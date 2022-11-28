Adidas' cycling hijab is the best thing I've come across while looking for Cyber Monday bargains - it's not on a deal, it's just good

As the madness of Black Friday and Cyber Monday comes to the beginning of its end, the one product that has really stood out for me is The Cycling Hijab (opens in new tab), being sold by Adidas.

It's true that sports hijabs in general have been around for a while. I first became aware of their existence during the 2016 Rio Olympics, hearing the news that fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad was to be the first women of Team USA to compete wearing a hijab.

After a quick Google, it turns out that both Kariman Abuljadayel of Saudi Arabia and Kamia Yousufi of Afghanistan also competed in the Rio Games wearing hijabs too.

But despite having been at the roadside and seeing Noura Alomairi and Latefa Alyaseen, both of Kuwait, competing in the Yorkshire World Championship Road Race in 2019, I had never come across any brand actually selling a cycling specific hijab until just now, when I was looking over Adidas' cycling range for further reductions.

After another quick Google, I can't find when Adidas actually launched the Cycling Hijab, so this may have been something that I've been missing for quite a while - but either way, it's something that's really should be shouted about.

So many brands are doing such great things to promote diversity within cycling, such as Rapha and the Women's 100. But part of that has got to include actually producing the kit that is needed.

I don't know how well The Cycling Hijab actually performs but something that has been purposefully designed has got to be an improvement - and if it's not, maybe it'll spur other brands to take up the mantle and produce something better.

If anyone reading this has any experience with Adidas' Cycling Hijab (opens in new tab), please do drop me a line at stefan.abram@futurenet.com and let me know what you thought of it.