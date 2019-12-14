Sunday trading: Save on a Wahoo computer and Giro shoes plus much more

Our headline deals this Sunday include a set of Giro Empire ACC cyclign shoes that are on a 50% discount as well as a Wahoo Elemnt bike computer that’s now less than £200 – a gift that should be on every cyclists Christmas list.

Below those, though, there are more incredible deals. Including a 50% discount on Enve climbing wheels as well as Mavic training wheels and much more.

Giro Empire ACC road cycling shoes were £259, now £129

Read more: Giro Empire ACC review

Get up to 50% off a pair of Giro Empire ACC shoes, some of the classiest kicks on the market. They use a premium EvoFiber upper for added comfort and conformity to the foot and laces give an even fit (as well as the shoes great looks).

In our testing we found it was better to size up in Giro because of the narrow toe box.

Buy now: Giro Empire ACC road cycling shoes at Tredz for £129

Wahoo Elemnt bike computer was £229, now £174

Read more: Wahoo Elemnt review

Wahoo’s Elemnt computer is the brand’s original device. It’s a bit of a unit in terms of is size but its bombproof, has a great screen and is really is easy to set up and use on the bike. Its headline figures are 17 hours of battery life, IPX7 waterproofing, Strava Live segment integration and much, much more.

Buy now: Wahoo Elemnt bike computer at Evans Cycles for £174

ENVE SES 3.4 NBT Tubular road wheels were £3100, now £1400

At 38mm and 42mm, these wheels are a great depth for climbing while still maintaining good straight-line speed. According to ENVE, the braking efficiency has been increased by 30% with a new breaking tract.

They are tubular wheels, which are less well used nowadays, but if you still like to race these are an absolute bargain.

Buy now: ENVE SES 3.4 NBT Tubular wheelset at Merlin Cycles for £1400

Garmin Edge 520 Plus cycling computer was £199, now £149.99

Read more: Garmin Edge 520 Plus review

The Garmin Edge 520 is a top end cycling computer capable of navigating for you as well as loads of other performance pushing metrics. For example, it has Strava Live segments and can show your cycling specific Vo2 Max and recovery time.

Buy now: Garmin Edge 520 Plus at Chain Reaction Cycles for £149.99

Shimano Ultegra R8000 was £1099, now £575

Read more: Shimano Ultegra review

Shimano’s superb mechanical Ultegra R8000 groupset is on a whopping 48% discount. It’s the rim braking version that we rate very highly, finding them assured and offering great modulation.

Buy now: Shimano Ultegra R8000 at Merlin Cycles for £575

Mavic Ksyrium Elite UST wheels were £529, now £399

Read more: Mavic Ksyrium Elite UST wheel review

These bombproof aluminium wheels have been a favourite set of training wheels for years and now they’re tubeless ready, making them even more versatile.

In fact, we like them so much we awarded them a spot on our Editor’s Choice list.

Buy now: Mavic Ksyrium Elite UST wheels at Merlin Cycles for £399