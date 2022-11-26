Best of Walmart's Black Friday cycling deals

Sure, you might think there's better deals to be had in specialist retailers but the king of selling everything at wallet friendly prices Walmart has plenty to get you out on the road.

There's an especially strong selection of riding accessories and kids bikes at friendly prices. We found a lot of good blenders and their headphone deals are some of the best out there.

There's few things more rewarding for a parent than seeing their child take their first pedal too. Walmart has a good selection from balance bikes up to junior mountain bikes to get the kids out of the house and off their games console.

But that too can seem confusing with different wheel sizes and a myriad of options, many of which you may not have encountered before even if you're a keen cyclist yourself. If you need some kids' bike buying advice, check out our page with tips for choosing a children's bike (opens in new tab).

And for other bike deals for grown-ups - let's not get too selfless as parents - be sure to check out our main Black Friday page (opens in new tab), which has an ever-lengthening list of desirable cycling items at some incredible prices.

Walmart Black Friday kids' bikes deals USA

(opens in new tab) Huffy Rock It Boy: was $78, now $48 (opens in new tab) A classic of the genre, this 20 inch wheel bike (which is also on sale in 12 inch (opens in new tab), 16 inch (opens in new tab) and 18 inch (opens in new tab)) is great for kids around the 7-years-old range. With it's BMX style handle bars it's sure to make your son the envy of his pals in the playground.

(opens in new tab) Huffy Sea Star: was $78, now $48 (opens in new tab) Essentially a feminine version of the Rock It Boy, this also has the same EZ Build quality so you don't need to be an expert mechanic to put it together. With 20 inch wheels (it is also on sale in 12 inch (opens in new tab), 16 inch (opens in new tab)and 18 inch (opens in new tab)) it's designed for kids 5 to 9 years old.

(opens in new tab) Hyper Bicycle Space Jam: was $98, now $78 (opens in new tab) Yeah, your bike is cool, but does it have NBA star LeBron James on it? No? Well, this one does. This 16 inch bike for kids from 4 to 8 years old has a chunky steel frame and a all your child's favourite Space Jam characters

(opens in new tab) Schwinn Sidewinder Mountain Bike: was $248 , now $148 (opens in new tab) Designed for kids of 8 or over this 24 inch mountain bike comes with 21 gears and a solid steel frame. The addition of a front disc brake should help with stopping on muddy trails.

(opens in new tab) Banana Lt Balance Bike: was $71.99, now $56.99 (opens in new tab) Balance bikes are a perfect way to give your toddler the joy of cycling. Suitable for kids up to 5 years old this is a classic of the genre and comes in this Giro d'Italia reminiscent pink.

Walmart Black Friday cycling accessories deals

(opens in new tab) Chefman Barista Pro Espresso Machine: was $139 , now $99 (opens in new tab) If you like fresh coffee but don't fancy getting your barista skills certificate - or like me you're just too lazy - this kind of machine is a good solution. It has a compact footprint, 1.8litre water tank and built-in milk frother.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-XB910NB headphones: was $249 , now $123 (opens in new tab) Great for a pre-race warm up or just when you want to block out the world around you when you're on the turbo are these mid-range noise cancelling (that's what the NB in the name stands for) headphones. Cycling Weekly's colleagues at T3 gave them 4/5 (opens in new tab) saying, "The battery will last for ages and the sound is perfect for upbeat tunes."

(opens in new tab) Apple Airpods second generation: was $99.99 , now $79.99 (opens in new tab) Walmart has the best price we could fine these ubiquitous headphones at this Black Friday. These may not be the latest edition but they are trusted by millions and havea 4.6/5 rating from over 11,000 Walmart customers. Our colleagues at What Hi-Fi? (opens in new tab) also rated them highly saying they built on an already good model: "The sound quality of the standard AirPods has improved, and that’s more than we were expecting."

(opens in new tab) JLab Go Air Pop headphones: was $24.88, now $9.88 (opens in new tab) JLab consistently wins plaudits for the value-for-money of their whole headphone range. These budget ones are no exception. They're waterproof to the IPX4 standard and have good battery life. Cycling Weekly sister publication T3 said (opens in new tab): "The JLab Go Air Pop are the best you’ll get at this price." And that was before they were discounted.

(opens in new tab) Ninja Nutri-Blender Pro: was $89 , now $69 (opens in new tab) This isn't the cheapest Ninja blender (opens in new tab) but we can personally vouch for it as Cycling Weekly news editor Vern Pitt has had one for years and despite daily use it still works as well as it did out of the box.