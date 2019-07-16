Gat a half price Garmin Edge 820 in Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale

We’ve all been waiting on tenterhooks for the big Garmin offers to roll in as part of the Amazon Prime Day mega sale, and here they are.

Amazon is offering a whopping £160 pound saving on the Garmin Edge 820. The GPS computer with navigation, fitness tracking and more is down to £168.99 – from £329.99. That’s a saving of 48%.

The computer tracks all the standard data: distance, elevation, calories burned, as well as heart rate, cadence and power when paired with compatible devices.

You can also see how your fitness is developing, with Vo2 max and FTP tracking plus recovery suggestions. Strava segments are available, and it’s Bluetooth compatible so sessions will be logged straight onto the likes of Garmin Connect, Strava and Training Peaks.

It doesn’t stop here. The fairly recent addition to the Garmin Edge family, the recently reviewed Garmin Edge 520 Plus is also reduced.

The 520 Plus comes with all that the best selling 520 offers, but with additional navigation features.

This model is down from £199.99, to £149.99 – a 25% saving.

