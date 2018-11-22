Black Friday deals 2018: Ribble R872 with Vision 35 wheels and Ultegra for £999

Wordy headline, we know - but the devil is in the detail and that spec is drop dead gorgeous

If you’ve been holding out on Black Friday shopping, and lying in wait of a real deal – that this might be it.

Ribble is offering a special ‘Black Friday’ version of its R872 road bike, the already budget carbon bike “without the budget ride,” which made its way into our Editor’s Choice awards last year.

Scoring the bike 10/10, Cycling Weekly tech writers called this machine “a stiff carbon frame with all the trimmings you’d expect from a modern frame.”

The ride left us “grinning from ear to ear” and we enjoyed the combination of stiffness and rear end comfort.

We were impressed by a model fitted with Shimano 105 and Fulcrum Racing Sport wheels for £1000, so the offer available right now is one to behold.

To celebrate Black Friday, Ribble has unveiled a special build, which features a Vision Team 35 Comp wheelset, fitted out with reliable Continental UltraSport II tyres and a Shimano Ultegra groupset.

The brakes are calipers, which is perhaps how Ribble is able to put out such a corker – but if you’re not looking to convert to discs, this will suit you just fine.

The finishing kit boasts Deda RHM01 bars, with Deda Zero stem and seatpost, plus a Selle Italia X1 or Lady Black saddle.

This lot is all on offer for £999 – which represents £600 off the RRP. At time of writing, the available sizes are 47, 49, and 55cm.

Usually, when shopping with Ribble you would use the ‘bike builder’ to select your spec, but this being a special deal, the only item you can adjust is the saddle, and of course the frame size.

However, for a bargain like this, if you need to invest in a handlebar swap or other finishing kit items, you’ll still be getting a fantastic deal.