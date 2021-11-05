Jenson USA launches its Black Friday deals with great Castelli clothing offers
A selection of offers, including some tasty deals on Castelli clothing
The very first Black Friday cycling deals usually arrive at the dawn of November, and 2021 is no exception.
Jenson USA kicked off its Black Friday offers this week. There are tons of incredible offers - with savings of up to 75%. However, with fall well underway and winter approaching, we were particularly drawn to the Jenson USA Castelli deals.
Italian brand Castelli manufactures some of the best wet and cold weather gear out there, so we focused on the deals from one of our favourite clothing brands.
There are plenty more Jenson offers, though - so have a browse of the Jenson USA Black Friday sales page if you're after something else.
Jenson USA Black Friday deals quicklinks
- Jenson USA Black Friday deals home page
- Jenson USA Castelli deals page
- Castelli Perfetto Light Glove: was $64.99, now $42.24
- Castelli Insider jersey: was $119.99, now $89.99
- Castelli Unlimited LF Glove: was $49.99, now $37.48
- Castelli Gabba ROS jersey: was $199.99, now $159.99
- Castelli Emergency Rain Jacket: was $129.99, now $81.99
- Castelli Perfetto ROS Women's gloves: were $69.99, now $45.49
Jenson USA best Black Friday cycling deals
Castelli Perfetto Light Glove: were $64.99, now $42.24 at Jenson USA
Save 35% on some of the best mid-protection gloves in cycling. Castelli is renowned for its winter gear, and these gloves provide a perfect option for autumn, and winter if you run hot. If you run cold, pair them with a liner glove to keep your fingers toasty.
Castelli Unlimited LF Glove: were $49.99, now $37.48 at Jenson USA
A warm winter glove that includes padding designed to offer extra damping against numbness on long rides - a great option if you struggle with hand pain, or ride off-road. Touchscreen inserts mean you'll have no issues operating your cycling computer - or smartphone.
Castelli Perfetto ROS Women's gloves: were $69.99, now $45.49 at Jenson USA
A glove to be worn come 'Rain or Shine', throughout winter. Castelli has combined GORE-TEX INFINIUM Stretch Warm fabric with a fleece lining, to offer great hand dexterity as well as warmth and water resistance.
Castelli Insider jersey: was $119.99, now $89.99 at Jenson USA
Maybe you're planning on keeping much of your winter training indoors? In that case, the Insider jersey - with a super lightweight construction may be up your street. It's got two rear pockets, so can be worn outside when summer comes around, too.
Castelli Gabba ROS jersey: was $199.99, now $159.99 at Jenson USA
Save 20% on pretty much the most useful layering option a cyclist can own. The Gabba ROS (rain or shine) is a stretchy, breathable, but water-resistant layer. Pair it with a thick base layer and arm warmers when it's cold, or a light base layer on warmer days - it'll see you through much of the year.
Castelli Emergency Rain Jacket: was $129.99, now $81.99 at Jenson USA
There's no need to fear getting caught in a shower if you've got the right clothing - and this emergency rain jacket will roll up easily into a back pocket, so you can pull it out at just the right moment.
Castelli Women's Climber's jersey: was $129.99, now $87.50 (size XL) at Jenson USA
Our only disappointment when browsing Jenson USA's Castelli Black Friday deals was the low number of offers on women's kit. We did find this - 33% off the Climber's jersey, in an XL size. We'll keep checking back to see if more women's offers arrive.
Cycling Weekly's Tech Editor Michelle Arthurs-Brennan is a traditional journalist by trade, having begun her career working for a local newspaper before spending a few years at Evans Cycles, then combining the two with a career in cycling journalism.
When not typing or testing, Michelle is a road racer who also enjoys track riding and the occasional time trial, though dabbles in off-road riding too (either on a mountain bike, or a 'gravel bike'). She is passionate about supporting grassroots women's racing and founded the women's road race team 1904rt.
Favourite bikes include a custom carbon Werking road bike as well as the Specialized Tarmac SL6.
Height: 166cm
Weight: 56kg
-
-
Tweets of the week: Opi-Omi, Nico Roche jumping out of a plane, and more
The off-season bites!
By Jonny Long •
-
Seven-day wonder: How Josh Quigley set the record for the most miles in a week
Weekly mileage is a fixation for many a cyclist but Josh Quigley has taken it to a new level. He tells James Shrubsall how he did more than anyone has ever done in seven days
By James Shrubsall •