amazon, Wiggle, Walmart, Sigma Sports, Competitive Cyclist (plus many others) stepping into full swing with their Black Friday deals – and we're going to be on hand picking out the biggest and best deals on kit we know, trust and have reviewed.
We spend the whole year putting the latest releases of tech, components and clothing through their paces, so we know when an outgoing model is actually much the same as the latest generation – making the clearance / Black Friday discount combo an absolute steal.
Top tip: the Wahoo Kickr V5 indoor trainer is one of those – for more, check out our Black Friday Bike Deals main hub, where we've complied all the best discounts we've found.
Quick deals USA
- Shop smartwatches and bike computers at Amazon USA
- REI: 25% off Pearl Izumi, Shimano clothing; 20% off Diamondback
- Backcountry: Up to 53% components: brakes, gears, cleats cassettes
- Wiggle: Up to 60% off: save on bike maintenance, wheels, tyres and Oakleys
- ProBikeKit: Save on Vittoria and Conti tyres, Lezyne lights and Knog bells
- Competitive Cyclist: Castelli, Assos and GT carbon gravel bikes 30% off
Quick deals UK
Shimano IC100 Cycling shoe: Was
$100.00, now $60.00 (opens in new tab)
Designed as an indoor cycling shoe, the IC100 combines a heavy focus on breathability with a highly versatile sole that caters for both three-bolt road cleats and the two-bolt kind used on off-road pedals – but also some spin bikes. Although they might be intended specifically for indoor use, they double up nicely for hot weather rides outdoors
Shimano IC102 Cycling shoe: Was £69.00, now £58.00 (opens in new tab)
Essentially the same as the IC100, with no differences between the major spec points, this is the model that's on the best discount in the UK. You get the same high levels breathability, the sole that's compatible with both two-bolt and three-bolt cleats and that easy to fasten Velco strap
We've recently reviewed the IC102 version of Shimano's budget indoor specific shoe and were very impressed by the performance for the price. The breathability was good, the soles perfectly stiff enough for hard efforts and the Velcro strap made them super quick and easy to slip on before turbo sessions.
Now, these are at the entry-level end of the market – we've tested more expensive models that do offer more breathability from the upper, the nylon sole simply isn't as stiff as its carbon equivalents and Boa dials offer more adjustment than you get with a Velcro strap.
That said, those shoes can go for over four times the price of this model – the point is that these shoes are really great value for their price and, if you're not coming from a set of those top-end shoes, you're very unlikely to be disappointed by them.
But if you do want to see how this model stacks up against the best road cycling shoes we've had on test, you can find our buyer's guide just over here.
Editor Michelle was impressed with Garmin's Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar smartwatch when it was launched earlier this year. Don't worry, that hairy wrist isn't hers. Instead that - almost - live shot shows Content Director Rob showing off his Garmin Fenix 6. As someone who doesn't just ride a bike but also runs, boulders and goes to the gym (all badly, by the way) he's a big fan of the multi-sport talents of the Fenix.
As it's actually Rob writing this he doesn't mind a) referring to himself in the third person and b) telling you that if you can grab a previous generation Fenix you'll be getting one of the best smartwatches for cycling out there. It provides you with enough data to fill several spreadsheets, plays music, shows you WhatsApp messages and, yep, tells the time!
Garmin Fenix 6 Pro:
$599.99 $329.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Packed with features, the Fenix 6 does everything you might want. Beyond just tracking your rides and runs (along with many other sports) it comes preloaded with TOPO maps to help guide you on your way. To drill into the details, you can read our review (opens in new tab) here.
Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar: was
£849.99 £389.99 at Jura Watches (opens in new tab)
Exactly the same as the watch above except it's powered by the magic of the sun's rays. Garmin claims up to 14 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and 16 when solar charging. We'd be surprised if you get anything like that to be honest - our testers have managed around six days with theirs. But it's still a very good bit of kit and it's nearly 500 quid off at Jura Watches! Check out our full review (opens in new tab) here.
Hello you!
It's the final countdown (yeah, I'm singing it in my head) to the official launch of Black Friday 2022 - there IS an official launch right? - and from now until Cyber Monday Cycling Weekly will be here to help you find the best - and most genuine - biking bargains out there.
Wherever possible, we'll be snooping around the internet to see if we can find you deals on gear we've tested or bought ourselves so that you know the deals we present are good 'uns!
So, keep popping back to see what we've found. And yes, we will be here during football/soccer games. (Although we might be a bit distracted at 7pm UK tomorrow...)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1