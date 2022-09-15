(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dates: September 18 - September 25, 2022

Events: 11

Location: Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia

TV Coverage (UK): Eurosport, GCN+, BBC, Flobikes

The road cycling World Championships 2022 are taking place in Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia. They begin on Sunday, 18 September, and continue for a week, with events happening almost every day.

The battles for the rainbow jerseys begin with the elite time trials on Sunday morning in Australia, which is early morning in Europe. The women set off first, with defending champion Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) hoping to add to her haul of titles, before two-time winner Filippo Ganna (Italy) will finish off the men's race later in the day.

While the women’s road race features the longest ever course, the time trial is notable for being only the second time the men’s and women’s races have been the same distance. The last time was at the Imola event in 2020, a stripped down championships held during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The time trials will introduce fans to the Wollongong city centre circuit that the road racers will use later in the week. The circuits are nearly identical, but for the key omission of Mount Pleasant around the back of the course for the time trials. The riders will, however, need to tackle the smaller lump of Mount Ousley, and the elite riders will find a three-kilometre dogleg tacked on to the northern corner of the course.

As per the road races, the start and finish lines are found on the coast in the southern corner of the course, which heads inland before becoming more technical. It jinks left and right multiple times before heading up the 50m hump of Mount Ousley. The course then heads back to the coast (where the elites do their dogleg) and then turns south along the seafront and back to the finish.

All events take in two laps (including the mixed relay, which sees the men and the women complete a lap each), except for the junior women, who do one.

The women's road race distance has grown steadily since its inauguration in Reims, 1958, when it was 59.4km, and this is the first time it has risen above the 160km mark.

Both men and women begin with a 30km southward coastal traverse from the start at Helensburgh to the heart of the championships at Wollongong. Once there, both the men and the women embark on a single circuit over the considerable climb of Mount Keira, which sits just inland from the city and offers incredible views. At 8.7km long with a 5% average grade and ramps of up to 15%, it will add fatigue to the legs and see riders from lesser cycling nations dropped.

There is a long way for any splits to be repaired, but with both races going straight from Mount Keira into the more technical and lumpy Wollongong city circuit, controlling the time gaps will be difficult.

The 17-kilometre Wollongong circuit is essentially a criterium on steroids with a tough climb thrown in for good measure. With the men riding 12 laps and the women six, this is where most of the action is likely to happen. Descending off Mount Keira, the elite riders enter the course just after the finish line for a straightforward first few kilometres, before things get more tricky with frequent 90° turns left and right.

This section leads to the short, sharp twin peaks of Mount Ousley and Mount Pleasant around the back of the course. These take riders pretty much from sea level to 119m in just over two kilometres, with a short downhill in the middle. It’s then a fast descent back to the coast and five kilometres along the seafront to the finish line.

All of the other road races make use of this city course to some extent, missing out both the Helensburgh start and the Mount Keira circuit. Friday sees the junior and under-23 men take on eight and 10 laps of the circuit respectively, while the junior women follow on the Saturday morning with four laps before handing over to the elites.

Road World Championships 2022 routes

(Image credit: UCI)

Road World Championships 2022 schedule

18 September Women's elite time trial 34.2km 18 September Men's elite time trial 34.2km 19 September Men's U23 time trial 28.8km 20 September Women's junior time trial 14.1km 20 September Men's junior time trial 28.2km 21 September Mixed relay TTT 28.2km 23 September Men's junior road race 135.6km 23 September Men's U23 road race 169.8km 24 September Women's junior road race 67.2lm 24 September Women's elite road race 164.3km 25 September Men's elite road race 266.9km

Past World Championship winners

2000:

WE TT Mari Holden

ME TT Serhiy Honchar

MU23 TT Evgeni Petrov

MJ ITT Piotr Mazur

MJ RR Jeremy Yates

MU23 RR Evgeni Petrov

WJ RR Nicole Cooke

WE RR Zinaida Stahurskaya

ME RR Romans Vainšteins

2001:

