Bargain winter cycling gloves this Cyber Monday: Offers up to 50% on Altura, Castelli and Sportful

The winter weather is well and truly here, and for most cyclists that means it's time to pull out a pair of warm winter gloves to keep the windchill away.

Many cyclists spend years searching for the best winter cycling gloves, finding the best balance of warmth and dexterity is a personal challenge. However, since internal temperature gauges are a bit like the snowflakes we're aiming to keep at bay (eg, unique), the cycling industry has helpfully created a plethora of options.

Neoprene gloves are best for those who value dexterity the most, and they keep you warm by using a 'radiator' effect to utilise your own sweat. Softshell gloves are a good middle ground, whilst those seeking the ultimate in warm should explore 'lobster' options which inclose your index to little finger for strength in numbers.

To see our best-rated and reviewed gloves, visit our cycling gloves buying guide. However, not all of those pairs are reduced - so we've listed a range of pairs we truly recommend, all with some excellent Cyber Monday bike bargains attached.

Best Cyber Monday Winter Cycling Gloves Deals: US

$74.99 at Competitive Cyclist Castelli Estremo Glove: Were $99.99 now $74.99 at Competitive Cyclist Save 25% Castelli calls these its 'warmers winter glove' - quite a claim to fame, since many of its gloves are heralded as the best in the business. These feature Windstopper fabric, which is wind and water-resistant. The inner is fleece lined and the Velcro closure strip contains Neoprene to keep water out. These suit temperatures from -5-5°C or 23-40°FC. There's silicone detailing on the palm for added grip and a Microsuede thumb 'sweat' wipe.

$24 at Wiggle dhb Neoprene Cycling Gloves: Were $33 now $24 at Wiggle Save 27% Neoprene cycling gloves work by keeping moisture (from sweat) inside - they effectively work with your own body heat to create a small radiator - and of course, they keep water from the outside away. This style has been popular from other brands, and dhb's own version is cheaper at RRP - so with a further 27% off these are a great deal.

now $25.00 at Wiggle Altura Nightvision 5 Waterproof Glove: Were $56 now $25.00 at Wiggle Save 55% Waterproofing and windproofing are the name of the game with these gloves, as well as visibility - though the deal applies to the black and high viz yellow versions, both of which come with reflective details. The long cuff keeps cold breezes from getting to the rest of your body, and these have touchscreen compatibility built in.

$37.49 at Jenson USA Castelli Unlimited LF Glove: Were $49.99 now $37.49 at Jenson USA Save 20% The Unlimited glove from Castelli is a true winter warmer, and it's designed as part of the 'Unlimited' range, suited to mixed terrain rides - hence, greater padding. Touch screen compatibility completes the package.

now $22.50 at Jenson USA Pearl Izumi Thermal gloves: Were $30 now $22.50 at Jenson USA Save 25% A simple, slim fit pair of cycling gloves with a brushed thermal back hand and synthetic leather palm. These won't be super warm, but will offer some extra protection without limiting dexterity. The index finger is touch screen compatible.

now $56.25 at Jenson USA Endura Pro SL Primaloft Waterproof gloves: Were $74.99 now $56.25 at Jenson USA Save 25% Stretchy gloves with a waterproof and breathable internal membrane paired with a Primaloft insulation liner. The palm is synthetic leather, whilst the cuff is extended to ensure chills don't travel up your arm.

$52.46 at Amazon Gore C3 Infinium Gloves: Were $100 now $52.46 at Amazon Save 50% The deal on these applies to the black and yellow and black and red gloves. As the name would suggest, these use a 3D pre-moulded construction with lots of stretch to provide the perfect fit, ensuring good dexterity and handlebar feel. They're relatively lightweight, at 55g, water-resistant and windproof.

$37.99 at Jenson USA Pearl Izumi Women's Elite Softshell Gel Gloves: Were $60 now $37.99 at Jenson USA Save 37%. A fleecy liner and insulating external fabric, these softshell gloves aim at warmth without bulk. They are touch screen compatible and offer what Pearl Izumi calls "1:1 fit", basically, there's much less chance of having excess fabric at the fingers.

