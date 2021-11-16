Best pre-Black Friday lights deals 2021

With the nights drawing in and winter taking hold, the need for quality bike lights is only going to keep on growing – from now till spring.

Fortunately, at least, this also the time of year that great discounts abound. Although we still have a few weeks till Black-Friday there are already many deals on front and rear lights.

We've done the hard work, trawling through the virtual isles and picking out the best bargains, with the result laid before you here.

But if you want to dig a little deeper into what are the very best bike lights, our full guide can be found over here.

Best Pre-Black Friday Lights Deals: USA

High power front lights

Knog PWR Mountain 2000L Front Light: $246.49 Knog PWR Mountain 2000L Front Light: $246.49 $144.99 at ProBikeKit Save $101.50 More than just a high powered light, it will also function as a battery pack and can almost fully charge an iPhone – twice. The ModeMaker app allows you to customise and remove the light settings too, so you only have the flick between ones you actually use.

Exposure MaXx-D MK2 SYNC Front Light: $533.70 Exposure MaXx-D MK2 SYNC Front Light: $533.70 $371.99 at Wiggle Save $161.71 British brand Exposure have a strong reputation for producing the most desirable bike lights out there. Not only are they incredibly bright and packed full of clever technology to help you maximise battery life, the high build quality has meant we have some units a decade old which are still going strong.

LifeLine Pavo 2000 Lumen Front Light: $149.99 LifeLine Pavo 2000 Lumen Front Light: $149.99 $109.99 at Wiggle Save $50 As Wiggle's in-house brand, LifeLine products generally make for pretty great value for money. So when discounts are stacked on top those already low prices, they become really quite head turning. 2,000 lumens and runtimes between 1:50 and 16 hours, depending on mode.

Mid power front lights

Exposure Link Plus DayBright Light Combo: $92.40 Exposure Link Plus DayBright Light Combo: $92.40 $59.98 at Backcountry Save $32.42 If you're looking for something small, lightweight and compact for city commuting, the Exposure Link offers both a front and rear light in one helmet-mounted package.

Knog PWR Commuter 450L: $54.95 Knog PWR Commuter 450L: $54.95 $39.00 at Wiggle Save $15.95 The compact size and robust rubber strap makes this light easy to swap between bikes. Like the other lights in the PWR range, you can create your own light settings with the ModeMaker app and use the light's battery as a charger pack for your phone.

Lezyne Lite Drive 1000XL Front Light: $102.99 Lezyne Lite Drive 1000XL Front Light: $102.99 $58.49 at ProBikeKit Save $44.50 At 1,000 lumens this light has ample power for fast riding on unlit roads – although you would want something with a bit more oomph for night gravel riding. With its compact size and robust silicone strap, it makes a great high-power commuter option.

Rear lights

Exposure Blaze MK3: $161.49 Exposure Blaze MK3: $161.49 $111.99 at Wiggle Save $49.50 This light features all the latest tech from Exposure. It can sense when you're braking and will flare up to signal this to those behind you. The light can also sense when a rider is behind you and will dim itself so as not to dazzle them. The only downside to the light is its full price cost.

Lezyne Laser Drive 250 Rear Light: $88.99 Lezyne Laser Drive 250 Rear Light: $88.99 $51.99 at ProBikeKit Save $37.00 With a robust co-molded lens/body construction, we've found the Laser Drive more than up to the task of daily use. The light has a nifty party trick of beaming out two lasers to mark out your own personal cycle lane as you're riding along.

Moon Cerberus Rear Light: $46.89 Moon Cerberus Rear Light: $46.89 $32.99 At Wiggle Save $13.90 Able to pump out an impressive 150 lumens, the Cerberus makes a cost effective rear light which can also function as a daytime running light. With a wide beam pattern, you get 270-degrees of visibility, while the silicone strap makes it easy to mount to aero seatposts

Blinker sets

Knog Blinder Mob Kid Grid Front Light $54.99 Knog Blinder Mob Kid Grid Front Light $54.99 $28.99 at ProBikeKit Save $26.00 Although designed for the purpose of being seen rather than for seeing, Knog has still given these an impressive amount of power – enabling the user to be seen from as much as 1.2 kilometres away

Lezyne LED Femto Light Set: $34.49 Lezyne LED Femto Light Set: $34.49 $21.99 at ProBikeKit Save $12.50 With their diminutive size and running on two CR2032 batteries, the Femto makes a versatile lightset which can just be popped on without having to worry about packing a charger cable.

LifeLine USB Safety Light Set: $22.99 LifeLine USB Safety Light Set: $22.99 $18.99 at Wiggle Save $4 Featuring direct USB charging, there's no need to remember to pack a cable or buy spare batteries. If you want to add a bit of extra visibility with minimal faff, these make a great option.



