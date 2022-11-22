Rapha’s Black Friday push: no big sales but group rides and a $150,000 donation instead

If you were hoping for massive markdowns on Rapha apparel (opens in new tab) this Black Friday, you'll be sorely disappointed.

The popular cycling apparel company is currently offering a blanket 25% off (opens in new tab) across all its collections, but would rather see you heading out for a ride than spend the day shopping.

As in years past, Rapha is calling on its community to hit the roads, trails or singletracks on Black Friday in support of World Bicycle Relief (WBR), an international non-profit organization that specializes in large-scale bicycle distribution programs to aid poverty relief in developing countries around the world.

In the past two years, more than 300,000 people have taken part in Black Friday rides across the globe, covering over 4,000,000 kilometres. The funds raised through its Black Friday Ride campaign have supported WBR’s Communities on the Move project and its work in Kasungu, Malawi, where now 3,804 residents have received an iconic Buffalo Bicycle which in turn improves their access to healthcare, education and employment.

In addition to the funds raised during the global group rides, Rapha itself, through its philanthropic arm the Rapha Foundation, will donate $150,000 to WBR and its Communities on the Move programme.

If you’re free on Friday. November 25, Rapha is hosting Black Friday Rides (opens in new tab) in cities across the world and at every Rapha Clubhouse.



Rides in the UK:

- London

- Manchester

Rides in the US:

- Austin

- Boulder

- Chicago

- Los Angeles

- Miami

- New York

- San Francisco