WE TT Jeannie Longo

ME TT Jan Ullrich

MU23 TT Danny Pate

MJ ITT Jurgen van den Broeck

MJ RR Oleksandr Kvachuk

MU23 RR Yaroslav Popovych

WJ RR Nicole Cooke

WE RR Rasa Polikevičiūtė

ME RR Óscar Freire

2002:

WE TT Zulfiya Zabirova

ME TT Santiago Botero

MU23 TT Tomas Vaitkus

MJ ITT Mikhail Ignatiev

MJ RR Arnaud Gérard

MU23 RR Francesco Chicchi

WJ RR Suzanne de Goede

WE RR Susanne Ljungskog

ME RR Mario Cipollini

2003:

WE TT Joane Somarriba

ME TT Michael Rogers

MU23 TT Markus Fothen

MJ ITT Mikhail Ignatiev

MJ RR Kai Reus

MU23 RR Sergey Lagutin

WJ RR Loes Markerink

WE RR Susanne Ljungskog

ME RR Igor Astarloa

2004:

WE TT Karin Thurig

ME TT Michael Rogers

MU23 TT Janez Brajkovič

WJ ITT Tereza Huríková

MJ ITT Patrick Gretsch

MJ RR Roman Kreuziger

MU23 RR Kanstantsin Siutsou

WJ RR Marianne Vos

WE RR Judith Arndt

ME RR Óscar Freire

2005:

WE TT Karin Thurig

ME TT Michael Rogers

MU23 TT Mikhail Ignatiev

MJ ITT Marcel Kittel

MJ RR Ivan Rovny

MU23 RR Dmytro Grabovskyy

WJ RR Mie Lacota

WE RR Regina Schleicher

ME RR Tom Boonen

2006:

WE TT Kristin Armstrong

ME TT Fabian Cancellara

MU23 TT Dominique Cornu

MJ ITT Marcel Kittel

MJ RR Diego Ulissi

MU23 RR Gerald Ciolek

WJ RR Rasa Leleivytè

WE RR Marianne Vos

ME RR Paolo Bettini

2007:

WE TT Hanka Kupfernagel

ME TT Fabian Cancellara

MU23 TT Lars Boom

WJ ITT Josie Tomic

MJ ITT Taylor Phinney

MJ RR Diego Ulissi

MU23 RR Peter Velits

WJ RR Eleonora Patuzzo

WE RR Marta Bastianelli

ME RR Paolo Bettini

2008:

WE TT Amber Neben

ME TT Bert Grabsch

MU23 TT Adriano Malori

WJ ITT Mari Grandt Petersen

MJ ITT Michał Kwiatkowski

MJ RR Johan Le Bon

MU23 RR Fabio Duarte

WJ RR Jolien D'Hoore

WE RR Nicole Cooke

ME RR Alessandro Ballan

2009:

WE TT Kristin Armstrong

ME TT Fabian Cancellara

MU23 TT Jack Bobridge

MJ ITT Luke Durbridge

MJ RR Japser Stuyven

MU23 RR Romain Sicard

WJ RR Rossella Callovi

WE RR Tatiana Guderzo

ME RR Cadel Evans

2010:

WE TT Emma Pooley

ME TT Fabian Cancellara

MU23 TT Taylor Phinney

MJ ITT Bob Jungels

MJ RR Olivier Le Gac

MU23 RR Michael Matthews

WJ RR Pauline Ferrand-Prévot

WE RR Giorgia Bronzini

ME RR Thor Hushovd

2011:

WE TT Judith Arndt

ME TT Tony Martin

MU23 TT Luke Durbridge

MJ ITT Mads Würtz Schmidt

MJ RR Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier

MU23 RR Arnaud Démare

WJ RR Lucy van der Haar

WE RR Giorgia Bronzini

ME RR Mark Cavendish

2012:

