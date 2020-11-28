The Best Cyber Monday bike deals: the best savings the internet has to offer

If you’re a deal savvy cyclist morning the end of Black Friday, then you’ll be pleased to hear that the deals are far from over. Cyber Monday is here, bringing with it a plethora of new offers as retailers vie for attention in this pre-Christmas shopping period.

Traditionally, Black Friday was a high street shopping event, whilst Cyber Monday was the name given to the online sales that arrived – as shoppers still searching for that ideal purchase crawled the net at work.

The Covid-19 year means that most deal hunters have taken their search online, and we’ve created this page to help

Cyber Monday bike deals UK 2020

Cyber Monday road and gravel bike deals 2020 UK

Cannondale SuperSlice Ultegra 2019 time trial bike at Evans Cycles £5500 £2750

At time of writing, this deal is available across a wide range of sizes: 50cm, 52cm, 54cm, 56cm, 58cm. That’s pretty rare on a bike deal. If you’re after a time trial bike in prep for the 2021 season, then look no further. The SuperSlice is aero optimised, and comes specced with Shimano Ultegra and hydraulic disc brakes. View Deal

Up to 30% off Ex-Demo bikes at Rutland view deals here

Ex display bikes – and actually ex test bikes (like the ones our CW tech team put to the test!) can represent an excellent hunting ground for a good deal – enjoy savings on bikes that are nearly new, every ex-demo bike will have a description explaining if there are any scratches or signs of wear – but if it’s mostly been sitting on a shop floor, the machine should be pretty pristine! View Deal Specialized Turbo Creo SL Expert EVO 2020 Electric Road Bike at Rutland £7,498.99 £5,624.99

E-bikes have been some of the biggest sellers this year – but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any offers. The S-Works Creo SL comes in at just 13.5kg, and uses Specialized’s own motor to offer a natural boost which will suit road cadences. This is the Expert level, featuring Ultegra Di2 shifting. View Deal

Genesis Datum 2020 – Gravel Bike at Tredz £2,599.99 £1,799.99

A carbon frame and fork with SRAM Rival 1x hydraulic croupset, for £1799.99 is quite a bargain. Genesis has been in the gravel business before it was called gravel, and this model comes with 38c tyres that are ready to explore. View Deal

Merida Reacto Disc 6000 2020 road bike at Tredz £2800 £2000

A fast, aero road bike designed for those looking to save watts at speed. This is a Shimano Ultegra mechanical build, with hydraulic disc brakes and a Fulcrum Racing 700 DB wheelset. View Deal

Vitus Vitesse EVO CRX eTap Road Bike at Wiggle £4,999.99 £3,499.99

Designed with feedback from the An-PostCRC UCI Continental Pro Team, this is a race bike that comes specced with SRAM Red eTap shifting and deep Prime Black Edition 38 Carbon Disc Tubeless Wheels. View Deal

Ridley Fenix SLA Disc Road Bike at Wiggle £1499.99 £999

A great option for a rider after their first road bike, or someone looking to invest in a reliable winter bike. This is an aluminum framed machine, featuring TRP disc brakes alongside shifting from Shimano Tiagra. The Vittoria Zaffiro tyres in 25mm will be reliable during the winter months, too. View Deal

Cyber Monday tyre deals 2020 UK

Continental Grand Prix 5000 Tan Wall Limited Edition Twin Pack | £119.99 £84.99

The GP 5000 with tan side walls was introduced to celebrate the Tour de France, and it’s been a big seller. This is an excellent tyre without the cool nod to style, now it’s pretty much a dream build ‘must have’. View Deal

Continental GP 5000 clincher tyres twin pack at ProBikeKit £11 9.98 £66.50

Continental’s top race tyre features is fast rolling, grippy and aerodynamic and the favourite tyre of pros and amateurs all over the world – and we’re pretty keen on it too, especially at this price. View Deal

Vittoria Zaffiro Pro Folding Clincher Road Tyre at Wiggle £20.99 £11.99

If you’re seeking a reliable companion for the winter months, that won’t break the bank, then look no further. This is a tough tyre, it has a TPI of just 60 – which will make puncturing less likely, and we’ve ridden these over winter – the rolling resistance and ride quality is pretty good. View Deal

