Black Friday bike deals 2022: our handpicked selection of the best deals going

Black Friday bike deals USA: Our top picks

Scicon Road AeroComfort Triathlon 3.0 TSA Bike Travel Bag: was $812.99, now $569 at ProBikeKit. We were mightily impressed by this bike bag when we had it on review – so much so that it's top of our best bike bags and boxes buyer's guide for 2022. The high price was always a bit of a sticking point, but now that's mostly answered with $243 off the list price. We've cross referenced with Amazon, and this does look like the cheapest this box has been in a few years – so now really is a good time to take the plunge.

dhb Vector photohromatic lens sunglasses: was $119 , $59.00 at Wiggle. Photochromatic lens that adapt to changing light conditions are ideally suited for cycling across the seasons but are usually expensive. Dhb's Vector glasses however are great value - especially at this discounted price. They feature a modern design with a large lens for a wide field of vision as well as an adjustable nose piece for added comfort.

Continental Grand Prix 5000 tires: Was $87.95 , now $42.56 at Competitive Cyclist. If there's one product that universally loved at Cycling Weekly then it's Continental's GP 5000 tires - and with good reason. They offer reliable puncture protection yet are still supple enough to provide great ride quality, while the compound is both grippy and fast rolling. In essence, it's all you want from a tire - and with more than 50% off it's the ideal time to stock up. If you need more convincing you can read a review in our guide to the best road bike tires.

Oakley Jawbreaker Dual Lens Photochromic sunglasses: was $337.40, now $177.00 at Wiggle. Oakley's Jawbreaker is a design classic that's still relevant today. For a start it helped usher in the the' large lens with full coverage' trend that dominates today - just check out our guide to the best cycling sunglasses for proof, as well as read out review of the Jawbreaker. This deal is particularly special, thanks to the dual lens offering giving you a photochromic lens that adjusts to changing light conditions as well a clear lens for rides that require protection from bugs and debris rather than sunlight!



Castelli Alpha RoS 2 jacket: was $392.60 , now from $163.00 at Wiggle. Castelli's Alpha RoS 2 jacket is a great all-rounder that can handle the variety of temperatures you're likely to encounter during your winter rides. Thanks to the Gore-Tex fabric it's both wind and water proof but still breathable, with other neat features such as back vents and double-layer cuffs. It's little surprise that it's featured in our guide to the best winter cycling jackets. However, Castelli quality comes at price, making this detail especially attractive.

dhb Classic Thermal Bib Tights: was $100 , now $50.00 at Wiggle. In our guide to the best bib tights we highlight the virtues of a good pair of bibs and their central role in getting you through the winter months. Dhb's Classic bib tights are a great example, featuring brushed Roubaix fleece to keep you warm, a comfortable chamois pad with a relief channel for long miles and reflective details to help you stay seen in low-conditions. At retail they're a great value pair of tights but at this price they become a truly standout deal.



Wahoo Kickr Snap turbo trainer: was $499.99 , now $299.99 at Competitive Cyclist. The advent of direct drive indoor trainers means that there are plenty of deals to be had on wheel-on trainers, just like this Kickr Snap from Wahoo. For those with less space the folding design makes it an ideal choice, while still offering the smart technology associated with direct drive trainers. In fact, in our guide to the best turbo trainers we rated it as the best non-direct drive machine on the market.

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music: was $349.99 , now $190.00 at Amazon

Arguably the Edge 530 of Garmin's GPS watch range, it provides the heart rate and GPS tracking you need for an effective workout across a huge range of sports – as well as storing music and other smartwatch functions. The performance versus price ratio is particularly good with this model.

Garmin Edge 530: was $299.99 , now $165.59 at Amazon

With access to as much data as you could ever need, the 530 equals the performance and functionality of much more expensive cycling computers - it just doesn't have a touchscreen. You can read our full review here.