WE TT Judith Arndt

ME TT Tony Martin

MU23 TT Anton Vorobyev

WJ ITT Elinor Barker

MJ ITT Oskar Svendsen

MJ RR Matej Mohorič

MU23 RR Alexey Lutsenko

WJ RR Lucy van der Haar

WE RR Marianne Vos

ME RR Philippe Gilbert

2013:

WE TT Ellen van Dijk

ME TT Tony Martin

MU23 TT Damien Howson

WJ ITT Séverine Eraud

MJ ITT Igor Decraene

MJ RR Mathieu van der Poel

MU23 RR Matej Mohorič

WJ RR Amalie Dideriksen

WE RR Marianne Vos

ME RR Rui Costa

2014:

WE TT Lisa Brennauer

ME TT Bradley Wiggins

MU23 TT Campbell Flakemore

WJ ITT Macey Stewart

MJ ITT Lennard Kämna

MJ RR Jonas Bokeloh

MU23 RR Sven Erik Byrstrøm

WJ RR Amalie Dideriksen

WE RR Pauline Ferrand-Prévot

ME RR Michał Kwiatkowski

2015:

WE TT Linda Villumsen

ME TT Vasil Kiryienka

MU23 TT Mads Würtz Schmidt

WJ ITT Chloe Dygert

MJ ITT Leo Appelt

MJ RR Felix Gall

MU23 RR Kévin Ledanois

WJ RR Chloe Dygert

WE RR Elizabeth Deignan

ME RR Peter Sagan

2016:

WE TT Amber Neben

ME TT Tony Martin

MU23 TT Marco Mathis

WJ ITT Karlijn Swinkels

MJ ITT Brandon McNulty

MJ RR Jakob Egholm

MU23 RR Kristoffer Halvorsen

WJ RR Elisa Balsamo

WE RR Amalie Dideriksen

ME RR Peter Sagan

2017:

WE TT Annemiek van Vleuten

ME TT Tom Dumoulin

MU23 TT Mikkel Bjerg

WJ ITT Elena Pirrone

MJ ITT Tom Pidcock

MJ RR Julius Johanesen

MU23 RR Benoît Cosnefroy

WJ RR Elena Pirrone

WE RR Chantal van den Broek-Blaak

ME RR Peter Sagan

2018:

WE TT Annemiek van Vleuten

ME TT Rohan Dennis

MU23 TT Mikkel Bjerg

WJ ITT Rozemarijn Ammerlaan

MJ ITT Remco Evenepoel

MJ RR Remco Evenepoel

MU23 RR Marc Hirschi

WJ RR Laura Stigger

WE RR Anna van der Breggen

ME RR Alejandro Valverde

2019:

WE TT Chloe Dygert

ME TT Rohan Dennis

MU23 TT Mikkel Bjerg

WJ ITT Aigul Gareeva

MJ ITT Antonio Tiberi

MR TTT Netherlands

MJ RR Quinn Simmons

MU23 RR Samuele Battistella

WJ RR Megan Jastrab

WE RR Annemiek van Vleuten

ME RR Mads Pedersen

2020:

WE TT Anna van der Breggen

ME TT Filippo Ganna

WE RR Anna van der Breggen

ME RR Julian Alaphilippe

2021:

WE TT Ellen van Dijk

ME TT Filippo Ganna

MU23 TT Johan Price-Pejtersen

WJ ITT Alena Ivanchenko

MJ ITT Gustav Wang

MR TTT Germany

MJ RR Per Strand Hagenes

MU23 RR Filippo Baroncini

WJ RR Zoe Bäckstedt

WE RR Elisa Balsamo

ME RR Julian Alaphilippe

(WE TT: Women's elite time trial; ME TT: Men's elite time trial; MU23 TT: Men's under-23 time trial; WJ TT: Women's junior time trial; MJ TT: Men's junior time trial; MR TTT: Mixed relay team time trial; MJ RR: Men's junior road race; MU23 RR: Men's under-23 road race; WJ RR: Women's junior road race; WE RR: Women's elite road race; ME RR: Men's elite road race)