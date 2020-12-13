Sunday Trading: Discounts on Endura, Vittoria, 4iiii and Castelli

Great deals aren’t just confined to November; there are still some head-turning offers to be had. This week we’ve got wet weather gear, massively discounted wheels, cheap power meters and more besides.
With each product is a ‘View Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
Endura Pro SL Softshell Waterproof Jacket |
£169.99 £100.00
As a Scottish brand, Endura certainly know a thing or two about clothing for tough conditions. This waterproof jacket has been designed to offer fantastic breathability at 40,000g/m²/24hr, while also packing down small enough to fit in a jersey pocket.
Vittoria Pave CG Open Clincher Road Tyre |
£40.99 £29.99
These tyres have been subject to much critical acclaim, with a reputation for a supple casing with low rolling resistance and high puncture protection. Currently available in both 25c and 27c, it’s well worth picking up a set for the rest of the winter.
Vision TriMax KB Clincher TR Wheelset |
£1,749.95 £766.95
As savings go, nearly £1,000 off is definitely one of the better ones. These low-profile wheels were made for the hills and a tubeless ready rim only adds to their versatility. Longevity should be good too, with a P.E.O coating on the rims to fortify the braking track.
SealSkinz Neoprene Overshoe |
£41.00 £18.99
British brand SealSkinz have been providing protection from the elements for over 25 years. These neoprene overshoes are Kevlar reinforced for a longer wear life. Providing a little extra visibility for those dark winter rides is a reflective seal on the forefoot.
4iiii 105 R7000 Crank Arm w/PRECISION Power Meter |
£379.00 £237.99
One of the most accessible way to start training with power for those with Shimano groupsets. Throw in the fact that it will enable you to ride on Zwift with even the cheapest of turbos, this could be one of the best value upgrades you make.
Leisure Lakes Bikes Muc Off Maintenance Kit |
£45.94 £24.99
Riding through winter needn’t be hard on your bike or your wallet with this complete maintenance kit. The cleaning products have also been designed to minimise their impact on the environment, which is always a plus.
Altura Thermostretch 3 Neoprene Glove |
£29.99 £20.99
Sometimes you’re better off accepting you are going to get wet and just focus on staying warm. These Neoprene gloves trap a layer of water against you skin, which then insulates your body from the rest of the rain—ideal for long rides in foul conditions.
Castelli Superleggera 12 Socks |
£17.00 £10.00
Okay, these may be a summer sock, but winter won’t last forever and you’ll want something lightweight for turbo training at any time of year. With a midfoot support band and antibacterial yarns, these socks are ideal for hot and intense rides.
That’s it for this week, we’ll be back next Sunday with more great deals.