Cyber Monday deals: Five great gravel deals (USA and UK)

Gravel cycling is booming in popularity as riders venture further afield. Deal hunters will be rewarded on Cyber Monday with great discounts on tyres, components and even complete bikes. We’ve scoured deals across the web and selected our top picks for gravel grinders.

These are the best Cyber Monday deals for riders looking to leave the pavement for the roads less traveled.

Cyber Monday gravel deals UK

Genesis Datum 2020 – Gravel Bike at Tredz £2,599.99 £1,799.99

This Datum offers up a carbon frame and fork, specced out with SRAM Rival 1x hydraulic groupset and gravel ready 38c tyres – all for £1799.99.

Specialized S-Works Diverge 2019 Adventure Road Bike at Rutland £8,749.99 £6999.99

If you really want to push the boat out, the S-Works Diverge is the American brand's top of the line version of this gravel ready machine. This 2019 version comes with a Future Shock front end suspension and SWAT box.

Available in 700×38, 700×42 or 27.2×1.9, this is a gravel ready tyre that you can run as a clincher or tubeless. The ZSG rubber compound is about balancing rolling resistance with durability, and this one is a popular choice for some of the major gravel races.

Technically, these are mountain bike shoes – but that'll only make them more capable on those 'hike a bike' moments become more common during muddy winter 'gravel' rides.

Garmin Edge 520 Plus GPS cycling computer from Wiggle £199.99 £149.99

The Garmin 520 Plus' key party trick is improved mapping, making exploring off-road trails just that little bit easier. It comes pre-loaded with a full-color Garmin Cycle Map, pairs with Strava to offer live segments and of course shows all the standard speed, distance and time metrics.

Cyber Monday gravel deals US

1 – Save 25% off Shimano SH-RX800 gravel shoes for men and women

Shimano’s purpose-built gravel shoe is light, stiff, and comfortable. They come in men’s and women’s versions and are on sale for a limited time.

Shimano SH-RX800 Women’s Shoes $250.00 $187.50

The Shimano SH-RX800 Women's Shoes are featherweight gravel racing shoes that have a super stiff and light carbon composite sole. They are system-engineered with SPD pedals for max pedaling efficiency and stability and they have abrasion-resistant TPU lugs that grip well off the bike. The surround upper pattern provides the perfect balance of holding power and absolute all-day comfort and the Boa IP1 with dual micro-adjustment function lets you dial in the perfect fit.

The Shimano SH-RX800 Shoes are featherweight gravel racing shoes that have a super stiff and light carbon composite sole. They are system-engineered with SPD pedals for max pedaling efficiency and stability and they have abrasion-resistant TPU lugs that grip well off the bike. The surround upper pattern provides the perfect balance of holding power and absolute all-day comfort and the Boa IP1 with dual micro-adjustment function lets you dial in the perfect fit.

2 – Save 40% off the Selle Italia Novus Boost Gravel Tech Superflow Saddle

Gravel grinding is hard enough without a comfortable saddle. Selle Italia’s Novus Boost is light yet features ample padding to help you ride in comfort not matter how rocky the roads are.

Selle Italia Novus Boost Gravel Saddle $249.99 $149.99

With a compact shape and rounded profile tuned especially for gravel riding, it offers various seating positions and in conjunction with its variable density, silicone gel double padding under the durable Fibra-Tek microfiber cover, you'll achieve a comfortable ride no matter the distance or terrain.

3 – Save 24% on Schwalbe G-One Tyres

If you’re looking for a fast gravel tire that splits the difference between low rolling resistance on the road and confident traction on gravel, look no further than Schwalbe’s G-One tyres.

Schwalbe G-One Tyres $51.00 $38.99

The Schwalbe G-One is a fast gravel tire with the perfect blend of on and off road performance, superior protection, and micro knobs for low rolling resistance and confident traction. The dual compound tread spins fast and easy when riding up the center knobs, while the softer corner knobs dig in and grip in the corners or when riding in softer terrain.

4 – Save 20% off Garmin Edge 520 Plus Bike Computer Garmin's Edge 520 is a great companion for long gravel rides. The Edge 520 Plus comes preloaded with full-color Garmin Cycle Map and Strava Live Segments with turn-by-turn directions so you can discover new rides and challenge yourself against personal bests and other riders' segments. It also has a function to get you back to your starting point if you happen to get off course or need to call it a ride early.

Garmin Edge 520 Plus Bike Computer $279.99 $223.99

The Garmin Edge 520 has long been a popular model, it provides data readings on all the standard metrics – such as speed, distance, time, elevation, calories burned and pairs with external devices to rear power, cadence and heart rate. The Plus model comes pre-loaded with full-color Garmin Cycle Map and Strava Live Segments, too.

5 – Save 20% off Niner’s entire fleet of gravel bike

We saved the best for last. Riders looking for a great deal can take 20% off Niner’s entire fleet of gravel bikes. Take your pick of Niner’s steel, carbon, and even full suspension gravel bikes during this Cyber Monday sale.

Niner RLT 9 Steel

The RLT 9 Steel is the multi-tool of the bike world. You’re able to ride dirt trails, gravel trails, or asphalt and makes a great companion for bikepacking adventures or daily commutes to and from the office. This gravel grinder features a Reynolds 853 steel frame that is lightweight and incredibly durable. It features front and rear fender mounts, and a rear rack mount so you can carry extra gear for longer rides.

Niner RLT 9 Steel Rival 1 Jenson USA Exclusive Build $ 3,360.0 0 $2,700.00

This Jenson USA Exclusive build comes with a SRAM Rival 1 1×11-speed drivetrain. This drivetrain performs well in a wide variety of terrain and comes with a cassette that has an ultra-wide 11-42T gear range. SRAM Rival hydraulic disc brakes provide excellent stopping power so you can descend with confidence. DT Swiss rims are paired with Kenda Alluvium tires that can be set up tubeless for a smoother ride, better traction, and fewer flats.

Niner RLT 9 RDO

The Niner RLT 9 RDO has been redesigned for 2020 and comes with a ton of new features. The carbon fiber frame is light enough and stiff enough to satisfy the most selective gravel racers and is tested to ISO mountain bike standards for strength. The frame has clearance for 700 x 50c or 650b x 2.0” tires so you can have maximum traction everywhere you ride. The frame features no less than 26 mounting points for bottles, bags, lights, fenders, and racks, so you can easily transform this into your weekend bikepacker or a daily commuter.

Niner RLT 9 RDO 3-Star Build $3,700.00 $2,959.99

The 3-Star version of the RLT RDO comes with a SRAM Rival 2×11 drivetrain. This provides riders with a cassette that has an 11-34-tooth that makes climbing hills a little easier without sacrificing your top-end speed. When it comes to descending, the SRAM Rival HRD hydraulic disc brakes provide excellent stopping power so you can ride the rough stuff with ease. Stan's wheels with the NoTubes Grail S1 wheels are paired with the Schwalbe G-One EVO SS tires.

Niner MCR 9