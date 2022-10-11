Refresh

(Image credit: Future) (opens in new tab) Shimano SPD SL Cleats: $23.00 $20.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you’re doing a lot of riding, it’s important to pay attention to the wear of your cleats. The last thing you want is to have a foot slip out when you’re hammering up – or down – a hill. (opens in new tab) Shimano SPD SL Cleats: £22.99 £15.75 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Probably the most commonly used model of Shimano's SPD SL cleats, the yellow version provides six degrees of float – that's side-to-side movement – to allow your leg to track their natural path. Yes, we are aware that cleats aren't the flashiest of products – you probably won't win any admiring comments once you've fitted them for your next group ride (although depending on how worn you let your previous set get, there is still a chance!) But despite them not being as flashy as a new set of shoes, cleats are a consumable that you will be wearing through – so picking up a couple of sets early on a discount will pay dividends down the line, once your current set does wear out.

(Image credit: Future) (opens in new tab) NutriBullet NBLP9 900W Blender $99.99 $69.00 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Right now Walmart is selling these about six bucks cheaper than Amazon's current deals – plus you don't need to mess around signing up to a free trial of Prime (if you don't already have a membership)! (opens in new tab) NutriBullet NBLP9 900W Blender £89.99 £68.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) It's not just oat and fruit smoothies for cycling performance you can wizz up in a NutriBullet. For some off-season indulgence, you can use it on frozen fruits for some 'healthy' ice cream – and no, there's never a wrong time of year for that! Perhaps not what your mind immediatly leaps to when considering how best to increase your on-the-bike performance – but the truth is that you'll often make bigger gains developing your fitness than replacing components on your bike. A simplified description of how training and exercise effect the body is that, during your hard sessions, you're breaking down your muscle tissue. While you rest and recover, your body supercompensates when building those muscles back up – which is how you then get stronger. But for that supercompensation to happen effectively, you need to make sure your body is provided with the necessary building blocks – that's a healthy dosing of protein (around 20g per serving) and a full compliment of colourful fruit and veg. And this is where investing in a quality blender can help you out!

(Image credit: Rapha/Jacob Colton) (opens in new tab) Rapha Explore shoes: $315.00 $235.00 at Rapha (opens in new tab) We were impressed by Rapha's Explore shoes (opens in new tab) when we had them on review. They were very comfortable, easy to walk in whilst also offering good pedaling efficiency, and had just a general feeling of quality to them. They aren't the lightest, most performance oriented set of kicks – but they are a solid option for most people (opens in new tab) Rapha Explore shoes: £230.00 £172.00 at Rapha (opens in new tab) Rapha Explore shoes were a hit when we saw them a couple of years ago, finding them exceptionally comfortable. With nearly £60 off the original RRP, it makes them much more comfortable on the bank balance too. (Image credit: Future) Rapha appears to be having a bit of an off-road shoe clear out, with impressive money off both of it's rugged footwear offerings, ideal for gravel and adventure riding. There's free standard delivery to be had too, so a decent no-Amazon deal offering. When we looked there were lots of colour and sizes still to go at, but suspect that will reduce over time, so head over soon if you are thinking of adding these to your shopping basket. (opens in new tab) Rapha Explore Powerweave shoe: $380.00 $285.00 at Rapha (opens in new tab) We've not tested this specific shoe, but really liked Rapha's other footwear offerings. Rapha say these are specifically designed for fast paced off-road riding, and now there's $95.00 off these, you might need to be fast to grab them. Be aware some sizes are limited in colour options. (opens in new tab) Rapha Explore Powerweave shoe: £280 £210 at Rapha (opens in new tab) Designed to be lighter and more breathable, these are a set of performance gravel shoes designed for pushing the pace through long days in the saddle. So that you know that these are high end – the cleat bolt plate is even titainium.

Gravel round up Grab a pair of gravel shoesFizik Terra X5 cycling shoes (Image credit: Westend61) Orro Bikes (opens in new tab) Orro Terra Gravel mechanical: $1,830.00 $1,464.00 at Wiggle (opens in new tab) Amazon might have a pretty wide range of cycling products on some sizable discounts – but if you're after a bike it pays to look elsewhere! With a carbon fork, a 2x11 drivetrain, that's some good kit for your money. Bear in mind that the clearances are only up to 35mm, so more all-road than extreme gravel – but that might be all you want and need

(opens in new tab) Orro Terra Gravel mechanical: £1,499.99 £1,99.99 at Wiggle (opens in new tab) For a lot of UK riders, a fully dedicated gravel bike would be considered a luxury, as we're not quite gifted the countless gravel road miles that the US terrain offers. This do all bike from Orro is a great compromise, is happy to keep on the tarmac, but also allows you hit the un- paved roads too, meaning two bikes in one. Fizik Shoes (opens in new tab) US Fizik Terra X5 cycling shoes: $159.98 from $102.83 at Amazon (opens in new tab) We really like the Fizik Terra x5 (opens in new tab)off road shoes, finding them offering a lot of technical features in an cheaper package than expected. This deal, size depending makes these now an excellent option, as long as you're ok with the military green colour way.