Schwalbe One V-Guard folding road tyres at Wiggle £52.99 £25.99

If you’re hammering out the big miles over winter, then these could well be suited. They’re designed to last a harsh off-season period, but still roll well on the road: the perfect tyre for everyday. View Deal

Cyber Monday clothing deals 2020 UK

Gore C3 Windstopper Phantom Zip-Off Jacket Grey/Black £159.99 £104.99

This one is only available in Medium now (at time of writing), but then that’s a popular size. This Windstopper comes with zip off sleeves, so you can use it as a thermal gilet on warmer days, or a full winter jacket when it’s chilly. View Deal

Extra 10% off at Pearson with Cycling Weekly Code – ‘BF10CW’

Pearson – the world’s oldest bike shop – has given this code to us, for use by Cycling Weekly readers. It’ll give you 10% off Pearson’s sale kit. You can also get £75 off an ultimate bike fit with the code ‘BF-BIKEFIT’. View Deal

Rapha Archive sale – view deals

Rapha is not advertising any official Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals. Instead, it hosted the RaphaBlackFridayRide for World Bicycle Relief. However, it does have a selection of reduced items within the ‘archive sale’. View Deal

Oakley Radar EV Path from Oakley £ 161 £80.50

Already a classic in Oakley’s road range, these Radar EV Path glasses come with Prizm tech, offering superb clarity in all lighting conditions while the open frame design is lightweight and minimal. View Deal

Assos Schlosshund RS Equipe rain jacket at Wiggle £265 156

This is a huge saving at 41%! You might need to be quick to snap it up, this is a very breathable rain cape that offers a close fit and excellent weather protection. We’d expect nothing less from Assos. View Deal

Gore C5 Women’s Gore-Tex Infinium soft lined thermo jacket at Evans Cycles £219.99 £128

You know that you’re going to keep warm and dry when it comes to anything with the Gore-Tex name attached to it, especially when it is Gore themselves, this is a superb jacket to keep the worst of the weather off you in the winter. View Deal SealSkinz Neoprene Open Sole Overshoes at Leisure Lakes Bikes £41.00 £24.99

SealSkinz are the original water proof overshoe brand and constantly make it on to our best overshoe buyers guide. Warm, water and windproof with reflective details. A must for making it through winter on the bike. View Deal

Cyber Monday tech deals 2020 UK

Garmin Edge 130 £149 £134

We’ve awarded the Edge 130 our Editor’s Choice award before now for being an almost faultless device. Compact but jammed full of great features. View Deal

Saris H3 Smart trainer at ProBikeKit £849.99 £799.99

Turbo trainer deals have been thin on the ground this year – due to the fact they’ve sold very well at RRP! This is a £50 saving from ProBikeKit on the H2. The turbo has a max power of 2,000 watts, and will replicate climbs up to 20%. The accuracy is +/-2% – so the stats are a little less impressive than the pricier Neo 2T above – but you’ll also keep some change back. View Deal

Garmin Edge 520 Plus GPS cycling computer from Wiggle £199.99 £149.99

This compact but feature-packed Garmin does turn-by-turn navigation, LiveTrack and rider to rider messaging, plus the usual speed, distance, time, ascent and loads more – and it’s even more popular at this price. View Deal

4iii power meters from £238.99 at ProBikeKit – view the range

If you want to start training with power but don’t want to make a heavy investment, then these deals on 4iii models are a good place to start. The 4iii 2.0 power meter weighs just 9 grams, and is added to the crank. It offers +/-1% accuracy and 100 hours of riding per battery – which is a simple 2032 coin cell. Simples. View Deal

Cyber Monday helmet deals 2020 UK

Giro Aether Spherical road cycling helmet (MIPS) £289.99 £169 from Tredz

This helmet received a 10/10 score from our review team. We could not fault it at all – and so it comes highly recommended thanks to its low weight, excellent cooling and on-trend aesthetic. View Deal

Poc Octal X Helmet from ProBikeKit £200 £69.99

This is a helmet that prioritises low weight and breathability over aerodynamics, when it comes to safety, POC’s own ‘aramid bridge technology’ adds to structural integrity. View Deal Kask Valegro road helmet (matt finish) from Wiggle £179 £99

Based around comfort and lightness as well as a on-trend matt colouration and slick design, this is a complete helmet for the highest of levels. View Deal