Best Cyber Monday Winter Cycling Gloves Deals: UK

£43 at Sigma Sports Sportful Sottozero Glove: Were £70 now £43 at Sigma Sports Save 39% A softshell construction with PrimaLoft fabric providing insulation, and a light fleece lining. The artificial leather palm offers silicone grip, and these promise water-resistance as well as touch screen compatibility.

£19.99 at Wiggle Altura Nightvision 5 Waterproof Glove: Were £39.99 now £19.99 at Wiggle Save 50% The remit of these gloves is to provide protection from wind and rain - the main body fabric is both wind and more importantly waterproof (not water resistant!). A long cuff with an elasticated section keeps chills from travelling up your arm. Touchscreen compatibility means you don't need to take them off to operate a cycling computer or smartphone. The discount applies to the black and high viz yellow gloves. Not up your street? Check out: Altura Nightvision Insulated Waterproof gloves were £45 now £28 at Sigma Sports

£79.00 at Sigma Sports Castelli Estremo Glove: Were £100 now £79.00 at Sigma Sports Save 21% Castelli itself calls this glove its 'warmest winter glove'. Considering the fame of some of its other pairs, that is a good omen. The inner is fleece lined, whilst the outer uses Windstopper fabric that promises wind and water resistance. Silicone detailing on the palm offers grip, whist the closure system features Neoprene to keep drips out. The suggested temperature range is -5-5°C, or 23-40°F.

£53.76 at Amazon Castelli Perfetto RoS gloves: Were £75 now £53.76 at Amazon Save £21. Obviously there's been come confusion at Amazon, as the retailer lists this as a 'football glove'. Now, all cyclists know that the Perfetto RoS (Rain or Shine) gloves are made for cycling. These are so good they won an Editor's Choice award in 2020. Gore-Tex Infinium fabric is used in the outer, it's windproof and water-resistant, whilst a fleece lining adds to insulation.

now £19.99 at Tredz Altura Firestorm Long Finger Gloves: Were £39.99 now £19.99 at Tredz Save 50% We've tested these gloves at Cycling Weekly recently, and they performed very well. They use a softshell fabric as the outer, and there's excellent visibility encorporated. The material is breathable, there's touchscreen compatibility and a reinforced thumb.

£40 at Amazon Gore C3 Infinium Gloves: Were £60 now from £40 at Amazon Save £20 There's a saving on the red and black and yellow and black pairs. These gloves are all about providing warmth with good dexterity, they use a 3D pre-moulded construction to aid fit, and are fairly lightweight, coming in at 55g - but they're still water-resistant and windproof. These are a good option if you want a little extra warmth, without too much bulk.

now from £26.99 at Tredz Endura FS260-Pro Nemo: Were £29.99 now from £26.99 at Tredz Save 10% Another set of gloves that has performed excellently when on test at Cycling Weekly. These are super stretchy and use a Neoprene outer to keep the rain away. The deep cuff will overlap your jersey/jacket sleeves to make sure the cold stays out, and touch screen compatibility is built in.

£69.99 at Tredz Giro 100 Proof Winter Gloves: Were £79.99 now £69.99 at Tredz Save 13% 'Lobster' style gloves are recommended for riders who really struggle with cold hands. They keep your index to little fingers enclosed in one section, separating your thumb and forefinger so you still have the same control of the shifters and brakes. These use a High-Loft fabric from Polartec - who really are experts at deep winter material - with a deep-pile fleece lining inside. Cosy.

Image Endura Strike Waterproof gloves: Were £39.99 now £35.99 at Tredz Save 10% Endura has designed these to be an 'all-rounder', balancing low bulk with warmth and waterproofing. The outer is a stretch fabric with a DWR finish whilst the palm is durable synthetic leather. The cuff is extended, to go under or over jersey/jacket sleeves, with a Velcro fastener.

