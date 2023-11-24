The Fizik shoes I wear all year round are discounted up to 50% this Black Friday
I've had these shoes for three years and they're still going strong
The price of my favourite cycling shoes - Fizik's Tempo Overcurve R5 - has been slashed by up to 50% this Black Friday.
The shoes are the perfect all-rounder, and I've been wearing them for over three years, in all seasons. They have a slick design and a quick-fitting BOA IP1 dial. Now they're available at bargain prices.
Fizik Tempo R5 Overcurve
Best US deal:
was $159.99, now $119.95 at Mike's Bikes
Best UK deal:
was £160.00, now £80.00 at Sigma Sports
Fizik's Tempo R5 Overcurve shoes are designed to wrap around the ankle bones, and feature a BOA IP1 dial for easy fastening. These are my go-to road shoes for all temperatures. They're sturdy, stylish and have lasted me over three years.
With a handful of sizes remaining, the biggest discounts on the Tempo Overcurve R5 are on Sigma Sports, where the black and pink model is just £80. This represents a mammoth 50% saving on the £160 RRP, and makes it one of the best Black Friday cycling shoe deals.
USA Deals
- Backcountry: Up to 50% off Fizik shoes
- Mike's bikes: 25% off all Fizik shoes
UK Deals
- Sigma Sports: Up to 66% off Fizik shoes
- Evans Cycles: 31% off Overcurve R5
If you're after a wider range of colours, you can benefit from 31% off at Evans Cycles. I went for the 'gun metal' tone, which I find pairs stylishly well with all of my cycling gear. The more traditional white and black models are also available in most sizes, priced at £109.99.
I bought my pair in May 2020, and the day after they arrived, I went on a 100km ride with my friend on rolling countryside roads. I found them to be comfortable from the first wear, and ever since, they have held up well in all weather conditions.
- Best Black Friday cycling shoe deals 2023 -
Fizik describes the Tempo Overcurve R5 as "versatile", offering "timeless style" and "high performance".
These shoes also showed me that you do not have to break the bank for the carbon equivalent. The nylon composite outsole makes them affordable, and has given me all the rigidity I've ever needed.
Made in Italy, Fizik has become the footwear brand of choice for many road and off-road cyclists, and features in our best cycling shoes of 2023.
There are other big savings to be had on Fizik this Black Friday, with up to 66% off in the UK and 50% off in the US.
On Sigma Sports, UK customers can grab the brand's Terra Powerstrap X4 gravel shoes for as low as £55, saving 66% on the RRP. There are limited sizes still available, though.
In the US, Backcountry has up to 50% off Fizik models. This includes savings across the brand's Vento carbon road shoe range, which we have rated highly in reviews here at Cycling Weekly.
The best deal I've spotted on Backcountry's website is on the high-end Vento Powerstrap R2 Aeroweave, which is now $180, down from $359.99. This is one of the lowest prices ever for the product.
Fizik Vento Powerstrap R2 Aeroweave
US deal:
Was $359.99, now $180.00 at Backcountry
UK deal:
Was $334.99, now £167.49 at Wiggle
If you're after a higher-end road cycling shoe, with a carbon sole, look no further than the Vento Powerstrap R2 Aeroweave. This model is made out of lightweight, breathable materials, is perfect for racing, and is 50% off in both the US and the UK.
Elsewhere, Mike's Bikes is offering 25% off all Fizik shoes. The American retailer still has my favourite Tempo Overcurve R5 model in most sizes, discounted at $119.95.
This year Black Friday is running from November 24th - 27th. We've rounded up all the best Black Friday bike deals we’ve found in our main hub page. With deals spanning components, tech and riding kit, you're guaranteed to find a bargain.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
I know it's an aero helmet but I've worn the Specialized Evade for racing, commuting, gravel riding, mountain biking and more - and it's price slashed this Black Friday
Apologies for the bizarre collage of selfies - but you get the idea - I rate this helmet
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan Published
-
Bike deals live: computers, smartwatches, clothing, shoes and more!
By Stefan Abram Last updated
-
I know it's an aero helmet but I've worn the Specialized Evade for racing, commuting, gravel riding, mountain biking and more - and it's price slashed this Black Friday
Apologies for the bizarre collage of selfies - but you get the idea - I rate this helmet
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan Published
-
Bike deals live: computers, smartwatches, clothing, shoes and more!
By Stefan Abram Last updated
-
Apple's AirPods Pro Gen 2 hits lowest ever price for Black Friday - are these now the best value earbuds for cycling?
The competition is fierce but could a $80 / £30 saving tip the balance...?
By Anna Marie Abram Published
-
This is not a drill: The Castelli jacket I ride in all winter is reduced by up to 70%
I once believed that the Gabba was unbeatable. I was wrong.
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan Published
-
I use the Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V2 and it’s finally reduced - this is the bike computer that convinced me to switch from Garmin
I've used the Elemnt Bolt V2 for my longest gravel ride and an trans-Alpine epic and it never skipped a beat
By Joe Baker Published
-
These front and rear lights won our bike lights grouptest - and now they’re massively reduced in the Black Friday sales
Two very bright and great value lights have gotten even cheaper…
By Stefan Abram Published
-
Garmin Fenix 7S Solar and Epix 2 hit ‘lowest ever’ prices in Amazon’s Black Friday deals - we tested both and loved them
Two of Garmin’s premium smartwatches are significantly more accessible right now - check out our full reviews for all the details
By Stefan Abram Published
-
Forget Shokz, these are the bone conducting headphones I’d buy for just $74.14 / £56.10
It's an absolute gamechanger being able to ride with music - whilst still keeping my ears fully open to ambient sound and traffic
By Hannah Bussey Last updated