Met Trenta road helmet from Wiggle £220 £120

A model of helmet that was worn by UAE Team Emirates and, then, Team Dimension Data at the 2018 Tour de France, that already shows that it is a quality helmet. Light, strong and cool, it is ideal for long summer rides, which is a way off now in Winter, but it’s good to get ahead! View Deal

Cyber Monday lights deals 2020 UK

Lezyne Super Drive 1600XXL / KTV Pro Smart Light Set at Tweekz £150 £119.99

1600 lumens – to be clear – is A LOT. This Lezyne beam will allow you to ride unlit lanes at basically the same pace as you would in daylight. There’s multiple modes, so you can tone it down when on lit streets. View Deal

Up to 33% off Lezyne at Tweekz – view deals here

If the beam above isn’t up your street, it’s not the only Lezyne offer at Tweekz – there’s deals across all beams (including the rather shiny new season model pictured!). In our most recent lights grouptest, we selected Lezyne as a joint winner with Exposure – with the former offering notably better value (even at RRP). View Deal

Cateye Sync Core front and rear £119 £84

These smart lights can be synced together via the smartphone app, have a built in braking light mode as well as fast charging and much more. View Deal

Garmin Varia Rearview Bike Radar RTL515 at Wiggle £169.99 £129.99

The Varia pairs with a Garmin Edge computer – or smartphone app – to alert you of traffic from behind. The light puts out 20 lumens in solid mode, and 69 lumens when flashing in day flash mode – that’s plenty of visibility. View Deal

Cateye Volt 100XC and Rapid Micro light set at Rutland £39.99 £25.29

This is a simple ‘be seen’ lightset, providing 100 lumens via the front beam, lasting up to five hours, whilst the rear will last 30 hours in its flashing mode. View Deal

Exposure Trace and Trace R MK2 light set at Tweeks £85 £76.50

Exposure has a reputation for creating products which stand the test of time – our Cycling Weekly tech team can attest to this, with riders using some units for up to 12 years! This is a ‘be seen’ set for commuting on lit roads. View Deal

Cyber Monday component, tools and cleaning deals 2020 UK Specialized Power Saddles – from £69.99 at Rutland Cycling

The Power saddle from Specialized was originally developed for women, but it turns out many men find it very comfy too – this is a short nosed saddle that aims to lock you into a position and keep you there, the wide central relief channel (or MIMIC section in some cases) offers pressure relief. View Deal Up to 40% off Shimano parts at Wiggle – view deals

It doesn’t matter how well you clean your bike, winter miles will put a strain on components. Upgrade to some fresh new parts with deals of up to 40% on components – that’s everything from pedals to cassettes, chains, and more. View Deal

Selle Italia Novus Boost TM Superflow Saddle at Wiggle £99.99 £49.99

Another short nosed design that will suit both men and women – the Novus Boost has a wide cut out, too. View Deal

Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SL UST 25mm clincher wheelset at Sigma Sport £1800 £890

Light and stiff, these wheels are the perfect all-rounder, up hill, down dale or accelerating in a sprint, the Ksyrium wheelset are the ideal wheels for hard riding. Allowing you to push yourself that little bit more. And with over 50 per cent off, they’re a bargain as well. View Deal

Muc-Off Nano Tech Bike Cleaner 1 Litre at Tredz £10.99 £4.99

It’s the bike cleaning season! Muc-Off’s pink formula is renowned for its effectiveness, use it on the bike and components to wipe away the muck and grime. View Deal

Cyber Monday deals US

Cyber Monday tire deals 2020 US

WTB BYWAY 650B TIRE at Jenson USA $ 69.95 $62.95

A dirt ready tire that’s supple, with a slick centreline to ensure it feels good on the road whilst intermediate, diamond-shaped peaks provide steadfast traction under power, and more substantial knobs down the sidewalls get to work when they’re really needed. View Deal

Terreno Dry G Plus Tire – Tubeless at Competitive Cyclist $24.50 $54.00

A dry weather tire, the Terreno Dry G Plus uses a “fish scale” center tread which rolls extremely fast, but with confidence-inspiring shoulder knobs for braking control and cornering grip. TNT casing on this model means you can run low pressure. View Deal

