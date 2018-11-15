USA Black Friday cycling sales: Big discounts on Shimano Ultegra, Rapha kit and much more

The best deals from all the major internet retailers

We’ve done some digging on the interweb and come up with some major deals on some quality bike products from the likes of Chain Reaction Cycles, Jenson USA and ProBikeKit, plus others.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay. Where we’ve reviewed the product, we’ve included a link to the product so that you can read more about it in greater detail.

Rapha Winter base layer was $110, now $66

Warm and stylish, the Rapha winter base layer is a great way to stay warm on the bike this winter. Made of 100% Merino wool it’s superbly insulating yet remains remarkably odour free at the same time.

Buy now: Rapha Winter base layer at Wiggle for $66

Rapha Pro Team jersey was $190, now $114

Made of a high-wicking material but insulating material, this jersey is one that’ll keep you cool on the bike for seasonal rides. The Pro Team fit means its figure hugging, avoiding any frustrating bunching that can happen on looser jerseys. Plus it’s available in pink which is so in right now.

Buy now: Rapha Pro Team jersey at Wiggle for $114

Shimano Ultegra groupset was $1456.39, now $659.99

Read more: Shimano Ultegra groupset review

Shimano Ultegra, the brand’s performance groupset, is now discounted by a whopping 55%. It’s almost every bit as good as the top tier Shimano Dura-Ace groupset just with a slight weight penalty. This particular groupset is rim brake which are direct mount and mechanical shifting which is crisp and sharp.

Buy now: Shimano Ultegra groupset at Chain Reaction Cycles for $659.99

Scott SMU Road RC shoe was $279, now $159.99

A stiff carbon sole makes these Scott SMU shoes performance orientated whilst a conforming microfibre upper keeps the overall shoe comfortable. Two Boa dials are used to close the shoe and keep it snug to the foot.

Buy now: Scott SMU Road RC shoe at JensonUSA for $159.99

Continental Grand Prix 4000s II was $84.99, now $47.99

Read more: Continental GP 4000 S II review

The continental GP 4000 is probably one of our favourite tyres, and it’s also the fastest on the market. In fact, we like it so much that last year we rewarded it with our Editor’s Choice award.

In particularly we love the fact that it has great resilience out on your everyday rides but it won’t get left behind when it comes to the race course. It’s an almost perfect ride quality, mixed with a decreased amount of time on the side of the road fixing punctures. Bargain.

Buy now: Continental Grand Prix 4000S II at ProBikeKit for $33

Oakley Jawbreakers were $232, now $140

Buy now: Oakley Jawbreaker sunglasses at Chain Reaction Cycles for $140

Here at Cycling Weekly, we’re big fans of the Oakley Jawbreaker sunglasses. They’ve got massive lenses for a decent field of vision and rubber edges to prevent any unwanted drafts.