Cyber Monday Gravel deals: savings on bikes, clothing, kit and more

Gravel is becoming ever more popular on both sides of the pond, and for many of us it just so happens that Cyber Monday falls at a perfect watershed moment between the clement months of autumn and the colder, wetter months ahead. Ideal timing then, to benefit from the many great deals on offer.

Even if you're lucky enough to enjoy dry and dusty trails all year round, what better time for a bit of a wardrobe, garage or workshop refresh?

We've trawled through the best deals we can find and gathered them all onto this page of gravel greatness.

Cyber Monday gravel bike deals

(opens in new tab) Niner RLT 2-Star gravel bike: was $2599.00 now $1,819.94 at Jenson (opens in new tab) This alloy framed gravel bike is hung with a SRAM 1x11 Apex groupset for hassle free versatility, along with hydraulic disc brakes. Tubeless ready rims shod with Schwalbe G One tyres complete the package. This 30% discount from Jenson is an amazing discount, we reckon.

(opens in new tab) GT Grade Expert: was $3,500 now $2,450 at Backcountry (opens in new tab) Featuring a mix of Shimano Ultegra, 105 and gravel focused GRX, the Grade Expert is clearly from the GT stable, with that giveaway four-triangle frame design. However, this particular bike features floating seatstays for extra compliance – perfect for gravel grinding. The discount is an impressive 30%.

Cyber Monday gravel clothing deals USA

(opens in new tab) Isadore Women's Gravel bibshorts: was $237.99 now $97.49 at ProBikeKit USA (opens in new tab) A huge discount at well over 50% off! These shorts are made with extra-durable fabrics to take on the rigours of gravel riding, and even include an abrasion resistant ceramic coating on the side panels. To find out more about the technical features of gravel kit, check out our guide to Best Gravel Bike Clothing 2022 (opens in new tab).

Cyber Monday gravel gear deals USA

(opens in new tab) Pirelli Cinturato Gravel H Classic: was $68.99 now $47.49 at ProBikeKit (opens in new tab) Designed for harder surfaces, the Cinturato Gravel H features a low-profile tread with a compound designed to grip in both wet and dry conditions. This deal applies to the 35mm width but it's also available in 45mm, still at $14.50 off SRP. For more on gravel tyres, see our buyer's guide (opens in new tab).



(opens in new tab) Selle Italia Flite Boost Gravel: was $299.99 now $224.99 (opens in new tab) Jenson is offering this hefty discount on this gravel iteration of Selle Italia's venerable Flite series. It is designed, essentially, with extra comfort in mind over rougher surfaces, with titanium rails to absorb the vibrations and plenty of padding up top.



Cyber Monday gravel bike deals UK

(opens in new tab) Specialized Crux Comp: was £4,600 now £3,675 at Tredz (opens in new tab) At nearly £1,000 off the original price, this is a seriously impressive discount for the Crux. Always a bit of a mean machine, it began life as a cyclo-cross weapon and has now morphed into a gravel rocket. "It's your one-way ticket to gravel enlightenment," says Spesh. We reviewed the S-Works Crux last year (opens in new tab), giving it five stars and calling it "excruciatingly perfect" for the job, so this is a bike with serious pedigree.

(opens in new tab) Giant Revolt 0 carbon: was £3,499 , now £2,449.30 (opens in new tab) How about 30% off – that's more than a grand – on Giant's 2022 carbon Revolt 0? That's what Rutland Cycles is offering this Cyber Monday. It features a Shimano GRX 810 groupset and a unique 'Flip Chip' which enables the rider to alter the wheelbase to suit the terrain. If you want to weigh up the competition, check out our guide to the Best Gravel Bikes 2022 (opens in new tab).

Cyber Monday gravel clothing deals UK

(opens in new tab) Endura GV500 jersey: was £119.99 , now £89.99 (opens in new tab) Save up to 25% on this gravel oriented jersey from British brand Endura. We were impressed with the gravel focused credentials of its short sleeved sibling when we tested it last year (opens in new tab), calling it a "good choice for adventure and gravel riding". Made from a merino blend, the GV500 is perfect for the cooler months, promising "all day comfort" with its "cozy, thermal fabric" construction.

(opens in new tab) Specialized S-Works Recon shoe: was £300 now £159 from Sigma Sports (opens in new tab)



This is a frankly amazing deal on these rather natty laced-up S-Works gravel shoes. Some sizes are sold out, but plenty aren't, so get yourself over to Sigma Sports quick smart. Proper performance shoes, the sole is carbon, with a carbon weave on the outsides for impact protection. They also use Specialized's 'LACE' system for even tightness across the top of the foot. For more options check out our guide to Best Gravel Bike Shoes and Cyclo-Cross Shoes 2022 (opens in new tab).

Cyber Monday gravel gear deals UK

(opens in new tab) Topeak Gravel Gear frame bag with repair kit: was £100, now £55 from Tweeks Cycles (opens in new tab) A smart frame bag that includes a range of tools to get you through most trailside issues. It comes with Topeak's Tubi 11 multi-tool with tyre level, plug inserter, Torx and Allen keys, as well as CO2 cannisters and chuck. The bag itself is waterproof, made of 1000 denier nylon and mounts to the frame with velcro straps. You can find more options in our Best Bikepacking Bags 2022 (opens in new tab)guide.

