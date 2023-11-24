I’m a Fitness Editor - these are my top 5 picks of products that’ll aid your training from the Black Friday sales

Hey, I’m Anna, Cycling Weekly’s Fitness Features Editor - and (as my role would suggest!) I care most about the gear that boosts physical wellbeing and performance - more than any fancy gadgets or upgrades.

With that in mind, I’ve taken some time to sort through the best deals on the products which stand to make us stronger, fitter and better recovered - I’ve pulled out five top picks for both the USA and the UK, and detailed a little context on each. I hope you enjoy the read!

My top 5 fitness Black Friday picks in the US

Clif Bar Energy Bars: was $29.10 , now 20.37 at Amazon It's important to top up your energy stores whilst on the bike to ensure you avoid the dreaded bonk from depleted energy stores. A packing a couple of energy bars are a ready-made easy solution. This plant-based formula from Clif Bar uses organic rolled oats. And it's the crunchy peanut butter in this variety pack that's piqued my interest! But the range here will certainly help with flavor fatigue on long endurance rides.

MyProtein Impact Whey Protein 2.2lb: was $44.99 , now $19.99 at MyProtein Protein is essential for recovery after exercising, as it's the building block for repairing your muscles. I really like the Vanilla, but there are 17 others to choose from (go wild with Pumpkin Spice for example!) Use code DEAL at the checkout for the extra 50% discount.

B-Air 20-inch floor fan: was $79.99 , now $59.97 at Amazon Unlike riding outdoors, where the airflow helps evaporate the sweat, when you're inside it really hangs around. The longer your sweat remains on your body, the more you end up sweating, which then thickens the blood. As a result your heart has to work harder. Basically, investing in a fan will really help you hit your interval targets during indoor workouts on the smart indoor bike trainer.

My top 5 fitness Black Friday picks in the UK

Garmin Edge 1040: was £520 , now 398 at Sigma Sports The Edge 1040 is part of Garmin's range-topping computer line up, and it's all about giving you more training insights than you could possibly imagine - its massive screen definitely helps with getting the most out of these! We really rate its ClimbPro feature, which shows remaining ascent and gradient when you’re climbing. Workout recommendations are also given based on your current training load and VO2 max. Plus it has plenty of integration with other cycling apps like TrainingPeaks, too. It is rare to see a top tier performance product on a discount, and so this £122 saving is huge, in relative terms!

SiS Go Energy Bar Mini Chocolate 30 pack: was £42 , now £25 at Sigma Sports The Chocolate flavor is still in stock, success! The smaller 40g size also helps with stashing in a bar bag or jersey pocket.

FX FFEXS Foam Roller: was £17.99 , now £11.89 at Amazon Foam rollers are an inexpensive bit of kit that can aid recovery and stave off injury. This option is reduced by 34%, but right now you'll also find plenty of other reduced options at Amazon so now is a good time to buy. Over here you'll find more details on foam roller exercises for cyclists, recommended by a physio/bike fitter.

Shokz OpenRun: was £129.95 , now £89.95 at Amazon I'd be lost without music when exercising, and so my set of OpenRuns truly are my reliable training buddy. They're sweat resistant, and quick and easy to charge. Plus, if you do some cross training like me, you'll be pleased to know that they're really comfortable when running. The open-ear design allows ambient noise in (you can hear approaching cars), but the sound quality is still good.

This year Black Friday is running from November 24th - 27th. We've rounded up all the best Black Friday bike deals we’ve found in our main hub page. With deals spanning components, tech and riding kit, you're guaranteed to find a bargain.