Black Friday cycling deals: The best bike and accessory sales

There are a whole host of products on offer from Black Friday bike deals to GPS, helmets, tyres and all sorts of accessories and parts.

The best Black Friday cycling deals:

Best Black Friday Bike Deals

Black Friday can be a great time to buy a bike – 2018 models have arrived already so retailers need to see the 2017 versions roll out the door – representing a great opportunity for a savvy shopper.

Here’s some of the best we’ve seen…

Ribble Sportive Racing Ultegra was £1,449, now £1,049

A monster deal, with £400 off this Ultegra equipped Ribble Sportive bike – and it comes with quick rolling Mavic Aksium wheels that provide a springy ride and reliability.

Buy now: Ribble Sportive Racing Ultegra at Ribble for £1,049

Ribble R872 Ultegra was £1,649, now £1,199

This bike scored a rare 10/10 in our last Cycling Weekly review – and the price has been cut by £500 – FYI – the sale price on this bike matches the RRP on the groupset alone.

Buy now: Ribble R872 Ultegra at Ribble for £1,199

B’Twin Triban 500 SE road bike was £299, now £269

B’Twin’s road bikes are already pretty good value – and we’ve been impressed enough by the ride quality to award a Triban Value Bike of the Year in the past. The 500 SE model is a great entry level option – with a triple chainring that will suit someone nervous about the hills ahead, but keen to conquer them.

Buy now: B’Twin Triban 500 SE road bike at Decathlon for £269

Pinnacle Lithium 3 2018 Hybrid Bike – was £475, now £375

We’ve focused on road bikes a lot – but if a hybrid bike is what you’re after than this city slicker is a bargain. With 42c tyres, you can take it off-road on tame trails, too – and hydraulic disc brakes are a bonus.

Buy now: Pinnacle Lithium 3 2018 hybrid bike at Evans Cycles for £375

Buy now: Pinnacle Lithium 3 2018 women’s hybrid bike at Evans Cycles for £375

Giant Propel Advanced Pro 2 2017 Road Bike – was £3648.99, now £1799.99

The aero road bike from Giant, the Propel is made for speed. When we reviewed it, we commented “the Giant Propel feels made for cornering at speed too, with excellent balance, geometry and handling”.

The Advanced 2 model is kitted out with Shimano 105 and Giant’s own deep section wheels, whilst the Propel Advanced 1 carries Shimano Ultegra and shallow wheels, also produced in house.

Buy now: Giant Propel Advanced Pro 2 2017 Road Bike for £1799.99 at Rutland Cycling

Buy now: Giant Propel Advanced 1 2017 Road Bike for £1277.49 at Rutland Cycling

BMC Teammachine SLR01 Ultegra 2017 Road Bike – was £3699, now £2499

A quick, nimble and light road race bike – stiff frame, with Shimano Ultegra groupset powered by DT Swiss hoops with Continental GP 4000S II SL shoes.

Buy now: BMC Teammachine SLR01 Ultegra 2017 Road Bike at Evans Cycles for £2499

Cannondale Slate Ultegra 2017 Adventure Road Bike – was £2999, now £1799

The Slate fits into the ever popular Adventure Road Bike category – it’s got the stiffness of Cannondale’s road bike, with a Lefty front fork plus 650b wheels and 42c tyres.

Buy now: Cannondale Slate Ultegra 2017 Adventure Road Bike at Evans Cycles for £1799

Black Friday Cycling Clothing, Shoes and Helmet Deals

Black Friday cycling deals extend to more than just bikes. There are some great helmet and clothes bargains to be had and we’ve ferreted out the very best.

Kask Rapido – was £61, now £47

This might claim to be an entry level helmet, but Kask don’t do things by halves (except the price right now) – 23 vents and a lightweight construction.

Buy now: Kask Rapido at Ribble for £47

POC Octal MIPs – was £300, now £149

The Octal was always a popular helmet, so POC developed the POC Octal MIPs, giving it a layer of extra protection to combat rotational forces on your brain should you have a crash. Despite this, it still retains its lightweight and excellent venting to help keep you comfortable out on the bike.

Buy now: POC Octal MIPs at Chain Reaction Cycles for £149

Mavic Cloud Women’s Jacket – was £69.99 now £24

Keep the worst of winter out with this light rain protective layer – featuring reflective highlights and a breathable reflective inner.

Buy now: Mavic Cloud Women’s Jacket at Cycle Surgery for £24

Men’s Mavic Ksyrium Elite Jacket – was £75, now £36

DWR water resistant treatment makes this jacket a wet weather winner, whilst fleece lined collar and elastic waist keep the wearer cosy and well covered.

Buy now: Men’s Mavic Ksyrium Elite Jacket at Cycle Surgery for £36

Castelli Gabba 3 Jersey – was £150, now £75

The Castelli Gabba – does it need an intro? Lightweight, breathable – kind of the best, basically. The short sleeved version is meant to go with arm warmers if it’s cold – and the £75 deal is available in Surf Blue (pictured), Anthracite (grey) and Black – with some slighter lesser reductions on other colours too.