Best Pre-Black Friday Lights Deals: UK

High power front lights

Knog PWR Mountain 2000L Front Light: £179.99 Knog PWR Mountain 2000L Front Light: £179.99 £115.99 at ProBikeKit Save £64.00 Knog’s PWR range features a number of nifty tricks. Able to double as a battery pack, this light can almost fully charge an iPhone – Twice. The ModeMaker app means you can totally customise the light settings too, so that you only have to flick between the ones you actually use.

Exposure MaXx-D MK2 SYNC Front Light: £435.00 Exposure MaXx-D MK2 SYNC Front Light: £435.00 £325.00 at Wiggle Save £110.00 Based in the South of England, Exposure has a glowing reputation for its lights. Super bright and packed full of clever technology for maximising battery life, they’re also highly durable – some members of the CW team have some over a decade old and still going strong.

LifeLine Pavo 2000 Lumen Front Light: £129.99 LifeLine Pavo 2000 Lumen Front Light: £129.99 £89.99 at Wiggle Save £40 With Lifeline being retail giant Wiggle’s in-house brand, its products are generally pretty great value for money. With discounts stacked on top, the prices become truly head turning. You don’t often see 2,000 lumens and a 1:50 to 16 hour runtime for under £90.

Mid power front lights

Exposure Link Plus DayBright Light Combo: £85.00 Exposure Link Plus DayBright Light Combo: £85.00 £75.00 at Tredz Save £10 Combining a front and rear light into one helmet-mounted package, the Link Plus is a simple lighting solution which is literally effortless to swap between bikes – provided you keep your helmet the same.

Knog PWR Commuter 450L: £49.99 Knog PWR Commuter 450L: £49.99 £29.99 at Wiggle Save £20 A robust body and strong silicone strap, this light is easy to mount and dismount. Similar to the other ‘PWR’ lights , you can use its battery as a charger pack and customise the light setting using the ModeMaker app.

Infini Super Lava 300: £54.99 Infini Super Lava 300: £54.99 £41.25 at Freewheel Save £13.74 With a compact design and flexible silicone strap, the 300 lumen Infini Super Lava is a great low bulk option for city commuting or as a daytime running light for your road bike. To get this discount, just enter DARKNIGHTS at checkout.

Lezyne Lite Drive 1000XL Front Light: £75.00 Lezyne Lite Drive 1000XL Front Light: £75.00 £48.99 at ProBikeKit Save £26.01 At 1,000 lumens, this light is right on the borderline with high powered lights. We put it here but its body shape is more typical of a mid powered light – which makes it a great option for a commute that takes in some unlit roads.

Rear lights

Exposure Blaze MK3: £115.00 Exposure Blaze MK3: £115.00 £99.00 at Wiggle Save £16 Packed with tech, this light will flare up under braking as well as automatically dimming itself when it senses a rider on your wheel. With a super long battery life, the only downside to the light is its high RRP – fortunately that’s less of a sticking point now.

Infini Sword Super Bright 30: £39.99 Infini Sword Super Bright 30: £39.99 £29.99 at Freewheel Save £10.00 Keeping things simple with just three modes, the Sword Super Bright can toggle between constant high, constant low and flashing, for a runtime of between one and seven hours. To get this discount, just enter DARKNIGHTS at checkout.

Lezyne Laser Drive 250 Rear Light: £65.00 Lezyne Laser Drive 250 Rear Light: £65.00 £41.99 at ProBikeKit Save £23.01 Bright, robust and with a long battery, the Laser Drive has an extra party trick of beaming out two lasers to sketch out your own personal cycle lane as you're riding along. It is quite a large unit, although it does attach nicely to an aero seatpost.

Moon Cerberus Rear Light: £34.99 Moon Cerberus Rear Light: £34.99 £20.99 at Wiggle Save £14 Pumping out an impressive 150 lumens, the Cerberus is a cost effective rear light that can double as a daytime running light. The silicone strap makes it easy to attach to aero seatposts, while the shape of the body gives 270 degrees of visibility.

Blinker sets

Knog Blinder Mob Kid Grid Front Light £39.99 Knog Blinder Mob Kid Grid Front Light £39.99 £23.99 at ProBikeKit Save £16.00 These might be designed with simply ‘being seen’ in mind, rather than ‘for seeing’, but Knog has still chosen to give them a substantial amount of power – the lights are still visible from as much as 1.2 kilometres away.

Lezyne LED Femto Light Set: £21.99 Lezyne LED Femto Light Set: £21.99 £16.99 at ProBikeKit Save £5.00 If you don’t want to mess around with charger cables, Lezyne’s Femto rear lights run on two simple CR2032 and last for ages.

LifeLine USB Safety Light Set: £19.99 LifeLine USB Safety Light Set: £19.99 £15.99 at Wiggle Save £4 A differing take on charging simplicity, these do use a lithium-ion cell, but plug directly into a USB socket – no need for a cable. For extra visibility and minimal faff, these are a great option.

We'll keep updating this page – check back for more great deals