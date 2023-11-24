The Fizik shoes I wear all year round are discounted up to 50% this Black Friday

The price of my favourite cycling shoes - Fizik's Tempo Overcurve R5 - has been slashed by up to 50% this Black Friday.

The shoes are the perfect all-rounder, and I've been wearing them for over three years, in all seasons. They have a slick design and a quick-fitting BOA IP1 dial. Now they're available at bargain prices.

Fizik Tempo R5 Overcurve Best US deal: was $159.99 , now $119.95 at Mike's Bikes Best UK deal: was £160.00 , now £80.00 at Sigma Sports Fizik's Tempo R5 Overcurve shoes are designed to wrap around the ankle bones, and feature a BOA IP1 dial for easy fastening. These are my go-to road shoes for all temperatures. They're sturdy, stylish and have lasted me over three years.

With a handful of sizes remaining, the biggest discounts on the Tempo Overcurve R5 are on Sigma Sports, where the black and pink model is just £80. This represents a mammoth 50% saving on the £160 RRP, and makes it one of the best Black Friday cycling shoe deals.

If you're after a wider range of colours, you can benefit from 31% off at Evans Cycles. I went for the 'gun metal' tone, which I find pairs stylishly well with all of my cycling gear. The more traditional white and black models are also available in most sizes, priced at £109.99.

I bought my pair in May 2020, and the day after they arrived, I went on a 100km ride with my friend on rolling countryside roads. I found them to be comfortable from the first wear, and ever since, they have held up well in all weather conditions.

Fizik describes the Tempo Overcurve R5 as "versatile", offering "timeless style" and "high performance".

These shoes also showed me that you do not have to break the bank for the carbon equivalent. The nylon composite outsole makes them affordable, and has given me all the rigidity I've ever needed.

Made in Italy, Fizik has become the footwear brand of choice for many road and off-road cyclists, and features in our best cycling shoes of 2023.

There are other big savings to be had on Fizik this Black Friday, with up to 66% off in the UK and 50% off in the US.

On Sigma Sports, UK customers can grab the brand's Terra Powerstrap X4 gravel shoes for as low as £55, saving 66% on the RRP. There are limited sizes still available, though.

In the US, Backcountry has up to 50% off Fizik models. This includes savings across the brand's Vento carbon road shoe range, which we have rated highly in reviews here at Cycling Weekly.

The best deal I've spotted on Backcountry's website is on the high-end Vento Powerstrap R2 Aeroweave, which is now $180, down from $359.99. This is one of the lowest prices ever for the product.

Fizik Vento Powerstrap R2 Aeroweave US deal: Was $359.99 , now $180.00 at Backcountry UK deal: Was $334.99 , now £167.49 at Wiggle If you're after a higher-end road cycling shoe, with a carbon sole, look no further than the Vento Powerstrap R2 Aeroweave. This model is made out of lightweight, breathable materials, is perfect for racing, and is 50% off in both the US and the UK.

Elsewhere, Mike's Bikes is offering 25% off all Fizik shoes. The American retailer still has my favourite Tempo Overcurve R5 model in most sizes, discounted at $119.95.

This year Black Friday is running from November 24th - 27th. We've rounded up all the best Black Friday bike deals we’ve found in our main hub page. With deals spanning components, tech and riding kit, you're guaranteed to find a bargain.