Remco Evenepoel's Oakley Sutro Lites are on sale this Black Friday - and it's the lowest I've seen

It might be getting pretty nippy outside for those of us in the northern hemisphere, as we head into November, but on those sunny days it is still just as important as ever to put on a pair of sunglasses, especially with the big ball of fire low in the sky.

Even better than just shielding your eyes on the bike, you might as well look reat while doing it too. What would be better than looking like former road world champion and Vuelta a España winner Remco Evenepoel while doing it? The Oakley Sutro Lites which the Belgian wonder-boy wears while he's out racing his bike are cheaper than ever.

This Black Friday, his Oakley Sutro Lites have 50% off on Amazon US, meaning that they are now just $97.00.

Oakley Sutro Lite sunglasses US deal: Was $194.00 , now $97.00 at Amazon UK deal: Was £185.00 , now £104 at Sigma Sports There are different offers across different colourways and themes on the Oakley Sutro Lites, but the best deal sees them half price in the US. The semi-rimless frame means an almost perfect field of view.

The best deal we found on the Oakley Sutro Lites sees them come in a matt jade frame with Prizm jade lenses. If you really want to look like Remco Evenepoel, the white versions are almost as cheap, at $103.21 at the moment, a 47% decrease; the lenses on these are the standard Prizm Road ones.

Sadly, Amazon UK is not offering a similar saving on the product. But fear not, we've found great prices elsewhere.

In the UK, you can get the Oakley Sutro Lite glasses at online retailer Sigma Sports for just £104, as long as you don't mind matte carbon frames and Prizm lenses in black. That's a saving of 44%.

Delivery is free for both these items on Amazon US and Sigma Sports.

If you want to buy your glasses straight from the official Oakley website, you can save 20% in the UK, now £128.80, and in the US you can save 30%, which mean the glasses are now $135.80. There are also extra discounts off customisation, and in the UK you get an extra 10% off at checkout.

Why we love Oakley's Sutro Lite sunglasses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Oakley Sutro Lites have been around a while now, since being launched in 2020, but they are still a solid pair of sunglasses. The brand say that they are suited for urban riders, but they are much more than that. As Remco Evenepoel has proved, the glasses are pretty good for performance too.

They sit pretty big on your face, meaning that they have quite a retro look, but that is all the rage at the moment - why not go back to the 1980s?

The difference between these and the regular Oakley Sutros - which we reviewed back in 2020 - is the disappearance of the bottom half of the frame, a change which means that there is much more ventilation and much more vision, too.

The Prizm lenses aren't just a name, they are more than that, with some great colour filtering technology, meaning that you can see all kinds of different colours. The glasses offer great coverage from the sun, wind, and also any debris that is heading towards your eyes - even a fly.

The Oakley Sutro Lites are great for all seasons, so go grab yourself a deal while you still can

This year Black Friday is running from November 24th - 27th. We've rounded up all the best Black Friday bike deals we’ve found in our main hub page. With deals spanning components, tech and riding kit, you're guaranteed to find a bargain.