My favourite Castelli winter gloves are at their lowest price ever on Amazon this Black Friday
Castelli's Perfetto RoS gloves got a perfect score from our in-house reviewers
The temperature is dropping, which means it is time to dig out - or invest in - a decent pair of winter cycling gloves.
This Black Friday, my treasured Castelli Perfetto RoS gloves are at their lowest price ever on Amazon US, discounted to $52.49.
Castelli Perfetto RoS Gloves
US deal:
Was $69.99, now $52.49 at Amazon
UK deal:
Was £85.00, now £55.00 at Tredz
Available in all sizes, these gloves are perfect for the colder conditions. They're fleece-lined, windproof, water resistant and breathable. When we reviewed Castelli's Perfetto RoS gloves, we gave them full marks.
Amazon’s deal marks a 25% saving on the original listing price, and comes directly from Castelli’s US store itself.
Sadly, Amazon UK is not offering a similar saving on the product. But fear not, we've found great prices elsewhere.
In the UK, online retailer Tredz, a subsidiary of Halfords, has scored £30 off the price of the Perfetto RoS gloves on its website. They now come in at £55, with a saving of 39% on the RRP.
What’s more, Tredz is offering further discounts to customers who spend over £100 this Black Friday. So if you’re planning to pick up a few more bits, you can save £15 at checkout with the code BFSAVE15.
Castelli’s Perfetto RoS gloves are also on offer at Sigma Sports, where they are now £57, reduced by 33%.
Why we love Castelli's Perfetto RoS Gloves
I'm not the only writer here at Cycling Weekly who vouches for Castelli's Perfetto RoS gloves.
They also feature among our best winter cycling gloves, and when we reviewed them last autumn, we gave them a flawless score of five out of five stars. Perfetto is Italian for perfect, after all.
They’re the ideal winter cycling accessory, and are breathable, windproof and warm for chillier temperatures.
For the Perfetto Ros, Castelli opted for a thicker, fleece-lined version of its Gore-Tex Infinium Windstopper fabric, made to shield from the wind. They’re also water resistant in light rain.
These gloves are ideal in temperatures of 42 - 50ºF (6-10ºC), according to the Italian brand, but I’ve found them to be effective in colder conditions.
Both Amazon US and Tredz currently have availability in all sizes, from X-Small to XX-Large, and if you don’t like them, they are both offering free returns.
This year Black Friday is running from November 24th - 27th. We've rounded up all the best Black Friday bike deals we’ve found in our main hub page. With deals spanning components, tech and riding kit, you're guaranteed to find a bargain.
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