Black Friday tech deals USA

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro: $599.99 $329.00 at Amazon

Packed with features, the Fenix 6 does everything you might want. Beyond just tracking your rides and runs (along with many other sports) it comes preloaded with TOPO maps to help guide you on your way. To drill into the details, you can read our review here.

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch: $299.95 $196.50 at Amazon

This Fitbit Sense has the ability to track all the usual fitness metrics, but also the capabilities to deep dive in to health data such as stress responses, monitor heart rhythm, and helping you stay alert if you fall out of set parameters. With on board GPS, Bluetooth for hands-free calls and built in Google Assist or Amazon Alexa, this could be the idea cross over fitness/ life organising watch.

Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch: $149.95 $99.00 at Amazon

The onboard GPS makes this more advanced than a regular fitness tracker, with real-time pace and distance visible. Keep on top of your health goals with the heart rate monitor and the ability to receive a daily readiness score, to make sure you fully rested. Google Assist or Amazon Alexa built in and 6 months Fitbit Premium trial to boot.

Garmin Instinct: $249.99 $159.00 at Amazon

The Garmin Instinct is the brand's most rugged GNSS watch, designed and constructed up to US Military standard for thermal, shock and water resistance (up to 100meters) making this a great all rounder for anyone who's pretty tough on their equipment. Multi-satellite receiving should give you better pin point accuracy on tracking, ideal for dense forest or urban canyons. Tracks all the usual fitness data and comes with an extra long battery life of up to 14 days between charges.

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus: $599.99 $391.47 at Amazon

We really rated the Garmin Edge 1030 when we reviewed it, finding it's features and functions very user friendly. It's one of the largest Garmin bike computers, but this does make maps and other data metrics, such as power, easy to read. It gains all of Garmin's nifty virtual coaching features, and is more off road friendly thanks to a specific mode setting. This discount is a fair one, but be aware that the brand has also just bought out it's latest flagship model the Garmin Edge 1040, making this no longer the range topper, meaning that discounted units are more likely in a few shops, so check the quick links above before you buy.

Saris H3: Was $1,099.99 now $601.72 at Amazon. It might not have quite all the fancy extra features as the top end Wahoo and Tacx models do. But if gravel simulation and compatibility with a front riser unit are just gimmicks you don't need – then why pay more? It's a great value option that's made all the better by the current hefty discount. You can read our full review of the Saris H3 here.

Tacx Galaxia Indoor Retractable Bicycle Rollers: was $269 now $215 at Amazon. We include two Tacx models in our guide to the best bike rollers 2022 – a testament to how Garmin's subsidiary indoor training brand dominates that market. This is the higher spec model and uses the brand's 'swing system' to help absorb your movement and make out-the-saddle efforts more natural. We've cross-referenced the price across few sites and, whilst the list price on Amazon is indeed higher than the competition, the sale price is much more competitive – and it's actually in stock.

Exposure Diablo MK12 Front Light: Was $271.00 , now $243.60 at Amazon. We're massive fans of Exposure lights here at Cycling Weekly. They may be expensive, but the build quality and longevity is unrivalled. Pretty much every model we've tested has made it straight into our best bike light buyer's guide – this particular model has been reviewed by our sister site MBR as a helmet mount option. But at 1,800 lumens, it also makes a compact handlebar mounted option for road riding and commuting.



Garmin HRM-Dual: $69.99 $45.00 at Amazon

A heart rate monitor is one of the affordable ways to start tracking your performance and accurately quantifying the gains you are making. The ability to track your training load makes it much easier to ensure you’re doing the right amount – not too little and not too much.

Tacx Neo Bike Smart: $3,199.99 $2,719.99 at Competitive Cyclist

Tacx has recently released an updated model – the Tacx Neo Bike Plus – which means that the original Bike Smart is now available at some pretty handy discounts. Sure, if you want crank lengths that are adjustable below 170mm, some redesigned shifters and a slimmer seatpost section, then by all means go with the new Bike Plus – it'll cost you a whopping $3,999.99 instead. You can check out how the Bike Smart stacks up against the competition in our smart bike buying guide here – it is one of the best

Women's Health Men's Health Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike: $549.00 $298.87 at Amazon. It's still a relatively entry level indoor bike, but the team behind the belt drive magnetic resistance of this exercise bike say it allows you to track riding progress with measurable performance stats such as watts, calories, and cadence. Real time analytics which work with a specific MyFitnessCloud app.