Buy now: Castelli Gabba 3 Jersey at Wiggle for £75

Castelli Women’s Gabba Jersey – was £140, now £70

The women’s version of the same (though it is a previous iteration) is down to £70 across the spectrum – Red, Laguna (light blue), Surf Blue and Black.

Buy now: Castelli Women’s Gabba Jersey at Wiggle for £70

Castelli Transparente 3 jersey – was £145, now £75.99

Castelli is pretty much the market leader when it comes to winter cycling clothing. Usually, its’s not cheap – but retailers appear to have noticed everone wants a bargain on the Italian brand.

This jersey comes with Windstopper X-Lite material, and a water resistant coating. Streamlined, with a breathable back.

Buy now: Castelli Transparente 3 jersey at Tredz for £75.99

Altura Night Vision Commuter Long Sleeve Jersey SS17 – was £54.99, now £27.99

We’ve banged on about Castelli winter clothing deals enough. This Altura winter jersey is reduced by 49%. It’s got the brand’s own NightVision 360 degree reflectivity features, ideal for commuters and the Thermo technology offers insulation without cutting down on breathability. A ‘Sport Fit’ promises a good look and the reduction is available on a range of sizes.

Buy now: Altura Night Vision Commuter Long Sleeve Jersey at Tredz for £28.99

Specialized Expert 2017 Road Shoes – was £184.99, now £100

Specialized are known for creating excellent cycling shoes – with Body Geometry sole and footbed, these are ergonomically designed to correct any tracking issues at the knee. A FACT carbon sole is still and Boa dials allow for easy fit correction.

Buy now: Specialized Expert 2017 Road Shoes at Rutland for £100

Specialized Zante 2017 women’s road shoe – was £184.99, now £100

The Zante women’s shoes come with all the features above, based on a female specific footlast – with a narrower heel cup for optimum fit.

Buy now: Specialized Zante 2017 women’s road shoe at Rutland Cycling for £100

Black Friday Cycling GPS, computer and training deals

Black Friday is traditionally a very tech based ordeal – and cycling computers see some major price cuts.

This year, we’ve seen Wahoo really come to the fore, and its computers are great if you’re looking for ANT+ and Bluetooth connectivity. Garmin is still the market leader – the Edge 520 is ideal for tracking fitness data whilst the Edge 1000 is all singing/all dancing with navigational input.

Also reduced have been turbo trainers and cameras – here are our favourites..

Wahoo Elemnt GPS – was £249, now £189.99

A competitor to the Garmin Edge 520, the Wahoo Elemnt uses both ANT+ and Bluetooth, and data screens can be set up using a smartphone app – we’re big fans of the software on this GPS.

Buy now: Wahoo Elemnt GPS at Chain Reaction Cycles for £189.99

Garmin Edge 520 GPS – was £279, now £167

The most popular Garmin Edge unit, with over £100 off the price. Record speed, distance, elevation, and all the training metrics you could ever dream of with this little critter.

Buy now: Garmin Edge 520 at Amazon for £167

Garmin Edge 1000 was £499.99, now £299.99

It may have now been superseded by the Garmin Edge 1030, but that doesn’t mean the Edge 1000 isn’t still a great cycling computer. In fact, it just means that you can buy it for even less

Buy now: Garmin Edge 1000 for £299.99

Go Pro Hero 5 Black for just £260

The Go Pro Hero 5 Black (certified refurbishment) is on sale for just £260.

Offering 4k filming, a 12mp camera and the image stabilisation to match. Don’t be concerned by the refurb status, testing has been rigerous and you get a 12 month warranty.

Buy now: Go Pro Hero 5 Black at eBay for £260

Tacx Flux Direct Drive Smart Trainer – was £699.99, now £629.99 & Tacx Neo Direct Drive Smart Trainer – was £1249.99, now £999.99

Smart turbo training is where it’s at right now – and these direct drive trainers are some of the best around.

They connect via ANT+ and Bluetooth, and provide data on speed, cadence and power. The Neo has a max resistance of 2500 watts and Tacx claims it’s the quietest trainer on the market.

In our review, we concluded: “The Tacx Neo is a great piece of hardware that has a really realistic ride feel and is impressively quiet. If noise is important to you, then this is a great option.”

Buy now: Tacx Neo Direct Drive Smart Trainer at Wiggle for £999.99

Buy now: Tacx Flux Direct Drive Smart Trainer at Wiggle for £629.99

Best Black Friday bike light deals

To ride on the roads in the UK, you need a white front light and a red rear – we’ve seen some fantastic bargains – let us show you the way to the top picks…

Exposure Strada 1200 lumen with DayBright front light – was £289.95, now £202.96

A ‘seeing’ light which pushes out a mega 1200 lumens – and it comes with a remote switch too so you can control the output with ease. Designed with road riding in mind, there’s side visibility and you shouldn’t dazzle oncoming road users.

There’s more light deals out there – check out what else is on offer – Evans Cycles has 30% off on a range of Exposure lights.