(opens in new tab) UK Fizik Terra X5 cycling shoes: £159.99 £89.00 from Wiggle (opens in new tab) or £89.00 from Sigma Sports These deals from Wiggle and Sigma Sports represents an impressive 44% saving on the UK RRP. However, this is really depending on size and colour. You might find you need to visit both stores, and ultimately compromise on colour to get the best price, but they were cheaper than Amazon. Shimano shoes (opens in new tab) Shimano XC3 SPD Shoes: £89.99 £76.04 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Ideal for gravel riding or commuting, these two-bolt compatible shoes benefit from BOA's high-quality L6 dial and a glass-fibre reinforced nylon sole that balances power transfer with some flex to soak up vibrations from the terrain for comfort gains. (opens in new tab) Shimano XC3 SPD Shoes: $125.00 $89.96 at Back Country (opens in new tab)

Ideal for gravel riding or commuting, these two-bolt compatible shoes benefit from BOA's high-quality L6 dial and a glass-fibre reinforced nylon sole that balances power transfer with some flex to soak up vibrations from the terrain for comfort gains. The recent UCI Gravel world champs caused much debate across the cycling community. Whether you're in to the competition aspect of the newest discipline, or not, if you dabble in gravel you can still benefit from the professionalisation behind the sport. With the growing popularity of gravel riding, and the demands of high end performance comes competition. This mean that there's now a ready supply of bargains to be had, and the Amazon Prime Day exclusive can be a great opportunity to pick some of the up. If you've been inspired to give gravel riding a go, we've got loads of information, helpful hints and tips on how to get started. Including the best budget gravel bikes to help get you started. If you're not sure about diving fully in to gravel, or think you might struggle to keep off road all ride, we spotted this great option from Orro, available in both the US and UK. It looks to be a perfect option as a do all bike for a decent price. First up are the some of the best gravel bike shoes , They're an oldie but a goodie in the form of the Fizik Terra X5 cycling shoes, which we really like. We've not ridden the Shimano XC3 SPD Shoes, but we're fans of the shoes, if finding them a little function over form at times, but the price makes these a great option.

(Image credit: Future) (opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi: $199 $149.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Vertuo Next makes coffee in a variety of sizes: 5 8, 14, 18 oz; single and double espresso. Each machine includes a free capsule starter set. (opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Machine by Krups: £199.99 £67.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A seriously good deal on this one-touch-operation machine designed for Nespresso Vertuo capsules. Does four cup sizes and comes with a starter pack. (opens in new tab) De'Longhi EC885M Dedica Arte Espresso Machine: $399.95 $299.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Big savings on this super stylish machine that has a narrow 6in footprint but a 15bar pressure so you can brew barista-quality beverages at home and froth your own milk. Cycling has a unique relationship with coffee. Most obviously it gives us a boost - both a real one to our performance, demonstrated by science (opens in new tab), and a psychological one. But there's much more to it than that. Coffee is part of cycling culture. Espresso is just as vital a component of bike riding as Campagnolo is. Nobody knows exactly how and why it all started, but it certainly has a lot to do with Italy. Just as cyclists' enthusiasm for beautiful bikes can border on the obsessive, it's the same with their coffee. The perfect espresso has to flow like twin jets of dark treacle into the cup - not too quickly - crowned with a layer of velvety, golden crema. It has to balance bitterness, acidity and sweetness when tasted. Getting your espresso exactly right when you're at home rather than at the cafe stop is the next step. You can go down the capsules route, which is a cost effective and more foolproof way to a quality espresso, or you can go full barista and brew it from scratch. These models from De'Longhi and Krups are great examples of both ways - and they're at great prices too!

