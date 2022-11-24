Black Friday bike deals live: computers, smartwatches, clothing, shoes and more!

Hello and welcome to Cycling Weekly's Black Friday Bike Deals live blog!

It really feels like the Black Friday 'season' started from a long way out this year, doesn't it? Still, whatever your position on rampant capitalism, in these straitened times any sales are definitely worth taking advantage of!

We've been seeing all the main retailers, Amazon, Wiggle, Walmart, Sigma Sports, Competitive Cyclist (plus many others) stepping into full swing with their Black Friday deals – and we're going to be on hand picking out the biggest and best deals on kit we know, trust and have reviewed.

We spend the whole year putting the latest releases of tech, components and clothing through their paces, so we know when an outgoing model is actually much the same as the latest generation – making the clearance / Black Friday discount combo an absolute steal.

Top tip: the Wahoo Kickr V5 indoor trainer is one of those – for more, check out our Black Friday Bike Deals main hub, where we've complied all the best discounts we've found.

Quick deals USA