Schwalbe One Tire-Clincher at Backcountry $76 from $25.39

This is a pretty whopping deal on a very popular, fast rolling tyre. It’s more of a summer race option, but we’ve used them in winter for months without flats View Deal

Vittoria Rubino Pro G2.0 Tire – Clincher at Competitive Cyclist $44.99 $35.99

The Vittoria Rubino Pro G2.0 aims to feel not too dissimilar to your summer race tire, whilst offering improved grip and puncture resistance – allowing you to enjoy the feel of the tarmac all year, without having to grit your teeth and hope when the roads are wet or grimy. View Deal

Cyber Monday cycling clothing deals 2020 US

Pearl iZUMi PRO Road Cycling Shoe $400.00 $300.0

This stiff soles PRO shoe from Pearl Izumi is 22% lighter than the pair that came before it – these are quality racing shoes, and now they’re $100 cheaper. View Deal

Oakley Sutro Prizm glasses at Competitive Cyclist $166 $116.20

These shades are stylish on or off the bike – but come packed full of features to ensure they perform when you’re riding. A wide field of view ensures you can take everything in, the high definition Prizm lenses work in a range of conditions – low and high light – and the sport specific nose pad will keep them well and truly in place. View Deal

Assos Schlosshund RS Equipe rain jacket at Wiggle $337.60 $178

Here’s the link to this fantastic deal for US customers. As for the UK, all available in all sizes as we write – but be quick! View Deal

Gore Wear C7 Gore-Tex Shakedry Jacket – Men’s at Competitive Cyclist $279.95 $195.97

For anyone seeking protection from the rain in a light, packable form, Shakedry is the fabric to go for. Gore offers this material in the C7 which comes in a slim fit with a dropped tail. View Deal Gore Wear C3 Gore Windstopper Jacket – Men’s at Competitive Cyclist $189.95 $132.97

Keep out the chill with Gore’s Windstopper fabric, this is a versatile jacket that provides breathability whilst keeping the worst of the weather off. View Deal Gore C5 Gore-Tex Glove at Competitive Cyclist $79.95 $59.96

More Gore! These are designed to keep the wind, rain and chill off, whilst being stretchy and flexible enough to provide a good feel on the handlebar. The inner lining wicks sweat to keep you comfy in all conditions. View Deal

Pearl Izumi Elite soft shell bike shoe covers at REI $70 $55.93

These waterproof, thermal lined soft shell covers will help to keep your feet toasty warm. They feature reflective logos and stretch neatly over your shoes. View Deal

Oakley AR05 Mips Helmet $250 $187.73

A great looking aero helmet, with plenty of venting to keep you cool and a lightweight shell. There’s six different colour options, and on test we’ve found this to be a comfortable lid. View Deal

Pearl Izumi PRO Pursuit Cycling men’s bib tights at REI $170 $118.73

The PRO Pursuit bib tights provide compression and muscle support as well as warmth – though the fabric is breathable enough to ensure you won’t overheat. View Deal

Giordana AV 100 jacket at Competitive Cyclist $274.95 $149.99

Keep the wind and cold out with this winter warmer from Giordana. The front and sleeves offer wind resistance whilst the back is more breathable. View Deal

C3 Thermo Bib Tights+ – Women’s at Competitive Cyclist $129.95 £97.46

Save 25% on these warm winter tights. They come with a brushed lining, windstopper fabric, a comfortable chamois as well as a two-way zip to make comfort breaks a breeze. View Deal

Fizik R4B riad shoe at Wiggle $189.99 $114

Made for both racing and everyday comfort and use, the R4B is the all-rounder shoe from Fizik, instead of splashing out on a performance shoe as well as a training shoe, you get both with this. And at almost half price. View Deal

Cyber Monday tech deals 2020 US

GARMIN Edge 520 Plus Bike Computer $279.99 $251.99

The Garmin Edge 520 Plus does everything the ever popular 520 does, but with better route planning and navigation. Enjoy all the standard metrics, plus fitness tracking and Strava live segments. View Deal

Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones with Apple H1 Headphone Chip at Walmart $249.95 $174.95

Wired headphones do not play well with turbo training, so if you want to listen to tracks whilst training indoors then a wireless pair will be a good investment. These come with a charging case and pair via Bluetooth. View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4 at Walmart $149.95 $99.95

