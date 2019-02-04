Tech of the week: new products from Rapha, power meters and Zwift updates

Plus e-bike motors, bike bags and bikes under £2000

A champion’s cyclocross bike and two motors compared

Before the cyclocross world championships yesterday, we had a look at the S-Works Crux bike on which Tom Pidcock won the elite men’s UK national championships in January. Special bits included CeramicSpeed bearings and silk walled Challenge tubs.

Rapha has started to roll out its new products for 2019, with a teaser campaign for its latest on/off road shoes. Plus there are updates to some of its current range, rereleases and new specials.

And we’ve looked at the different ride experience offered by the Fazua and ebikemotion e-bike motor systems: whereas Fazua gives you a gentle helping hand, the ebikemotion system gives you a definite shove in the back, despite a lower torque output.

Where to go this year and how to get your bike there in one piece

Power meters are on many road cyclists’ wanted list; we’ve had a look at how they work and picked the top ones that we’ve reviewed.

We’ve also given you our pick of bike bags and boxes to cart your machine around. You’ll find them useful if you’re planning to enter one of our pick of 15 international sportives to ride in 2019, looking to tackle one of our 16 brutal climbs from Peru to Réunion via Harlech or just want to take our year’s worth of cycling holidays – one for every month.

If you’re in the market for a new bike this year, we’ve also given you a run down on the top bikes for under £1500 from our extensive review portfolio, or if you’re looking to spend £500 more, we’ve also taken a look at bikes under £2000.

The snow may have kept you indoors this week, but that doesn’t mean that you’re without variety of training options on Zwift, which has just launched a new feature where you can choose between two different maps to ride when you log on, for a bit of variety.

Plus we’ve told you everything you need to know about the popular on-line training platform. Or there are always spin classes – we’ve signed up and tell you what we think.

And as usual, there are deals to tempt you to part with your cash.