Garmin Varia cycling Rearview: $149.99 $125.45 at Amazon

The Rearview system from Garmin pairs with either a Garmin bike computer or your smartphone to alert you audibly, and visually and physically with vibration with a compatible Garmin head unit, to traffic approaching you from behind up to 153 yards (140 meters) away.

Elite Arion Mag Parabolic Folding Rollers: was $379.99 now $284.95 at Competitive Cyclist. We really liked these rollers when we had them on review. The smart tech they incorporate is very similar to that of an indoor trainer – the Zwift (and other indoor app) compatibility, the climbing simulation and the power data (although ours did overread significantly). We've checked the other cycling retailers and 25% is the best discount right now and much better than Amazon. Stock levels look good too.

De'Longhi EC885M Dedica Arte Espresso Machine: $399.95 $327.50 at Amazon

Big savings on this super stylish machine that has a narrow 6in footprint but a 15bar pressure so you can brew barista-quality beverages at home before or after your ride.

Sunny Health & Fitness indoor exercise bike: $299.99 $240.22 at Amazon. It's a basic option, but at this price the ideal way to keep you moving through the dark winter months when outdoors doesn't have the same appeal. It's all mechanical so no extra draw on electrics, but you might want to jump on a virtual spin class for motivation

Black Friday cycling apparel deal USA

Giro Empire SLX Road Cycling Shoes: $404.80 , $246.00 at Wiggle. Giro's Empire SLX road shoes are a premium product with a price tag to match. However, with a Black Friday discount they become far more affordable so you can benefit from their featherweight one-piece upper, secure lace-up design and carbon sole without breaking the bank.

Fizik Tempo Powerstrap R5 road shoes: $103.99 , from $70.99 at Probikekit. Fizik's Tempo Powerstrap shoes use a clever velcro fastening system that wraps around the entire foot for improved fit and comfort. The R5 model benefits from a nylon composite outsole that's designed to be flexible as well as lightweight without compromising pedaling efficiency.

Fizik Tempo R5 Overcurve: $149.99 $72.05 at Amazon

We’ve been quite impressed with Fizik over the years for producing wallet friendly shoes that still offer great performance. While we haven’t reviewed these particular shoes, we have the Tempo R5 with the Powerstrap closure and the Tempo R4 Overcurve and so are confident in the quality of these shoes – and especially for the current price.

Fizik X5 Terra Cycling Shoe - Men's: $149.99 194.96 at Competitive Cyclist. Gravel shoes not only work well on the trails but also make sense for winter road riding and commuting, when the tread can help you navigate wet and mucky roads. Fizik's x5 Terra shoes have aggressive traction lugs on the sole and use a BOA L6 dial for a micro-adjustable fit. A solid shoe and now at an improved price.



Fizik R3 Aria: $337.40 from $169.82 at Amazon

A step up in cycling performance, the twin Boa dials make it much easier to get a secure fit which doesn’t pinch. Featuring a full carbon outsole, the power transfer is much more direct, not wasting your watts just twisting the shoe.

dhb Merino Long Sleeve Jersey: $115 , $66.00 at Wiggle. Dhb's long sleeve merino jersey is a versatile piece of kit. Made from a 170gsm wool blend it helps regulates your temperatures across a range of seasons, keeping you warm when you need it but allowing you to breathe when things hot up. It features a full-length zipper, three rear pockets and some reflective details, making it well suited to long days in the saddle. A true three-season jersey!

Castelli Explore Velocissimo Bib Tights: $144.30 , $70.00 at Wiggle. Made from a thermoflex fabric and featuring a Kiss Air 2 pad and mesh bib straps, the Castelli tights are warm, comfortable and breathable. Other notable features include zippers at the ankles and reflective details. A great pair of tights at any price but a genuine steal with this discount.

