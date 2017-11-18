The best balance bike discounts in the Black Friday sales, perfect for Christmas

The best offers on balance bikes this Black Friday

Amidst the whirlwind that are the Black Friday cycling sales, there are some great discounts to be had on the best balance bikes, making the perfect gift for kids.

Every cyclist knows that balance bikes are the best way to get kids into the sport early, and more importantly, enjoy it.

Cube Cubie 2017 was £149, now £109

The Cube Cubie 6061 aluminium frame offers comfort and a light weight, encouraging longer riding times, while there’s plenty of stand over clearance for freedom of movement and to avoid getting snagged up.

Even better, the Cube Cubie comes with two different seat posts, so the bike can grow with the child, lasting that bit longer.

Early rider Bonsai Balance bike was £149, now £116

This beautiful wooden frame makes a change from the normal metal versions, and it offers the same benefits as an aluminium frame. It’s completed with sealed bearings and an aluminium head tube.

Buy now: Early Rider Bonsai balance bike at Chain Reaction Cycles for £116

Orbea Grow 0 2017 was £179, now £138

An ergonomic frame design makes getting feet and legs up and out the way for coasting easier, while the stays are built to offer a platform for extended coasting.

It’s a 12″ wheel size and two colour options are still available.

Buy now: Orbea Grow 0 2017 at Tredz for £138

Bobbin Moonbug was £100, now £79

This is a great looking first ride, complete with basket for additional toys or your supermarket shop.

Buy now: Bobbin Moonbug at Wiggle for £79

Dawes Lil Duke balance bike was £69, now £57.99

A proper steel frame differentiates this from the aluminium models on offer, it’s likely to add comfort to the frame as well as be tougher.

A girls model – the Dawes Lil Duchess – is also available for £5 more, and, predictably, it’s also pink.

Ridgeback Dimension Runner was £149, now £120

Buy now: Ridgeback Dimension Runner at Tredz for £149

The bike’s frame is a lightweight 6061 aluminium chassis partnered with a steel fork for the optimum comfort to lightweight ratio – it even has internal cable routing too! Meanwhile, Schwalbe Apple 2.0″ tyres offer optimum grip.