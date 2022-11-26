Best of Walmart's Black Friday cycling deals
From balance bikes and BMXs to headphones and blenders, we've found the best savings from Walmart
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Sure, you might think there's better deals to be had in specialist retailers but the king of selling everything at wallet friendly prices Walmart has plenty to get you out on the road.
There's an especially strong selection of riding accessories and kids bikes at friendly prices. We found a lot of good blenders and their headphone deals are some of the best out there.
There's few things more rewarding for a parent than seeing their child take their first pedal too. Walmart has a good selection from balance bikes up to junior mountain bikes to get the kids out of the house and off their games console.
But that too can seem confusing with different wheel sizes and a myriad of options, many of which you may not have encountered before even if you're a keen cyclist yourself. If you need some kids' bike buying advice, check out our page with tips for choosing a children's bike (opens in new tab).
And for other bike deals for grown-ups - let's not get too selfless as parents - be sure to check out our main Black Friday page (opens in new tab), which has an ever-lengthening list of desirable cycling items at some incredible prices.
Quick links to Walmart kids' bikes Black Friday deals
- The best deal on Apple Airpods (opens in new tab)this Black Friday!
- The most luxury online racing screen (opens in new tab) imaginable with over 50% off
- Knock-down prices on Ninja blenders (opens in new tab)
- Boys bikes for all ages from 5 to 11 years-old, from 12 inch (opens in new tab), to 16 inch (opens in new tab), to 18 inch (opens in new tab) and 20 inch (opens in new tab)
- Girls bikes from 12 inch (opens in new tab), to 16 inch (opens in new tab), to 18 inch (opens in new tab) and 20 inch (opens in new tab), all ages from 5 to 11 years-old are catered for
Walmart Black Friday kids' bikes deals USA
Huffy Rock It Boy:
was $78, now $48 (opens in new tab)
A classic of the genre, this 20 inch wheel bike (which is also on sale in 12 inch (opens in new tab), 16 inch (opens in new tab) and 18 inch (opens in new tab)) is great for kids around the 7-years-old range. With it's BMX style handle bars it's sure to make your son the envy of his pals in the playground.
Huffy Sea Star:
was $78, now $48 (opens in new tab)
Essentially a feminine version of the Rock It Boy, this also has the same EZ Build quality so you don't need to be an expert mechanic to put it together. With 20 inch wheels (it is also on sale in 12 inch (opens in new tab), 16 inch (opens in new tab)and 18 inch (opens in new tab)) it's designed for kids 5 to 9 years old.
Hyper Bicycle Space Jam:
was $98, now $78 (opens in new tab)
Yeah, your bike is cool, but does it have NBA star LeBron James on it? No? Well, this one does. This 16 inch bike for kids from 4 to 8 years old has a chunky steel frame and a all your child's favourite Space Jam characters
Schwinn Sidewinder Mountain Bike:
was $248, now $148 (opens in new tab)
Designed for kids of 8 or over this 24 inch mountain bike comes with 21 gears and a solid steel frame. The addition of a front disc brake should help with stopping on muddy trails.
Banana Lt Balance Bike:
was $71.99, now $56.99 (opens in new tab)
Balance bikes are a perfect way to give your toddler the joy of cycling. Suitable for kids up to 5 years old this is a classic of the genre and comes in this Giro d'Italia reminiscent pink.
Walmart Black Friday cycling accessories deals
Chefman Barista Pro Espresso Machine:
was $139, now $99 (opens in new tab)
If you like fresh coffee but don't fancy getting your barista skills certificate - or like me you're just too lazy - this kind of machine is a good solution. It has a compact footprint, 1.8litre water tank and built-in milk frother.
Sony WH-XB910NB headphones:
was $249, now $123 (opens in new tab)
Great for a pre-race warm up or just when you want to block out the world around you when you're on the turbo are these mid-range noise cancelling (that's what the NB in the name stands for) headphones. Cycling Weekly's colleagues at T3 gave them 4/5 (opens in new tab) saying, "The battery will last for ages and the sound is perfect for upbeat tunes."
