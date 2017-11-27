Quarq power meters are currently being discounted by up to 40% at ProBikeKit

The great deals keep coming this Cyber Monday

Happily, if you thought that the deals were over now Black Friday has been and gone, you were wrong. Today is Cyber Monday, another massive discount day for the major retailers and a brilliant chance to bag yourself some more bargains.

See all the Quarq discounts at ProBikeKit

We’ve just spotted these great deals on ProBikeKit, where it has discounted Quarq power meter models by up to 40%, which is a whopping chunk off a very premium product.

The models on offer include the:

Quarq Dzero Aluminium (21% discount)

Quarq Elsa (40% discount)

Quarq DFour powermeter (23% discount)

Quarq DZero carbon powermeter (21% discount)

Quarq Riken (32% discount).

See all the Quarq discounts at ProBikeKit

Cycling Weekly’s picks

Quarq DZero carbon power meter crankset, was £665 now £484

Read more: Quarq DZero powermeter review

We’ve included this because it’s the model that we gave 10/10 when we had it in for review. The power measurements are accurate, within +/- 1.5% and it measures both legs. It has Bluetooth low energy technology and ANT+ technology too, making its connectivity great.

See the Quarq DZero carbon power meter crankset deal

Quarq Elsa R-110 or 130 BDC powermeter crankset

We’ve listed both the Elsa R-110 BDC and the 130 BDC because the discount is so great (a whopping 40% off) on power meters capable of measuring both legs separately.

Both models come with carbon crank arms, which for the discounted price is a bargain. Both models come with Quarq’s OmniCal technology, which means you can switch and change chainrings without affecting accuracy.

See the Quarq Elsa R-110 and R-1130 deals here

Powermeters are the perfect way to improve your riding and help get your training right. Learning the numbers that your body rides at means you know how hard you can push yourselves on climbs, races and sportives.