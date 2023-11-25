Remco Evenepoel's Oakley Sutro Lites are on sale this Black Friday - and it's the lowest I've seen
Fancy looking like the world champion and Vuelta a España winner on your bike? Do it, for less
It might be getting pretty nippy outside for those of us in the northern hemisphere, as we head into November, but on those sunny days it is still just as important as ever to put on a pair of sunglasses, especially with the big ball of fire low in the sky.
Even better than just shielding your eyes on the bike, you might as well look reat while doing it too. What would be better than looking like former road world champion and Vuelta a España winner Remco Evenepoel while doing it? The Oakley Sutro Lites which the Belgian wonder-boy wears while he's out racing his bike are cheaper than ever.
This Black Friday, his Oakley Sutro Lites have 50% off on Amazon US, meaning that they are now just $97.00.
Oakley Sutro Lite sunglasses
US deal:
Was $194.00, now $97.00 at Amazon
UK deal:
Was £185.00, now £104 at Sigma Sports
There are different offers across different colourways and themes on the Oakley Sutro Lites, but the best deal sees them half price in the US. The semi-rimless frame means an almost perfect field of view.
The best deal we found on the Oakley Sutro Lites sees them come in a matt jade frame with Prizm jade lenses. If you really want to look like Remco Evenepoel, the white versions are almost as cheap, at $103.21 at the moment, a 47% decrease; the lenses on these are the standard Prizm Road ones.
Sadly, Amazon UK is not offering a similar saving on the product. But fear not, we've found great prices elsewhere.
In the UK, you can get the Oakley Sutro Lite glasses at online retailer Sigma Sports for just £104, as long as you don't mind matte carbon frames and Prizm lenses in black. That's a saving of 44%.
Delivery is free for both these items on Amazon US and Sigma Sports.
If you want to buy your glasses straight from the official Oakley website, you can save 20% in the UK, now £128.80, and in the US you can save 30%, which mean the glasses are now $135.80. There are also extra discounts off customisation, and in the UK you get an extra 10% off at checkout.
Why we love Oakley's Sutro Lite sunglasses
The Oakley Sutro Lites have been around a while now, since being launched in 2020, but they are still a solid pair of sunglasses. The brand say that they are suited for urban riders, but they are much more than that. As Remco Evenepoel has proved, the glasses are pretty good for performance too.
They sit pretty big on your face, meaning that they have quite a retro look, but that is all the rage at the moment - why not go back to the 1980s?
The difference between these and the regular Oakley Sutros - which we reviewed back in 2020 - is the disappearance of the bottom half of the frame, a change which means that there is much more ventilation and much more vision, too.
The Prizm lenses aren't just a name, they are more than that, with some great colour filtering technology, meaning that you can see all kinds of different colours. The glasses offer great coverage from the sun, wind, and also any debris that is heading towards your eyes - even a fly.
The Oakley Sutro Lites are great for all seasons, so go grab yourself a deal while you still can
This year Black Friday is running from November 24th - 27th. We've rounded up all the best Black Friday bike deals we’ve found in our main hub page. With deals spanning components, tech and riding kit, you're guaranteed to find a bargain.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Lotte Kopecky's Specialized Tarmac SL8 - World Champion style
We take a closer look at the 2023 World Road Race Champion's new rainbow steed
By Joe Baker Published
-
The best Backcountry deals this Black Friday: starting at $9.98 - up to 83% off Specialized, 45% off Silca, 40% off Cervelo, Thule...
Specialized's Torch 3.0 cycling shoes and Silca's Pocket Impero are two of my top picks; quality products at a much lower price than usual
By Anna Marie Abram Published
-
My go-to winter cycling essentials are up to 45% off this Black Friday!
Huge savings on my go-to tools and clothing to get you ready for the cold weather
By Joe Baker Published
-
I’ve worn a pair of SealSkinz Nordic Skiing gloves on the bike every winter, but this Black Friday deal is about to change all that
Buying a pair of the heavily discounted SealSkinz Upwell heated and waterproof gloves could genuinely be life changing
By Hannah Bussey Published
-
The Woom 3 impressed us so much - now finally its kids' bikes are up to 30% off for Black Friday
We loved the Woom 3 when we had it on test, rating it one of the best kids’ bikes currently on the market
By Anna Marie Abram Published
-
Black Friday: Evans Cycles slashes prices sitewide - up to 70% off Cannondale, Specialized and more
Deals on bikes, clothing and accessories have come online one day early from Evans Cycles
By Joe Baker Published
-
I’ve ridden with Look Kéo Classic road bike pedals all my adult life and now I've just calculated that there's up to 56% off a pair this Black Friday
Bomb-proof road bike pedals that are at their cheapest ever prices on Amazon
By Hannah Bussey Published
-
Two 'best ever' Amazon Black Friday deals which I'd recommend from products we've tested
Amazon's biggest discounts ever on Tacx Neo 2T trainer and the Fenix 7 and Enduro 2 smartwatches
By Anna Marie Abram Published
-
Hurry! If you want an electric bike, here are the top 12 best Black Friday 2023 e-bikes deals - from Cannondale, Specialized and more
We've found the biggest Black Friday discounts on road, commuter and folding e-bikes
By Luke Friend Last updated
-
The indoor bike that maintains my sanity is on offer at the lowest price we've ever seen
Save $1,150 on the Stages SB20 and enjoy hassle free indoor cycling forevermore
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan Published