The best Backcountry deals this Black Friday: starting at $9.98 - up to 83% off Specialized, 45% off Silca, 40% off Cervelo, Thule...

It may be Saturday, but the Black Friday discounts are in full swing - and there are some mega deals across Backcountry's site.

We've been particularly impressed by the range of discounts Backcountry has on our go-to favorite brands - including Specialized clothing, helmets and shoes, Thule's bike racks, Silca's pumps, tools and lubes, etc. And so we've decided to round them all up in one place for your perusal!

US Quick Deals

Best Backcountry Black Friday cycling deals

Specialized Echelon II MIPS Helmet: was $99.99 , now $45 It's not often that you find MIPS protection at such a low price. This safety tech helps reduce the effect of rotational impact, and here it's been integrated nicely into a low-profile well-ventilated lid.

Silca Pocket Impero: was $125.00 , now $68.75 A compact 8-inch hand pump that oozes quality with its full aluminum construction, and a leather gasket - no plastic here! Suitable for Presta valves.

Specialized Soft Air Road Tall Sock: was $22 , now $9.98 Lightweight, tall cuff socks, with ventilated mesh channels that help with breathability. We like the Maroon Blur, but with four other colors to choose from you can match your socks to your kit.

Thule Helium Pro Bike Rack - 2 Bike: was $479.95 , now $286.95 Hitch-style bike rack for two bikes which folds away for easy rear trunk access, and its easy, convenient, no-tool installation is a welcome plus!

Cervelo Aspero 5 Ekar Gravel Bike: was $6,000 , now $3,600 This off-road bike is one of the racier models - it has a carbon frame, integrated front end, and is dressed in Campagnolo's Ekar, giving you the specificity of a single front chain ring, but with plenty of gearing with its 13-speed cassette. What's great is that this discount isn't limited to just one size, it applies to the 51, 54 and 56 - there is limited stock left though, so while a purchase such as this definitely requires thinking over, be careful not to wait too long!

Specialized Torch 3.0 Cycling Shoes: was $229.99 , now $115 A very comfortable road shoe that benefits from two dials, the Torch 3.0 is a high-performing all-rounder. The Cool Grey/Slate has such good availability, with all EU sizes from 37 to 47. Black and Lagoon Blue/Vivid Coral have less availablity, but still 7 size options between them.

Endura GV500 Reiver Men's Short-Sleeve Jersey: was $129.99 , now $49.95 Many, many pockets feature on this lightweight gravel jersey, that also boasts a construction designed to stand up abuse from unwelcome branches on those tighter trails. We were impressed when we reviewed the Endura GV500 and at this discounted price it's such excellent value.

This year Black Friday is running from November 24th - 27th. We've rounded up all the best Black Friday bike deals we’ve found in our main hub page. With deals spanning components, tech and riding kit, you're guaranteed to find a bargain.