(Image credit: Future) (opens in new tab) Gore Men's C5 Thermo Cycling bib tights: £159.99 £89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Ok, so it's definitely about time that you get your winter wardrobe sorted, and you're in luck as this is a great price for the highly rated C5 Thermo tights. Constructed with Gore's own Windstopper fabric where it's needed, with DWR (water repellent) protection should get you through the worst of the winter on the bike. In the last post we focussed on winter jackets and the need for both a lightweight, adaptable number to get you through shoulder season and something more substantial for when it gets really cold. The latter requires a pair of winter bib tights to match, ensuring that your lower half is as well protected as the top. There are a huge range of bibs tights to choose from but Gore's C5 Thermo tights are certainly equipped to handle a significant drop in temperature, using its own Windstopper fabric to help keep you warm. Now's a great time to find them at a reduced price, ensuring that in a month or two you'll be ready for whatever the weather can throw at you.

(Image credit: Future) (opens in new tab) Gore men's Phantom Gore-Tex Infinium Jacket: $192.36 $75.90 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Ideal for cool days and highly versatile there's the option of zipping off the sleeves of this windbreaker to convert it into a short sleeve jersey. It's waterpellent too. (opens in new tab) Gore men's Phantom Gore-Tex Infinium Jacket: £179.99 £107.99 at Chain Reaction (opens in new tab) Ideal for cool days and highly versatile there's the option of zipping off the sleeves of this windbreaker to convert it into a short sleeve jersey. It's waterpellent too. It's that time of year when we need to start thinking about our winter cycling wardrobe. A lightweight jacket that can protect you against the elements while still allowing you to breathe is close to essential in that period before it gets truly cold and we have to dig out our heavyweight winter jackets. Here at Cycling Weekly we've learnt to trust - and value - Gore-Tex's Infinium fabric, which does all those things and does them very well. Gore's Phantom jacket uses the tried-and-tested fabric and also has the bonus of removable sleeves for those days when the weather can't quite make its mind up, making this a little more versatile than many of the other best waterproof cycling jackets. Here are a couple of deals that'll enable you to pick up this cool weather staple for far less than it's usual retail price.

(Image credit: Future) It wouldn't be a sales event without at least a few discounts on Continental tyres. When they first landed four years ago in 2018, they were an immediate hit – and in the years since, the number and variety of models sold has just kept on multiplying! You can get them in widths of 23 to 32mm; three different sidewall colours; tube type, tubeless for hooked rims, tubeless for hookless rims; and there's also a TT version that's supposed to be even faster, too. It makes it a little hard to know which deals are the best to hunt out, but we've presented a small selection for you here. If you'd like to dig into how the GP5000s stack up against their competition, you can find our guide to the best summer road tyres here. (opens in new tab) Continental Grand Prix 5000 - Clincher, 700 x 28c: $63.96 $52.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab) With its well-judged blend of low rolling resistance, high grip and low weight – all while still offering good puncture resistance and durability - the GP 5000 is an excellent all-rounder and perfect if you're seeking a compromise between speed and peace of mind for year-round use. You can read our full review here (opens in new tab). (opens in new tab) Continental Grand Prix 5000 - Clincher, 700 x 25c: £76.99 £45.00 at Wiggle (opens in new tab) The only difference here is that the sidewall is a lovely cream – underneath the tyre is the same as your typical GP5000 clincher (tube type) tyre. Alternatively, Continental's Grand Prix 5000 TT TDF tyre is £84.99 £71.99 at Chain Reaction Cycles (opens in new tab) right now, boasting greater speeds, but at a higher cost. It's tubeless ready too.



(Image credit: Future) We've been roundly impressed by Fizik shoes here at Cycling Weekly, with their models ranking highly across our many cycling shoe reviews. It's worth being aware that many of Fizik's higher end models (like the ones below) do run a little narrow. For many the shoes are perfect, but for some, they will be better served by a brand such as Lake which has a good range in wider toe boxes. You can find more detail in our guide to the best road cycling shoes over here. (opens in new tab) Fizik R3 Aria: $337.40 $168.64 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Benefitting from a full carbon outsole, the power transfer is much more direct, so you're not wasting your watts just twisting the shoe. Also featuring twin Boa dials, it's much easier to find a secure fit which doesn't pinch. (opens in new tab) Fizik R3 Aria: £265.00 £131.00 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab) The price goes lower, at £131, in the UK on Sigma Sports than it does on Amazon – although only in a rather fetching Navy and not in a wide range of sizes. On the other hand, Black and White colourways are both 25% off and it's much easier to find an in-stock size than on Amazon – but Sigma Sports is 23p more expensive with these ones...