Are there actually any good Black Friday deals for cyclists?

The Cycling Weekly tech team has been monitoring and trawling the ‘Black Friday’ sales since November 1. We’ve got early warning press releases of impending deals coming out of our ears and eyeballs, sent via an army of clamouring press officers, each one hoping to get their offers front and centre when the clock strikes embargo time.

Amongst the offers, we really have found some genuinely worthwhile savings (what would I buy? Probably the Continental GP 5000 tyres or that High5 bundle that’s half price, because cyclists always need fuel).

But is most of it smoke and mirrors? A ‘Which?’ investigation found that nine out of ten of all Black Friday deals were actually the same price or cheaper earlier in the year, so it’s well worth being aware that most of these deals are not the one and only time you’ll be able to purchase the item at this price.

December 26 will no doubt herald the gleaming beacon that is the Boxing Day sales, consumed alongside a half-eaten box of Quality Streets, for starters. So any ‘buy now, or miss out’ rhetoric is highly debatable at best.

Some areas of cycling retail are hosting larger savings than others. We were open and honest about the fact that it was difficult, for example, to find electric bike deals in the US. Savings were hovering at less than 10 percent almost across the board, whilst in the UK we found discounts that would save shoppers hundreds. The US deals are still ‘deals’, in that there is a saving - not long ago, we were asking where you could get a bike at all. But the cash left in your back pocket will probably buy you a nice meal, not a helmet and shoes to pair with your new steed as per the UK shopper discounts.

Kids’ bikes have been another area where deals have been thin on the ground, and this is hardly surprising, during a year where ravaged supply chains have left stock levels low, and the promise if a kids’ bike at all under the tree is a reward enough. Again, there are some kids' bike deals, but the savings are not as high as we’ve seen elsewhere - among clothing and tyres nestled on our best Black Friday bike deals page, for example.

So, how does a team, like Cycling Weekly’s tech crew, go about spotting genuine deals, and what tips can you incorporate?

Buy kit you would have bought anyway

(Image credit: Future)

Do not fall into the black abyss of buying (often plastic) 'things' that you wouldn’t have otherwise bought, just because you can save 10%. Let's not forget that cycling has just as much of a sustainability crisis to contend with as other industries.

Most cyclists have an internal list of kit they could genuinely do with buying. Perhaps your cycling gloves are wearing thin, you know your tyres don’t have much life in them, or you really wanted to start training with watts so want a power meter deal ready to reap fitness gains in spring. Make a list of these items, and do not deviate.

Buy from reputable brands

(Image credit: Future)

You’ll notice that our standalone deals posts have a tendency to focus on big brands. That's because we know the likes of Continental tyres, Specialized shoes, and Assos jerseys are extremely popular, be that due to word of increased longevity travelling by mouth or extensive research producing a better fit for the majority. If you know that Specialized shoes fit your feet like a glove, it’s better to buy those at 20% off than a pair from an unknown manufacturer at 40% off.

NB - if you know dhb shoes fit you well, the Dorica won our sub £100 grouptest, and is reduced by 30% at Wiggle, the Specialized Torch 1.0 was a close second, and is down by 30% at the CycleStore.

(Image credit: Future)

A humble brag moment for the price comparison tools you’ll see across the Cycling Weekly buying guides. Our price comparison widget has been created and designed in-house, it lists retailers in price order, and it also takes into account customer satisfaction.

You can also use Google shopping, but we put all the information on one page, next to our expert reviews.

Use price history checks

(Image credit: Daniel Gould)

Want to know if an item was cheaper a month ago? You can do that. There’s a number of tools available - The Camelizer compares prices across Amazon and can be used to sense check Amazon Black Friday deals whilst Honey searches for real deals, and also notifies you of price drops and available coupons.

Ask your local bike shop what they can offer

(Image credit: Future)

We absolutely do not suggest that you go into your local bike shop and ask that they price match an online retailer, especially not one that doesn’t pay the same overheads or have quite the same ability to wave profit margins as the giants do. However, you can ask your local bike shop what they can provide. Maybe they’re charging £100/$100 more for the bike you want, but they’ll also chuck in a six month service guarantee, a good cup of coffee, and some local route guidance next time you’re out and about. And you can't put a price on that last one.