Buy now: Exposure Strada 1200 with DayBright Front Light for £202.96 at Evans Cycles

Exposure TraceR 75 lumen rear light with DayBright – was £39.95 now £27.96

Pushing out 75 lumens, the TraceR uses a wide angle beam and a fuel gauge shoes how much is left in the tank. USB rechargeable, with a DayBright pulse mode designed to grab the attention of other road users.

Buy now: Exposure TraceR 75 lumen rear light with DayBright was £39.95 now £27.96

Best Black Friday wheel and tyre reviews

Upgrading your wheels – or even your tyres – has a huge impact on ride quality, aerodynamics and the overall weight of your bike.

Here are some of the top picks…

Vredestein Fortezza Senso All Weather Clincher Road Tyre – was 46.95, now £10.33

It’s not often you get quality tyres this cheap. These feature TriComp tech and perform well in wet and dry weather. Curve Control System means they corner well and they’re durable enough for all seasons.

Buy now: Vredestein Fortezza Senso All Weather Clincher Road Tyre at Wiggle for £10.33

The Mavic Kysrium Pro Disc wheelset – was £714, now £430

Excellent upgrade wheels, the disc versions have dropped in price by £284. Light enough for racing but robust enough for training – we’re mega fans.

>>> Review: Mavic Kysrium Elite wheelset

Buy now: Mavic Kysrium Pro Disc rear wheel at Cycle Surgery for £230

Buy now: Mavic Kysrium Pro Disc front wheel at Cycle Surgery for £200

Reynolds Attack Clincher Tubeless Wheels

A wheel upgrade makes a HUGE discount to the overall ride quality of your bike – and these hoops are a delight to ride. Lightweight set (1365g), tubeless ready and rims that have been maximised for aerodynamics using Computational Fluid Dynamics. This set is reduced from £1249.99 to just £937.99 – and ProBikeKit has more offers on other sets.

See the Reynolds Attack wheels, and others, here

Vittoria Corsa G+ tyres (pair) – was £109, now £61

A hugely popular tyre that offers brilliant grip and rolls quickly – all thanks to a four compound construction with Corespun K side wall (basically it has kevlar in it) for added protection.

This set of two tyres also comes with latex tubes – keeping the weight low.

Buy now: Vittoria Corsa G+ tyres at ProBikeKit for £61

Prime Pro Road Wheelset – was £349.99, now £244.99

An upgrade wheelset for someone who doesn’t want to spend the earth. These weigh 1470g and are light enough for racing but come with 20 radial (front) and 24 cross (rear) Sapim spokes, making for a bombproof option.

Tubeless ready, with a 27mm rim depth, the Freehub is compatible with Shimano or SRAM, 9, 10 and 11 speed systems.

Buy now: Prime Pro Road Wheelset at Wiggle for £244.99

Read more: Prime Peloton Road Wheelset review

Fulcrum Racing 3 Wheelset With GP4000s II Tyres & Tubes – was £559.98, now £325.96

Tredz is offering these Fulcrum Racing 3’s with great quality tyres plus bonus tubes, all in one.

These hoops are designed to suit racing and training needs, with an oversized hub body to keep the weight low and stiffness high – there’s 16 spokes at front and 21 at rear – the weights being 670g and 885g respectively.

Buy now: Fulcrum Racing 3 Wheelset With GP4000s II Tyres & Tubes at Tredz for £325.95

Read more: Fulcrum Racing 3 wheelset review and Continental GP 4000s II tyre review

Easton EC90 Aero 55 Clincher Road Wheelset – was £2399.98, now £1199.98

The wheels for you if you wanna go faster. 55mm rim depth providing an aero boost. A carbon build with a braking surface promising to be quick stopping. These are clinchers – ideal for those who want an easy life., but they’re tubeless compatible. Front weighs 845g, with 16 spokes, rear is 845g with 20 spokes.

Buy now: Easton EC90 Aero 55 Clincher Road Wheelset at Chain Reaction Cycles for £1199.98

Read more: Easton EC90 Aero 55 Clincher Road wheelset review (2014)

Best Black Friday bike component deals

Aside from wheels, there are plenty more components you can upgrade to make a real difference to your ride…

Profile Design Aeria Wing Aluminium Aerobar System – T4 420mm

If you’re looking to maximise your time trial performance next year, then a base bar upgrade could slice off seconds. Minutes if you’re building up a new bike, when compared with riding a standard roadie. The discount one this Profile Design bar is amazing – 70 per cent – from £349.99 to £104.99.

See the handlebars reduced by 70 per cent here

Shimano Ultegra R8000 groupset – was £1099, now £624

The Shimano R8000 groupset has been price slashed by £400 on CRC. The newest iteration of Ultegra, when we tested it we found it to be almost identical in performance to the old Dura-Ace…

Buy now: Shimano Ultegra R8000 groupset at Chain Reaction Cycles for £624

Fizik Arione R3 Team Edition – Cannondale – was £144.99, now £99.99

The saddle for riders with a flexible spine – and race weight for weenies at 220g in a size regular (130mm). You can opt for a wider 140mm option to suit your body shape too and this set comes in Cannondale colours, with a matching ICS compatible mudguard.

Buy now: Fizik Arione R3 Team Edition – Cannondale at Wiggle for £99.99

