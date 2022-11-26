Best of REI's Black Friday cycling deals

While REI's mission has always seemed to be encouraging you to get outside it's the inside cycling element where this Black Friday the nationwide chain stands out.

There's a raft of good deals on smart turbo trainers that will have you cycling through Watopia (other virtual worlds are available) in no time.

The price of Saris, Elite and Tacx machines have all been on the receiving end of an axe. If you're unsure how to choose we have a whole guide to the best smart turbo trainers plus one on all the essentials you need to get started.

That's not to say there's nothing for getting the family outdoor the chain has a good selection of discounted kids bikes to help your whole family get out and about.

There are a myriad of options, most of which you can can be confusing if you're encountering them for the first time check out our page with tips for choosing a children's bike (opens in new tab) if you need assistance.

If REI doesn't have what you need perhaps check out our hand picked selection of Black Friday deals from across the internet.

REI Black Friday kids' bikes deals USA

(opens in new tab) Cannondale Quick: was $435 , now $347 (opens in new tab) All the usual quality Cannondale quality crammed into a kids bike. This one comes with a lightweight alloy frame and Shimano Tourney gearing at the rear. There's also a 24 inch version in red (opens in new tab) and (opens in new tab)pastel pink (opens in new tab) for bigger boy and girls.

(opens in new tab) Diamondback Division: was $525 , now $341 (opens in new tab) This 24 inch bike is an ideal do-it-all machine for bigger kids unsure if they prefer the road or the dirt. It has a frame built from dependable 6061 aluminium and sports Shimano Tourney 7-speed rear gears.

(opens in new tab) Cannondale Trail: was $260 , now $207 (opens in new tab) This 12 inch bike for kids of 2 to 4 years old comes with training wheels for those that are still learning but those can be removed once they are more confident. The frame is made from all aluminium alloy and will be lighter than most steel frames at 15 lbs. 9.6 oz. There is also a 16 inch version on sale (opens in new tab).

REI Black Friday turbo trainer, components and clothing deals

(opens in new tab) Elite Direto XR: was $1,000 , now $599 (opens in new tab) This smart turbo might lack some of the refined qualities of its more expensive sister trainers but we found it still a great value-for-money package (opens in new tab) when we reviewed it last year. We found it responsive and power readings reliable.

(opens in new tab) Tacx Neo 2T: was $1,400 , now $1,119 (opens in new tab) This is one of the most realistic feeling smart trainers on the market right now. When we reviewed it (opens in new tab)we found, "The cobble simulation actually feels really quite realistic."

(opens in new tab) Wahoo Fitness POWRLINK Zero Single-Side Power Pedals: was $650 , now $519 (opens in new tab) We tested the double sided version (opens in new tab) of these and were very impressed. "They are durable and super reliable, both in hardware and software terms," we wrote. The single sided version is a great way to get much of that data at a cheaper price.

(opens in new tab) Thule Helium Pro 3-Bike Hitch Rack: was &499 , now $399 (opens in new tab) This three bike rack has Thule's HitchSwitch which allows you to tilt it down so you can access the trunk of your car while it's still on. Built with aluminium it's lightweight to make it easier to mount and remove.