Santini Mago bib shorts: $137.49 , $77.99 at Probikekit. Black Friday is an ideal time to start building your summer wardrobe, grabbing bargains for the year ahead. Santini's Mago bibs are great hot weather shorts, featuring lightweight and breathable materials as well a comfortable NAT chamois pad. Another neat detail are the two small pockets on each leg, perfect for gels and snacks.

Endura Hummvee Waterproof Pants: was $124.99 now $52 at Wiggle. We really liked the Endura Hummvee Pants when we had them on review. Yes, they're more water resistant than waterproof, but their durability and versatility for everything from city commuting to winter gravel riding was excellent. For options with a bit more waterproofing, do check out our guide to the best pants for cycling.

Castelli Sorpasso RoS Limited Edition Bib Tight: was $239.99 now $169.99 at Back Country. We haven't reviewed the men's version of these tights, but we have tested the women's – so we can comment on the performance of the fabrics if not this exact cut and fit. They were toasty warm, as hinted at by the RoS moniker, they really do perform come rain or shine – they are waterproof enough to fend off a shower, but still breathable enough for hard efforts in the dry. There is currently availability in all sizes – but only in blue.

Santini Neo Blast neoprene winter gloves: $56.49 , $35.99 at Probikekit. The Neo Blast is just want you want from a true winter glove. It's warm as well as being both wind and waterproof, without being bulky. Other handy features include a long cuff and silicone grippers on the finger and palm for improved control and bar feel, even in the cold and wet

Castelli Puro 3 long sleeve jersey: $99.99 , $60.00 at Wiggle. The Puro is designed to keep you warm and visible, which makes it a great fit for your winter riding. The thermal fabric helps to trap heat in but has breathable properties too, while the fluro colour and reflective details help you to stay seen in low light conditions.

Lazer Sphere MIPS helmet: $168.99, from $124.99 at Probikekit. The Sphere boasts 18 vents to keep you cool in warm weather but also has the option of adding the Aeroshell during the colder months. It also features MIPS technology to protect against rotational forces during an accident and a handy sunglasses dock.

Castelli Finestre Jacket: $239.99 $114.99 at J

(opens in new tab) Lazer Blade+ MIPS road helmet: $124.99 , from $38.49 at Probikekit (opens in new tab) The Blade+ is a well vented and lightweight road helmet that has many of the features of Lazer's more expensive, including MIPS technology, but at a lower price point - and now even more so thanks to this significant reduction.

(opens in new tab) Specialized Deflect Reflect H20 Women's Jacket: $250 from $137.49 at Jenson USA (opens in new tab) The Specialized Deflect Reflect H20 Women's Jacket is made with Deflect 2.75-layer woven fabric that's wind and water resistant , features fully taped seams but is still breathable. Low light conditions are a given at this time of year, making the jacket's hi-vis print a huge bonus - the reduction in price is yet another one.

(opens in new tab) Castelli Perfetto RoS 2 Limited Edition Jacket - Men's: $279.99 , now $194.99 at Competitive Cyclist (opens in new tab) The Perfetto RoS jacket has a loyal fan base - including here at Cycling Weekly - and with good reason. The Gore-Tex Infinium fabric protects against the wind, rain and cold but the Perfetto still fits and feels much like a regular race-fit jersey. Castelli quality comes at a price but this deal allows you to improve your winter cycling wardrobe without breaking the bank.

(opens in new tab) Castelli Squadra Stretch Vest - Men's: $59.99 from $38.98 at Competitive Cyclist (opens in new tab) A visible, and packable, vest is staple of any cycling wardrobe. It's ideal for chilly starts or to pull on at the end of a long ride, when light is fading and temperatures start to drop. Castelli's Squadra vest has a full zip, a mesh back for improved ventilation and weighing just 66g fits easily into a jersey pocket or bar bag when not in use.