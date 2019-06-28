Best Amazon Prime Day 2019: all you need to know

Amazon Prime Day is back again in 2019, for the fifth year running. The dates for your diary are Monday July 15 and Tuesday July 16.

The 2018 event went down as the biggest ever day of sales since history books began, with 89 million visits to the site – and we can expect even more in 2019.

The ‘two day parade of non-stop deals’ will cover 48-hours this year, as opposed to last year’s 36-hour limit, and there will be offers on hard good as well as entertainment deals and even a ‘Prime Day Concert’ on Prime Video.

We’ll have a team working around the clock to bring you the best deals Amazon has to offer for cyclists – and they’ll all go on this page (so best bookmark it now).

How do Amazon Prime deals work?

Amazon Prime Day is mostly about limited time only deals.

These will be drip fed out over the duration of the sale, and some of them – Lightning Deals – last a matter of hours, or as long as stock does. Amazon is promising a million deals over the period.

We will get early notification of the deals before they go live – so we’ll be updating this page as the event progresses to help cyclists wade through the offerings to find the best discounts.

Amazon stock items from a selection of big cycling brands – last year we highlighted deals from Garmin, Thule and some great helmet camera offers. Members of the Amazon Prime subscription service receive these exclusive deals so it’s worth signing up for the 30 day free trial – we’ve linked to it below.

Amazon Prime membership

Amazon Prime Day is designed to draw attention to the benefits of having an Amazon Prime membership. You don’t need to be part of the special club to gain access to the deals – but members can access early offers already and will get the chance to skip the queue on the day(s).

Right now, if you sign up to Amazon Prime, you can get a £5 voucher back. Prime membership carries benefits such as unlimited one-day delivery, access to Amazon Video (including exclusive shows) and Amazon Music streaming.

Top tips for getting the best Amazon Prime Day cycling deals in 2019

Browsing Amazon for deals is always a bit of a trial – and it might well be even harder on Amazon Prime Day. Here’s our tips to help you navigate the sales…

Bookmark THIS PAGE

Deals will be released every five minutes, and it could all get just a little bit confusing. On this page, we’ll highlight the very best deals. We’ll have an advanced warning – leaving us plenty of time to pick out the best offers.

Write a shopping list

Put pen to paper so that you’re clear on what you actually need before the big day. Don’t be too specific – because you can’t guarantee what’s going to be on offer – but ‘helmet camera’ or ‘gps cycling computer with maps’ will help you to avoid the temptation of splashing out on an extra bike bag that you don’t need.

Bear in mind the price difference when reading reviews

We’ve got hundreds of reviews on our site, and they’re designed to help you decide if a product is right for you.

However, all items are reviewed with the RRP – or price at time of writing – in mind. Therefore, remember when reading that comments about value for money need to be taken with a pinch of salt if you’re not looking at the same item with 50 per cent off.

Comments on everything else: effectiveness, quality, longevity, of course still stands.

Set yourself a budget

It’s easy to overspend when there are big deals on offer, so start your shopping with a clear idea of your max spend. You should also be sure to check returns policies are not affected by the sales.

What were the Amazon Prime Day deals like last year?

Want to know what kind of deals you can expect to enjoy? Here’s a little poke around what went down last year…

GoPro Hero 5 Prime Day bundle was £342, now £269.99

We really rate this little cam – and in this bundle you got the camera itself, as well as a ‘super suit’ and a floating hand grip.

This bundle came in at the same amount as the camera on its own – so represented a great deal.

Garmin Edge 820 was £329, now £209

Read more: Garmin Edge 820 review

Garmin’s premium performance pushing computer received a massive price slash in the Amazon Prime Day deals. If you’re looking to boost your riding performance and undertake serious fitness tests such as FTP and V02 Max then it’s a great ride companion.

Wahoo Speed and Cadence sensors were £53, now £29



These nifty little gadgets allow you to track your speed and cadence whilst riding your bike. By using ANT+ or Bluetooth they can pair to either your smart phone or Wahoo cycling computer to give you up to date metrics.

The deal saved shoppers 34 per cent.

Tacx Neo Smart, was £1256 now £945.72, and Tacx Flux turbo trainer, was £700 now £503.28

Read more: Tacx Neo smart turbo trainer review and Tacx Flux smart turbo trainer review

Smart turbo trainers hook up to indoor training apps like Zwift, and provide power data so you can tailor and track your training. They were big news last year, and they’re big news now.

These deals no doubt saw a few cyclists grab a bargain ahead of a productive winter of training. We bet they’re flying now!

Garmin Edge 520 was £279, now £192

Read more: Garmin Edge 520 review

The Garmin Edge 520 is the flagship model in the Edge range – and last year’s deals saw it drop by almost £100.

With the new Edge 520 Plus out now, will we see bigger deals again?

Garmin Edge 1000 was £499, now £378

Read more: Garmin Edge 1000 review

The Garmin Edge 1000 does everything the 520 does, but offers extra navigational assistance with maps – both on and off-road – and it also saw a sizeable reduction.