July’s tech of the month: new products from Garmin, 100%, Prime and Cannondale

Garmin Edge 530 and Edge 830

The new Garmin Edge 530 weighs 77g and has a 2.6 inch colour screen with turn-by-turn navigation that takes up much of the unit’s real estate, so there’s not much black border around it. It’s easy to set up and get riding with it too. The battery life can extend to around 20 hours.

See more: Garmin Edge 530 at Evans Cycles for £259.99

Prime RR50 Black Edition Ceramic wheels

The in-house component brand of Wiggle and Chain Reaction Cycles has a new top of the range wheelset coming soon. 50mm deep, the new wheels come with premium CeramicSpeed bearings and a new, lighter carbon lay-up in its rims. It’s available for disc or rim brakes and tubeless ready and with adapters for quick release or thru-axle hubs. Rim width is 27.5mm external, 19mm internal, so they’re designed for aero benefits with wider tyres and the wheelset weighs 1589g.

On sale mid-August, their tech is reflected in the £1249 price tag.

See more: Prime components from Wiggle

100% S3 glasses

With Peter Sagan rocking his 100% glasses at the Tour de France – and 100%’s goggles on the podium – what better time to try out the brand’s latest style. They come with the big lenses that are in vogue and a much better quality feel than some of 100%’s older models. The large lens means that there’s great peripheral coverage and the Hyper lens, a £20 extra, gives good visual acuity. There’s an optional photochromatic lens available too –although only as a replacement lens and not yet as complete S3 sunglasses. The fit is really good too and they have little tendency to slip.

See more: 100% S3 sunglasses at Sigma Sports for £179

New Cannondale SuperSix Evo

Cannondale’s latest iteration of the SuperSix has gone aero, with round tubes replaced by kammtail sections and dropped seatstays. It’s a radical change from the previous model, while still retaining the race-ready handling and performance of the older model.

See more: new Cannondale SuperSix HiMod Dura-Ace Di2 at Evans Cycles for £9000

There’s a test bike on its way to Cycling Weekly, so look out for a review coming up soon.