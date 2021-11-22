Pinnacle cycling shoes at Evans Cycles cost just £50 (but do compare to Black Friday deals elsewhere)

Swapping trainers and flat pedals for the best clipless pedals and dedicated cycling shoes can make a world of difference to your comfort and efficiency on the bike. No more slipping feet, and the chance to recruit more muscle in the upstroke makes this a huge upgrade, however, the process can be costly.

Hot on the heels of its new own-brand turbo trainer, Pinnacle - the in-house brand at Evans Cycles - has released three pairs of shoes. All three carry an RRP of £99.99, but have been listed at £50 from launch.

The range of Pinnacle shoes (see them here) includes road shoes, mountain bike shoes (with a recessed cleat, these will work for commuting or as gravel bike shoes), and flat 'lifestyle' shoes.

The Pinnacle Radium Road Cycling Shoes look pretty smart for the £50 outlay, and they feature closure by a 'Turn Lock Fastening System', which looks a lot like the dials we see elsewhere on more expensive shoes.

The upper is constructed from a synthetic, microfibre material. Of course, expecting a carbon sole at this price point might be a bit ambitious. The best cycling shoes for performance riding feature carbon soles, but actually the nylon outsole used here will provide more flex and can be more comfortable for beginners.

The men's road shoes weigh in at 306g in a size 8, whilst a women's size 5 is 255g.

The Pinnacle Maple mountain bike shoes may be just as popular among gravel bike riders. These feature a reinforced toe box, to keep rock strikes at bay. The outsole is nylon again, with a raised tread to help shed mud, a recessed cleat and the upper uses a Velcro closure.

Road and mountain bike shoes aren't new at Pinnacle, but the range has grown by one - to include the Pinnacle Cedar Cycling shoes. These lace up shoes are similar to mountain bike shoes for use with flat pedals.

(Image credit: Pinnacle)

The idea is you can slip these on easily, but the heel cup will hug your ankle for a good fit, whilst an abrasion panel at the front protects from scuffs when you put your feet down.

In this instance, the outsole is a phylon and rubber construction, which should prevent slippage on the pedals.

We've had some good experiences with own-brand cycling shoes, Wiggle's dhb Dorica shoes won out 'best shoes under £100' grouptest. However, these were particularly impressive for including a carbon sole at £100. Not only that, the Dorica shoes are actually reduced to £70 right now - it's one of the best Black Friday cycling shoe deals we've seen, so it may be worth shopping around!