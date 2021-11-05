Jenson USA launches its Black Friday deals with great Castelli clothing offers

A selection of offers, including some tasty deals on Castelli clothing

Black friday offers at Jenson USA
Michelle Arthurs-Brennan

By

By

The very first Black Friday cycling deals usually arrive at the dawn of November, and 2021 is no exception. 

Jenson USA kicked off its Black Friday offers this week. There are tons of incredible offers - with savings of up to 75%. However, with fall well underway and winter approaching, we were particularly drawn to the Jenson USA Castelli deals

Italian brand Castelli manufactures some of the best wet and cold weather gear out there, so we focused on the deals from one of our favourite clothing brands. 

There are plenty more Jenson offers, though - so have a browse of the Jenson USA Black Friday sales page if you're after something else. 

Jenson USA best Black Friday cycling deals

Image

Castelli Perfetto Light Glove: were $64.99, now $42.24 at Jenson USA

Save 35% on some of the best mid-protection gloves in cycling. Castelli is renowned for its winter gear, and these gloves provide a perfect option for autumn, and winter if you run hot. If you run cold, pair them with a liner glove to keep your fingers toasty. 

Image

Castelli Unlimited LF Glove: were $49.99, now $37.48 at Jenson USA

A warm winter glove that includes padding designed to offer extra damping against numbness on long rides - a great option if you struggle with hand pain, or ride off-road. Touchscreen inserts mean you'll have no issues operating your cycling computer - or smartphone. 

Image

Castelli Perfetto ROS Women's gloves: were $69.99, now $45.49 at Jenson USA 

A glove to be worn come 'Rain or Shine', throughout winter. Castelli has combined GORE-TEX INFINIUM Stretch Warm fabric with a fleece lining, to offer great hand dexterity as well as warmth and water resistance. 

Image

Castelli Insider jersey: was $119.99, now $89.99 at Jenson USA

Maybe you're planning on keeping much of your winter training indoors? In that case, the Insider jersey - with a super lightweight construction may be up your street. It's got two rear pockets, so can be worn outside when summer comes around, too.

Image

Castelli Gabba ROS jersey: was $199.99, now $159.99 at Jenson USA

Save 20% on pretty much the most useful layering option a cyclist can own. The Gabba ROS (rain or shine) is a stretchy, breathable, but water-resistant layer. Pair it with a thick base layer and arm warmers when it's cold, or a light base layer on warmer days - it'll see you through much of the year. 

Image

Castelli Emergency Rain Jacket: was  $129.99, now $81.99 at Jenson USA

There's no need to fear getting caught in a shower if you've got the right clothing - and this emergency rain jacket will roll up easily into a back pocket, so you can pull it out at just the right moment. 

Image

Castelli Women's Climber's jersey: was $129.99, now $87.50 (size XL) at Jenson USA

Our only disappointment when browsing Jenson USA's Castelli Black Friday deals was the low number of offers on women's kit. We did find this - 33% off the Climber's jersey, in an XL size. We'll keep checking back to see if more women's offers arrive. 

Michelle Arthurs-Brennan

Cycling Weekly's Tech Editor Michelle Arthurs-Brennan is a traditional journalist by trade, having begun her career working for a local newspaper before spending a few years at Evans Cycles, then combining the two with a career in cycling journalism.


When not typing or testing, Michelle is a road racer who also enjoys track riding and the occasional time trial, though dabbles in off-road riding too (either on a mountain bike, or a 'gravel bike'). She is passionate about supporting grassroots women's racing and founded the women's road race team 1904rt.


Favourite bikes include a custom carbon Werking road bike as well as the Specialized Tarmac SL6. 


Height: 166cm

Weight: 56kg

