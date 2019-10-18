October’s tech of the month: hot products from Fizik, Basso, Castelli and Lazer

It has been a month or two without the band fully back together, so this month the tech team enjoy getting back to the usual format. The team take a closer look at new Fizik saddles, the long awaited update to the Castelli Gabba and Lazer has a brand new helmet that it claims to be its lightest yet.

Bike of the month this month is a special build from Rupert Radley, whom through caution to the wind and went big on the Italian theme. If this bike doesn’t get you going, I don’t know what will!

Fizik Argo saddles

The Vento Argo is designed for racing cyclists, with a dropped nose and central cut-out to allow the maintenance of an aggressive, aero position. It includes a low profile Type 1 foam layer for optimum power transfer and ride feel.

The Vento Argo saddles are 265mm long, with 140mm and 150mm widths available. The lighter carbon railed R1 spec saddle weighs 179g in 140mm width and 186g for the 150mm wide option. Swap to alloy Kium rails and the weights increase to 213g and 220g respectively.

In contrast, the Tempo Argo is designed for endurance riders, with extra support for the sit-bones provided by a thicker, slightly softer layer of Fizik’s Type 2 foam for comfort on longer rides in a more upright position.

At 260mm long, the Tempo Argo comes in 150mm and 160mm widths. The R1 spec has carbon rails and weighs 202g for the wider saddle, while the R3 saddle gets Kium rails and weighs 235g in the same width.

Lazer Genesis

This is the latest and lightest helmet made by Lazer, which is owned by Japanese giant Shimano. The new lid was designed to be so as it is what its pro riders requested, according to Lazer.

It weighs in at 189g for a size small and 199g for a medium and uses super lightweight versions of its existing Advanced Rollsys System together with the adjustable head basked, meaning you should retain Laser’s traditional fit and secure feeling.

Lazer hope to keep your head cool as well by maximising the airflow, saying the channels are more effective at cooling than not wearing a helmet. Also, like the Z1 from Lazer the Genesis comes with an aero shell that is detachable, which is great for an aero gain, or acts as great shelter from the elements come winter.

Available with MIPS for £189.99 : www.lazersports.com

Castelli Perfetto

The Castelli Perfetto now carries the Italian brand’s ‘RoS’ moniker, meaning rain or shine, and according to the brand it boasts a host of new technology to better protect the rider.

To this end, the new jersey is endowed with Gore Infinium 205 and 203 fabric, two new fabric types that, according to Castelli, are both windproof on the front while more breathable on the back.

Castelli says the new product has also shaved weight, leaving as purely a protective garment and improving its layering capacity. The new Perfetto also features increased visibility and large pockets for riders wearing gloves.

Basso Diamante… with Campagnolo Super Record EPS

The Basso Diamante occupies the ‘all round’ niche of the Italian brand’s surprisingly expansive bike range, and have undergone something of a facelift in recent years, it now has a very distinctive look.

It’s available in either rim or disc brake forms, although I’m testing it in a custom build so this review will have a particular focus on the frame.

As stock, the Diamante comes equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, which isn’t very Italian, so I’ve put a Campagnolo Super-Record EPS 12 speed groupset (you can expect a review of this soon) and Fulcrum wheels for the real deal Italian super bike.