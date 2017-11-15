Black Friday bike deal: save £449 on a Giant Anyroad 1 2017 road bike

Get a versatile, endurance focused bike for just £799.99

Bikes that can handle mixed terrain – gravel, dirt and tarmac – have been in high demand this year but there are still some tasty offers to be found amongst the Black Friday bike sale rails.

Buy now: Giant Anyroad 1 2017 Road Bike at Tredz for £799.99

The Giant Anyroad 1 2017 road bike is reduced as part of the Black Friday event at Tredz. Whilst the official date for Black Friday is November 24, Tredz, like many others, released its deals early and is promising more in the lead up to the bumper shopping weekend.

What sort of rider will the Giant Anyroad 1 road bike suit?

This is a bike that will suit someone who wants to enjoy all-day adventures, unconstrained by minor details such as quality of road surface. It’d also make a great commuter for a rider after a comfortable journey.

The Anyroad, is, unsurprisingly enough designed to offer a slick ride over any road – be it dirt, gravel, cobbled or perfect tarmac.

An adventure/road gravel bike with a classic endurance bike geometry, it features a unique-to-Giant carbon D-fuse seatpost which dampens road buzz and comes with 32c tyres from the brand’s own production line.

The frame is constructed from aluminium, with a carbon fork. Shifting comes from Shimano Tiagra, with TRP mechanical disc brakes which will provide plenty of immediacy, regardless of rain or mud.

This isn’t the lightest of featherweight bikes, at 10.4kg in a size Medium, but it will make for a bombproof winter bike.

Gearing is hill ready, but not so extreme jumps between cogs will feel alien on the road – a 34/50 chainset comes with 11/34 cassette.

The RRP on the Giant Anyroad 1 was £1249, so with £449.01 off it comes in at £799.99.

With most retailers now stocking 2018 bikes, this Black Friday period represents an excellent opportunity to pick up a bargain on a 2017 model. Though there are a couple of exceptions, in the majority of cases brands will be making tweaks here and there in the newest versions, but few fundamental overhauls.