Save on Tacx Neo and Tacx Flux smart turbo trainers

The real deal direct drive turbo trainers, reduced in the Black Friday sales

Smart turbo trainers have taken the cycling world by storm this year – perhaps partially assisted by the ever growing popularity of Zwift.

The Tacx direct drive units are exceptional – with a host of features designed to make turbo training more realistic, more challenging and more data driven.

Since they’re both still new, and still popular, there aren’t massive Black Friday savings to be had here – but Wiggle has unveiled offers up to 20 per cent off, representing a notably decent chunk on a considered purchase.

Tacx Flux Direct Drive Smart Trainer – was £699.99, now £629.99

The Flux connects wirelessly via ANT+ and Bluetooth, and is compatible with Tacx Utility, Zwift, Kinomap, Skuga, Trainer road, FulGaz, The Sufferfest, Cycleops Virtual Training, BKOOL indoor, Golden Cheetah, Maximum Trainer, Perfpro and VeloReality.

It outputs data on speed, cadence and power, and has a max power of 1500 watts. Capable of replicating slopes up to 10 per cent, it’s accurate to <5 per cent.

A direct drive option, the unit is compatible with Shimano, SRAM and Campag cassettes.

Buy now: Tacx Flux Direct Drive Smart Trainer at Wiggle for £629.99

Tacx Neo Direct Drive Smart Trainer – was £1249.99, now £999.99

The premium option, the Neo has a max resistance of 2500 watts and is suitable for use with apps on tablets and smartphones. It’s super quiet and produces no vibration – Taxc claims it’s the quietest trainer there is.

In our review, we concluded: “The Tacx Neo is a great piece of hardware that has a really realistic ride feel and is impressively quiet. If noise is important to you, then this is a great option. If you can live with some additional noise or want to annoy your neighbours then a less expensive smart trainer could serve you just as well for playing things like Zwift.

“The Tacx Neo is more sophisticated than the Wahoo Kickr and slightly better across the board. However the Kickr wins in a couple of areas – it is easier to carry and the Wahoo Software is better and more intuitive.”

Buy now: Tacx Neo Direct Drive Smart Trainer at Wiggle for £999.99

We’re bringing you the best Black Friday deals the web has to offer all weekend… keep coming back for more.