This is a ‘swimproof’ fitness tracker that has in-built GPS, and will track your steps, sleep and heart rate – as well as your resting heart rate each morning. The app lets you compete against friends, track menstrual cycles for women and can also be used to count your calories – useful if you’re looking to make sure you’re getting enough in to fuel your rides! View Deal

GoPro Hero9 plus subscription at GoPro Hero 9 Black $549.98 $349.98

GoPro is offering a $200 saving on this monster deal, with a 32GB memory card, extra battery, Floating Hand Grip, Magnetic Swivel Clip and one year subscription all included. Take high quality video of your rides, and send it straight to edit – this is a baning offer for anyone who wants to turn their adventures by bike into a film project. View Deal

Garmin Edge 130 from Amazon $199.99 $129

The base model of the Garmin range, you still get navigation and all the usual things like your speed, distance travelled, time it has taken and average ascent on your ride. View Deal

Cyber Monday light deals 2020 US

Nite Rider Lumina Micro 900 Headlight at Competitive Cyclist $74.99 $56.24

A 900 lumen front beam that weighs in at 130g. There’s five modes, so you could use this light for anything from commuting to off-road excursions. View Deal

Nightrider Lumina 1200 Boost/Solas 250 bike light set at Jenson USA $129.99 $97.49 Bright enough to head off the beaten track or light up the dark lanes with the recharagble light set. The Lumina front light has five settings and between 1 and 18 hours of run time, the Solas rear has four setting and up to 40hours of run time. Both come with the vital daytime flash mode. View Deal

Cygolite Dash 520 / Hotshot Micro 30 Bike Light Set $89.99 $79.95

This slightest includes a 520 lumen front and 30 lumen rear – both of which attach via a rubberised mount which will fit most handlebars and seat posts. View Deal

Knog Light Pop at Wiggle USA $17.50 $7.00

The simple AA battery-powered light weighs just 56g and provides 180-degrees of visibility and a quick release bike mount, making it an ideal to just pop in your rear pocket for just incase moments. View Deal

Cyber Monday component and tool bike deals 2020 US

SRAM Force ETap AXS 1x HRD Groupset $1,650.00 $1,402.00

An excellent gravel riding goupset, Force AXS 1x HRD has proved hugely efficient on all test bikes we’ve had equipped with it. View Deal

LifeLine Folding Bike Workstand $103.99 $59.99

A must for any home mechanic. Adjustments, major or minor, are made so much easier if the bike is securely suspended at a workable height. With a large footprint courtesy of four feet, this design is far more stable than the two footed options out there. The telescopic tubes allow it to pack down to an impressively small size. View Deal

BROOKS CAMBIUM C19 ALL WEATHER SADDLE at Jenson USA $120.00 $89.96

Brooks’ saddles have a reputation that goes back for decades – but the Cambium models are more recent. The cover is made from natural rubber and nylon, it suits an urban/upright position but has a central relief channel to provide comfort. View Deal

Shimano Ultegra CS-R8000 Cassette at Backcountry $88.99 $64.99

A new cassette can transform a glitchy, noisy bike into a beautifully silent machine and the Ultegra version will save you grams on anything lower tier. View Deal

Pinarello Prince FX Road Frameset $4000 $3200

Well, a frameset is still a component! This Pinarello Price frame is designed to bring the top flight’s brand to a wider audience, even more so with this offer. The geometry is a little more upright vs the Dogma, but it still has aero features. View Deal

Selle Italia Flite TM Saddle at Backcountry $124 $59.99

A long nosed saddle, suited mainly to male riders since there’s no central relief or cut out system. Ideal for those who move around in the saddle. View Deal

Campagnolo H11 11 speed Ho Ultra Torque chainset at ProBikeKit $771.49 $290.99

Made for a bike that has disc breaks, this is an ideal chainset as it is one of a few that are actually made for the subtle changes a bike gets when it is made for discs. Also, this is a huge discount for a quality bit of kit. View Deal

Prologo Zero II T2.0 saddle at ProBikeKit $117.99 $35.99

Ideal for a short or medium length ride where you will be shifting in and out of the saddle, the Zero II has a rather flat and rigid position and suits riders with a high pelvic rotation. View Deal

We’ll be bringing you deals daily – so keep checking back!