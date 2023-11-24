This is by far the best $100 you can spend on a smartwatch this Black Friday

The price of Wahoo's Elemnt Rival smartwatch has been slashed by up to 50% this Black Friday, bringing the price down to under the $100 mark, which is such good value for a feature-packed smartwatch.

We reviewed the Wahoo Elmnt Rival and found it simple to use with a long-lasting battery life and an accurate, wrist-based heart rate monitor. It shares the same app and exact same intuitive functionality as Wahoo’s excellent cycling computers, such as the Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V2 - which is also finally reduced this Black Friday.

Wahoo Elemnt Rival: was $199.99 , now $99.99 at Amazon Heart rate sensing, GPS tracking, structured workouts right on your wrist... a particularly neat feature (for triathletes at least) is the 'touchless transition', which automatically transfers the data from your watch to your headunit after the swim. Plus it's currently much cheaper than Garmin's 'value' smartwatches, the Forerunner 45 and the newer Forerunner 55.

We've linked to the 50% discount on Amazon above, but it's also worth pointing out that Wahoo's site itself is also selling the Wahoo Elemnt Rival at half price. So you can choose which retailer to buy with.

If you want a sports-focused watch with Wahoo's clean and intuitive design, easy to read customizable screens, reliable pairing and syncing, and an accurate optical heart rate monitor - the Elemnt Rival is a great option which covers everything from road, gravel and indoor cycling to cross training, running and triathlon, too.

A particularly useful feature for those looking to use the device for structured training is that it syncs workouts directly from TrainingPeaks - so you can have all your sessions right there on your wrist. It also has 12 pre-built Wahoo Sports Science workouts, if you don't use the TrainingPeaks platform.

When you're using the watch, it'll prompt you at the start of each interval to help you stay on target. The Elemnt Rival can also track your sleep quality to optimize your recovery.

Wahoo Elemnt Rival also has neat, triathlon-specific, 'Touchless Transition' tech - which automatically transfers your data between the smartwatch and your Wahoo cycling computer. Pretty handy on race day.

Simon Smythe reviewed the Elemnt Rival and said: "The Elemnt Rival screen is super easy to read on the move and the digits are clear. It beats the Suunto 5 by miles for this.

"Even with the maximum six data fields you don’t have to squint. I’d give it another ‘best I’ve tested’ for screen clarity and legibility. I had no problem using all six data fields for both running and cycling. Helpfully, the digits themselves expand once the activity is in progress, with the titles of the data fields (mph, watts, HR etc) disappearing to make extra space once you know what's what, which is clever."

How does this deal compare to other smartwatch deals today?

Best for mapping

Garmin Forerunner 955: was $499.99 , now $399.99 at Best Buy One key feature that the Elemnt Rival's missing is navigation and mapping. If this is something that's important to you, then the Garmin Forerunner 955 is the best value step up. Plus Garmin's training tools are great - this watch comes highly recommended if you like exploring and lots of data. Best for mapping

Best for iPhone

Other great Wahoo Black Friday deals

This year Black Friday is running from November 24th - 27th. We've rounded up all the best Black Friday bike deals we’ve found in our main hub page. With deals spanning components, tech and riding kit, you're guaranteed to find a bargain.