Black Friday Garmin deal – save 37% on this Garmin Edge 520

This Black Friday you can save 37% on a Garmin Edge 520 with this Black Friday cycling deal

This Black Friday cycling deal on the Garmin Edge 520 is brilliant. Despite the release of the Garmin Edge 520 Plus, the Edge 520 still remains a feature packed, power house of a training device.

Even better, thanks to the release of the new model, prices of the Edge 520 have been slashed in the Black Friday sales, making it just £149. This is £20 lower than this device hit last year.

Buy now: Garmin Edge 520 at Chain Reaction Cycles for £149

The standout features of the device are those geared towards pushing your performance, including a raft of power data with includes normalised power, time spent in zones, TSS and much more. If you have a power meter and heart rate monitor the device can even give you a Vo2 Max and FTP reading.

It’s also able to give you Strava Live segments so you can compare yourself to your mates, or the KOM/QOM holders in real time.

Our summary of the device was “A handlebar friendly sized bike computer that provides all the data and information you need. Fulfils all basic requirements, as well as providing some very clever training tools – though not the best choice for the navigationally challenged.”

In particular, we like its data field layout which is extensive yet easy to understand, even when you’re riding along. It also has buttons, which is a big plus in our books as we’ve found the touchscreen models tend to have slightly glitchier software and can be affected by rain.

If you like to follow routes, the Edge 520 can do that too. All you have to do is upload one you’ve created on Strava of RideGPS beforehand.

However, if you like the latest and greatest you can also get a Garmin Edge 520 Plus performance bundle (heart rate monitor, speed sensor, cadence sensor and out front mont) on a discount. You can see that deal here.

Currently it’s at £249, down from £349. The main difference between the two devices is that the Edge 520 Plus can navigate on device, as in it’s capable of creating a route rather than you having to upload one.