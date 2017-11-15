Get 27% off this Cube Attain SL Disc with 105 and Mavic Aksium wheels, now just £949

A whopping discount on an a great endurance bike, with a killer spec including Shimano 105 and Mavic Aksium wheels

The Black Friday cycling deals have well and truly begun, meaning you can now get the perfect upgrade bike like this Cube Attain SL Disc for cheap as chips.

The bike is reduced by a whopping 27%, which means you can now get it for just £949, which is nothing to be sniffed at considering it has Shimano 105 and the excellent Mavic Aksium Disc wheels specced.

What’s more, there are still plenty of sizes available, from 50cm all the way through to 62cm.

The Cube Attain SL Disc makes up part of Cube’s endurance range of bikes, with a specific focus on comfort. In particular, that comfort will come from the bike’s frame, which is made from 6061 aluminium, renowned for fitting perfectly in between comfort and stiffness.

The geometry of the frame is also orientated towards comfort, and the head tube is longer than on more aggressive bikes and the angles are a touch more relaxed.

On the rear, the dropped seat stays will added compliance to the ride and the lengthy wheelbase means the bike will feel stable when you get it up to speed. All of these help keep you in the saddle for longer.

For the now discounted price you’re getting a killer spec to match the frame. Shimano’s bombproof 105 groupset powers the bike; an exceptional performer which is seriously tough. Up front, you get the assured braking of Shimano’s disc brakes, providing the best performance, whatever the weather.

The 11-32t cassette on the rear will also make winching yourself up and over any climbs a whole lot easier.

The excellent Mavic Aksium Disc wheels are another highlight. These are lighter than their aluminium make-up would suggest and they’re seriously stiff, rolling along with minimal effort.

Most retailers are now stocking the new 2018 models of bikes, which makes Black Friday the perfect time to bag a bargain on a seriously discounted 2017 model. Keep your eyes peeled for more great discounts coming soon.