Apple Airpods second generation:
was $99.99, now $79.99 (opens in new tab)
Walmart has the best price we could fine these ubiquitous headphones at this Black Friday. These may not be the latest edition but they are trusted by millions and havea 4.6/5 rating from over 11,000 Walmart customers. Our colleagues at What Hi-Fi? (opens in new tab) also rated them highly saying they built on an already good model: "The sound quality of the standard AirPods has improved, and that’s more than we were expecting."
JLab Go Air Pop headphones: was $24.88, now $9.88 (opens in new tab)
JLab consistently wins plaudits for the value-for-money of their whole headphone range. These budget ones are no exception. They're waterproof to the IPX4 standard and have good battery life. Cycling Weekly sister publication T3 said (opens in new tab): "The JLab Go Air Pop are the best you’ll get at this price." And that was before they were discounted.
Ninja Nutri-Blender Pro:
was $89, now $69 (opens in new tab)
This isn't the cheapest Ninja blender (opens in new tab) but we can personally vouch for it as Cycling Weekly news editor Vern Pitt has had one for years and despite daily use it still works as well as it did out of the box.
nutribullet Pro:
was $118, now $79 (opens in new tab)
The nutribullet revolutionised blending when it was first released several years ago. Since then the range has expanded but this is the pick of the bunch. It packs significantly more power than the original and it'll blend all the better for it.
The blender that started the popularity of smoothies several years ago is still a great option. This 900watt 32 oz option is the best balance of price and features too. The New York Times (opens in new tab)rated it as their pick of the range.
Having trained as a journalist at Cardiff University I spent eight years working as a business journalist covering everything from social care, to construction to the legal profession and riding my bike at the weekends and evenings. When a friend told me Cycling Weekly was looking for a news editor, I didn't give myself much chance of landing the role, but I did and joined the publication in 2016. Since then I've covered Tours de France, World Championships, hour records, spring classics and races in the Middle East. On top of that, since becoming features editor in 2017 I've also been lucky enough to get myself sent to ride my bike for magazine pieces in Portugal and across the UK. They've all been fun but I have an enduring passion for covering the national track championships. It might not be the most glamorous but it's got a real community feeling to it.
-
-
Black Friday bike deals live: computers, smartwatches, clothing, shoes and more!
Black Friday is well under way and we'll be on hand throughout the long weekend picking out the very best deals on cycling kit
By Stefan Abram • Published
-
Black Friday children's bikes deals: Early Rider, Specialized, Cannondale and more
From balance bikes and BMXs to the more grown-up machines, we've found the best savings from around the web
By Simon Smythe • Published
-
Black Friday children's bikes deals: Early Rider, Specialized, Cannondale and more
From balance bikes and BMXs to the more grown-up machines, we've found the best savings from around the web
By Simon Smythe • Published
-
Best Black Friday exercise bike deals: decent discounts from big brands
We've found the best money saving offers on exercise and smart bikes this Black Friday
By Hannah Bussey • Published
-
Black Friday e-bike deals: save up to 41% on road, urban and gravel models
We've rounded up the best savings on e-bikes this Black Friday
By Cycling Weekly • Published
-
I love my Garmin Fenix 6 smartwatch and it's $400/£330 off this Black Friday
If I didn't already own a Fenix I'd be sorely tempted by the 46% discount for the solar powered model
By Rob Spedding • Published
-
Black Friday Garmin deals: savings on smartwatches, cycling computers, turbos and more
We've rounded up the best prices on Garmin and Tacx hardware for Black Friday
By Luke Friend • Published
-
The best cycling Black Friday deals for under $70/ £50
We've hunted down the Black Friday deals that really are bargains
By Hannah Bussey • Published
-
Black Friday headphone deals 2022: savings on Apple, Shokz, Adidas and more
By Luke Friend • Published
-
Top picks from Sigma Sports' early Black Friday sale: Giro, Specialized, Cannondale and more
Big savings on complete bikes, cycling clothing, training tech and accessories
By Luke Friend • Published