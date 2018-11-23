Black Friday smart turbo deal – get £300 off this CycleOps Hammer trainer

A very good Black Friday smart turbo deal from ProBikeKit

In this year’s Black Friday cycling deals you can get a whopping £300 off a CycleOps Hammer smart trainer. Most smart turbos of the Hammer’s standard retail close to £1000 so this deal at ProBikeKit immediately caught our eye.

Black Friday deal: CycleOps Hammer smart trainer at ProBikeKit for £699

USA Black Friday deal: CycleOps Hammer smart trainer at ProBikeKit for $831.99

The CycleOps Hammer is one of a number of direct drive turbos changing the way people are training indoors. Direct drive means you remove your rear wheel from the bike and attach it straight to the turbo via the drive chain, offering a more realistic ride feel as well as avoiding wearing out tyres.

Capable of replicating gradients of up to 20% and offering resistance of up to 2000 watts it’s likely to have 90% of riders covered for training. The unit adds resistance via a 9kg flywheel, which while being one of the heaviest on the market also makes it one of the most precise. In our testing we found that resistance is added gently, giving it some of the best road feel of any turbo available on the market.

We said that “it had a heavyweight performance to match and was straightforward to set up and use. Ride feel was matchless.”

Setup is straightforward enough, too. Included on the trainer is a Shimano freehub body plus end caps for 130mm and 135mm QR spacing as well as 140mm and 148mm disc brake or mountain bike spacing. Two legs then fold out from underneath the body giving a stable base and we found there was no give, even on our hardest efforts leaving you feeling in safe hands.