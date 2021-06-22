Amazon Prime Day: best exercise bike deals

Exercise bikes are a fantastic way to get fit without leaving the house - and with restrictions on outdoor activity over the last year they found a whole new audience with many retailers selling out of them.

Now that supply is starting to catch up with demand again, there are good deals to be had - and Amazon is a great place to track them down.

We're going to highlight a few of the exercise bikes and deals that we think are the best ones below, but if you want to dive straight in and hunt them out for yourself, here are links to the Amazon Prime Day exercise bike sales:

Traditionally, cyclists training indoors will attach their own bike to one of the the best turbo trainers or ride on a set of the best bike rollers. However, if you've got a dedicated space for an indoor bike you can leave set up and ready to go – or have no intention of riding outside – then choosing one of the best exercise bikes is a great choice.

Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike The Yosuda bike has a sturdy steel frame for maximum stability and a 35lb flywheel that supplies inertia for a realistic ride feel. Its belt drive system is smooth and quiet, making it perfect for early-morning or late-night sessions. There's an LCD monitor for tracking time, speed, distance, calories and miles and an iPad holder too. View deal USA: Was $329.99, now $234.49

Exerpeutic Folding Magnetic Upright Exercise Bike This space-saving exercise bike is ideal for those who don't have the space to leave one permanently set up. It comes with an LCD monitor that tracks time, speed, distance, calories burnt and miles. There's also a built-in pulse meter that takes its readings from your hand while you're riding. View deal USA: Was $199.99, now $159.98

Vigbody Exercise Bike With its steel frame and 35lb flywheel the Vigbody bike is built for a stable and realistic riding experience. It's also belt driven, highly adjustable and has an LCD monitor to keep track of your ride data including time, speed, distance and calories burnt. It's easy to adjust resistance for a harder or easier workout. View deal USA: Was $379.99, now $279.99

If you're looking for an indoor turbo trainer to use with your own bike, check out our buyer's guide:

