Amazon Prime Day USA deals: Save big on Giro shoes

Amazon Prime Day kicked off this morning and runs through Wednesday. There are plenty of great deals to be had across all categories. If you’re looking to invest in a pair of cycling shoes for road, cyclocross, gravel grinding, and commuting there are great deals on many popular Giro shoes. We’ve rounded up some of the best Giro shoe deals here.

To enjoy the savings, you’ll need an Amazon Prime Account. However, you can sign up via a 30-day free trial, and cancel at any time.

If you’re looking for yet more cycling deals then have a look through our list and see more big savings over the two-day sale on Amazon.

The deals available online are pretty endless, but we’ve done the leg work and clipped it down to some of the best we can find on Amazon and other sites as well.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ or ‘Best Deal’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Amazon Prime Day Giro Shoe Deals

Giro Apeckx II HV was $150 now $99.95

Have wide feet? The Apeckx II HV is the high volume version of the Apeckx II with fit and comfort tailored to extra-wide feet. A supple microfiber upper is matched to a reinforced nylon sole. The upper is now welded and bonded, resulting in fewer seams for reduced hot spots and improved comfort. View here: Giro Apeckx II HV was $150 now $99.95

The Giro Cylinder mountain bike shoe that’s is a good choice for gravel riding and cyclocross racing. It features a breathable upper micro-adjust Boa to help you dial in fit and a single Velcro foot strap. View now: Giro Cylinder was $150.00 now $119.96

Giro Rumble was $149.99 now $99.99



Giro’s Rumble is your go-to shoe for errands around town and commuters to the office. This clipless shoe features a casual look to help you blend in off the bike. View here: Giro Rumble was $149.99 now $99.99

We’ll be bringing you deals throughout the Amazon Prime Day sales, and beyond – so keep checking back…