The best Mavic wheel deals: Seven mega deals on French wheels

Seven of the best Mavic wheel deals. including Mavic Cosmics and Mavic Ksyriums

For a long time, Mavic has been making some of the best road bike wheels on the market and we’ve acknowledged that, giving various wheelsets best on test marks or even our coveted Editor’s Choice award. Now though, we’ve compiled a list of great Mavic wheel deals just in time for summer. Included in this list are varying Mavic Ksyrium wheels as well as the French brand’s Cosmic option.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

Mavic Ksyrium Pro Disc Haute Route wheelset was £1900, now £949.99

Just because they’re branded Haute Route doesn’t change the fact that these are the awesome Mavic Ksyrium Pro wheels, and these special editions are equipped with CeramicSpeed bearings – and they’re now at 50% off.

We’ve only reviewed the lower end Mavic Ksyrium Elite wheels, which we thought were absolutely exceptional. These wheels are higher end, and come with lightweight rims which will make a massive difference on the climbs. The rim is 25mm deep, which offers a level of comfort and is also stable, which is good because it’ll be a fast pair of wheels.

If you race or you still ride tubular wheels, Chain Reaction Cycles is also running a very fine deal on a tubular set – 53% off at £899.

Buy now: Mavic Ksyrium Pro Disc haute Route wheelset at Chain Reaction Cycles for for £949.99

Mavic Allroad Pro Disc wheelset was £859, now £599

In short, we found the Mavic Allroad Pro Disc wheelset to be a quality option for mixed-rough terrain riding. They’ve got a snappy feel to them thanks to a fast engaging hub and a 22mm internal width makes them wide enough to seat a good spread of wide tyres.

Buy now: Mavic Allroad Pro Disc wheelset at Wiggle for £599

Mavic Cosmic Pro carbon wheelset was £975, now £877

These are the disc brake specific version of the wheelset below. It has 12mm thru-axle hubs although these are convertible to either quick-release or 15mm on the front. The rims are made of a lightweight 12k weave that also keeps them stiff and strong.

Buy now: Mavic Cosmic Pro carbon wheelset at Wiggle for £975

Mavic Cosmic Pro carbon wheelset was £969, now £872

These 45mm deep wheels are designed with a Naca profile to give them an aerodynamic edge, As does the fact the wheels are optimised around 25mm tyres. That additional depth of the wheels also gives them additional stiffness that helps your rolling speed on the road.

Buy now: Mavic Cosmic Pro carbon wheelset at Cyclestore for £872

Mavic Cosmic Elite UST was £389, now £325

With winter fast approaching these Mavic Cosmic Elite UST could be the perfect winter training wheels. For starters, with this discount they won’t break the bank. They’re also tubeless ready, which is perfect for the winter months, are aluminium and have sealed cartridge bearings in the hubs that should keep the worse of the winter gunk out.

Buy now: Mavic Cosmic Elite UST at Evans Cycles for £325

Mavic Ksyrium Elite UST centre lock was £569, now £509

This is the disc brake version of the rim brake Ksyrium Elite UST. It has been brought bang up-to-date with a 19mm internal rim width that seats tubeless tyres very well.

Buy now: Mavic Ksyrium Elite UST centre lock at Evans Cycles for £509

Mavic Ksyrium Elite UST 2018 for £424

Buy now: Mavic Ksyrium Elite UST 2018 at Tredz for £424

The Mavic Kysrium Elite UST is one of our favourite wheelset. In fact, we love it so much we awarded it a spot on our Editor’s Choice list for 2017.

The UST moniker stands for Universal System Tubeless, and as a result all of Mavic’s wheels in 2018 are tubeless ready as standard. We also love the superb bearings used, the fact that they’re light weight for their price (1520g for the pair) and come with tyres to boot.