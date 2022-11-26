Best of REI's Black Friday cycling deals
From kids bikes to turbo trainers this outdoor giant has some real bargains
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
While REI's mission has always seemed to be encouraging you to get outside it's the inside cycling element where this Black Friday the nationwide chain stands out.
There's a raft of good deals on smart turbo trainers that will have you cycling through Watopia (other virtual worlds are available) in no time.
The price of Saris, Elite and Tacx machines have all been on the receiving end of an axe. If you're unsure how to choose we have a whole guide to the best smart turbo trainers plus one on all the essentials you need to get started.
That's not to say there's nothing for getting the family outdoor the chain has a good selection of discounted kids bikes to help your whole family get out and about.
There are a myriad of options, most of which you can can be confusing if you're encountering them for the first time check out our page with tips for choosing a children's bike (opens in new tab) if you need assistance.
If REI doesn't have what you need perhaps check out our hand picked selection of Black Friday deals from across the internet.
Quick links to REI Black Friday deals
- Electric Brompton (opens in new tab)folding bike with 20% off
- 40% off Elite Suito-T (opens in new tab) smart turbo trainner
- 30% discount on Machines for Freedom women's bibshorts (opens in new tab)
- Saris H3 smart turbo trainer now $639 with 20% off (opens in new tab)
REI Black Friday kids' bikes deals USA
Cannondale Quick:
was $435, now $347 (opens in new tab)
All the usual quality Cannondale quality crammed into a kids bike. This one comes with a lightweight alloy frame and Shimano Tourney gearing at the rear. There's also a 24 inch version in red (opens in new tab) and (opens in new tab)pastel pink (opens in new tab) for bigger boy and girls.
Diamondback Division:
was $525, now $341 (opens in new tab)
This 24 inch bike is an ideal do-it-all machine for bigger kids unsure if they prefer the road or the dirt. It has a frame built from dependable 6061 aluminium and sports Shimano Tourney 7-speed rear gears.
Cannondale Trail:
was $260, now $207 (opens in new tab)
This 12 inch bike for kids of 2 to 4 years old comes with training wheels for those that are still learning but those can be removed once they are more confident. The frame is made from all aluminium alloy and will be lighter than most steel frames at 15 lbs. 9.6 oz. There is also a 16 inch version on sale (opens in new tab).
REI Black Friday turbo trainer, components and clothing deals
Elite Direto XR:
was $1,000, now $599 (opens in new tab)
This smart turbo might lack some of the refined qualities of its more expensive sister trainers but we found it still a great value-for-money package (opens in new tab) when we reviewed it last year. We found it responsive and power readings reliable.
Tacx Neo 2T:
was $1,400, now $1,119 (opens in new tab)
This is one of the most realistic feeling smart trainers on the market right now. When we reviewed it (opens in new tab)we found, "The cobble simulation actually feels really quite realistic."
Wahoo Fitness POWRLINK Zero Single-Side Power Pedals:
was $650, now $519 (opens in new tab)
We tested the double sided version (opens in new tab) of these and were very impressed. "They are durable and super reliable, both in hardware and software terms," we wrote. The single sided version is a great way to get much of that data at a cheaper price.
Thule Helium Pro 3-Bike Hitch Rack:
was &499, now $399 (opens in new tab)
This three bike rack has Thule's HitchSwitch which allows you to tilt it down so you can access the trunk of your car while it's still on. Built with aluminium it's lightweight to make it easier to mount and remove.
Rapha Women's Lightweight Trail Tank Top:
was $70, now $20 (opens in new tab)
REI has a bunch of Rapha stuff discounted but most is not available in a full size run, like this. It's great option for high summer cafe rides or gravel adventures.
Having trained as a journalist at Cardiff University I spent eight years working as a business journalist covering everything from social care, to construction to the legal profession and riding my bike at the weekends and evenings. When a friend told me Cycling Weekly was looking for a news editor, I didn't give myself much chance of landing the role, but I did and joined the publication in 2016. Since then I've covered Tours de France, World Championships, hour records, spring classics and races in the Middle East. On top of that, since becoming features editor in 2017 I've also been lucky enough to get myself sent to ride my bike for magazine pieces in Portugal and across the UK. They've all been fun but I have an enduring passion for covering the national track championships. It might not be the most glamorous but it's got a real community feeling to it.
-
-
Incredible 50% discount on Tacx Neo 2 Smart Trainer over at Wiggle
Could it be too good to be true? We've triple checked and it does look like it's for real
By Stefan Abram • Published
-
Where can I get a power meter discount on Cyber Monday 2022? Cycling Weekly rounds up the current best tech deals
There are some good discounts out there – but not on everything: we've picked out the best ones
By Anna Marie Hughes • Published
-
Cyber Monday headphone deals 2022: savings on Apple, Shokz, Adidas and more
By Luke Friend • Published
-
Cyber Monday e-bike deals: save up to 41% on road, urban and gravel models
We've rounded up the best savings on e-bikes this Cyber Monday
By Cycling Weekly • Published
-
Cyber Monday Garmin deals: savings on smartwatches, cycling computers, turbos and more
We've rounded up the best prices on Garmin and Tacx hardware for Cyber Monday
By Luke Friend • Published
-
Best of Walmart's Cyber Monday cycling deals
From balance bikes and BMXs to headphones and blenders, we've found the best savings from Walmart
By Vern Pitt • Published
-
Cyber Monday kids' bikes deals: Early Rider, Specialized, Cannondale and more
From balance bikes and BMXs to the more grown-up machines, we've found the best savings from around the web
By Simon Smythe • Published
-
Best Black Friday exercise bike deals: decent discounts from big brands
We've found the best money saving offers on exercise and smart bikes this Black Friday
By Hannah Bussey • Published
-
I love my Garmin Fenix 6 smartwatch and it's $400/£330 off this Cyber Monday
If I didn't already own a Fenix I'd be sorely tempted by the 46% discount for the solar powered model
By Rob Spedding • Published
-
The best cycling Black Friday deals for under $70/ £50
We've hunted down the Black Friday deals that really are bargains
By Hannah Bussey • Published