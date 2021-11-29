Wahoo saves its best deals for Cyber Monday including 20% off Speedplay pedals and Tickr heart rate monitors

This Cyber Weekend we've seen exceptional deals on Wahoo training equipment. Exceptional not only because getting 15% off the Wahoo Kickr smart trainer - which recently won our four-way turbo grouptest - is a great saving, but also because you'd normally wait a month of Sundays let alone Black Fridays or Cyber Mondays before the US brand discounted any of its highly sought after products.

But it keeps getting better.

In its Cyber Monday list of deals, Wahoo is still offering 10% off Kickr smart trainers (Kickr, Core, Snap) and accessories (Climb, Headwind, Mat, Desk).

It's also still offering discounts on refurbished trainers: there's 10% off the refurbished Wahoo Kickr bike, 15% off the Kickr, 15% off the Kickr Core and 15% off the Kickr Snap. These are all official factory refurbished items and come with full warranties.

But on Cyber Monday you'll also be able to get 20% off all Wahoo Speedplay pedals, Tickr heart rate monitors and sensors (RPM and Blue SC).

Go straight to the Wahoo sale

Here's a list of what's on offer from Wahoo on Cyber Monday only:

20% off Wahoo Speedplay pedals

20% off Wahoo Tickr heart rate monitors

20% off Wahoo sensors (RPM and Blue SC)

Free one year subscription to Wahoo Systm with any Wahoo smart trainer/bike purchase

15% off Wahoo Elemnt Rival

Black Friday Wahoo offers still available:

10% off Wahoo Kickr, Core and Snap

10% off Wahoo trainer accessories (Climb, Headwind, Mat, Desk)

10% off Wahoo Kickr Bike refurbished

15% off Wahoo Kickr refurbished

15% off Wahoo Kickr Core refurbished

15% off Wahoo Kickr Snap refurbished

These will be available through Wahoo’s network of premium retailers and also on wahoofitness.com. Refurbished units will only be on sale at wahoofitness.com

Meanwhile, Sigma Sports is offering UK customers 10% off the Wahoo Kickr Core, bringing it down to £629.99 from £699.99 and throwing in a free Vel training mat worth £45.

Go straight to the Sigma Sports offer

Shop products direct from Wahoo and other retailers in the USA

Shop products direct from Wahoo and other retailers in the UK

The new Cyber Monday deals from Wahoo

Wahoo Speedplay pedals save 20% Wahoo Speedplay pedals save 20% The redesigned Speedplay range was launched this year following Wahoo's acquisition of the iconic brand in 2019. We reviewed the Wahoo Speedplay Zero, gave it 4.5/5 and said this: "Wahoo has done an impressive job of bringing the Speedplay platform into the 21st century while retaining its original appeal, and the Zeros showcase all of those improvements."

Wahoo Tickr heart rate monitors save 20% Wahoo Tickr heart rate monitors save 20% We tested Wahoo's Bluetooth and ANT+ HRM last year and scored it 4.5/5. Here's what we concluded: "With easy connectivity to any device or platform and a great fit it's hard to fault this HRM. The Wahoo fitness app (iPhone and Android compatible) means you can monitor and track your workouts without the need for another device (like a watch or GPS computer) so costs can be kept down.

Wahoo sensors (RPM cadence, speed and Blue SC) save 20% Wahoo sensors (RPM cadence, speed and Blue SC) save 20% Wahoo's cadence and speed sensors use ANT+ and Bluetooth to communicate data to both cycling computers and smartphones, and are compatible with Android and iPhone. Makes data tracking super easy for more specialised setups including indoor riding.

Black Friday deals from Wahoo that are still live

now £2,429.99 (save £270) Wahoo Kickr Bike certified refurbished £2,699.99 , now £2,429.99 (save £270) We gave the Wahoo Kickr smart bike 4.5/5 when we reviewed it. This was our conclusion: "No other exercise bike offers the gradient adjustments we have here, and this makes indoor cycling both more fun and more realistic, potentially having a greater transfer out on the road. The adjustable shifters are excellent, as is the ride quality." We docked half a star because of the relatively high new price (£2,999.99) but that's not an issue with this refurbished, discounted one.

now £722.49 Wahoo Kickr smart trainer refurbished certified £849.99 , now £722.49 (save £127.50) The 2018 version of the Kickr, which was the V4 (now we're on V5) has been tested and brought up to factory spec, though it may have the odd scratch or nick. It comes with the full two year warranty and looks like an excellent way to access Wahoo's fantastic Kickr trainer. Considering the latest one costs £999.99 new, this looks like an excellent deal.

now £339.99 (save £60) Wahoo Kickr Snap smart trainer certified reconditioned £399.99 , now £339.99 (save £60) This is the refurbished version of the 2017 entry-level smart trainer from Wahoo. It has the functionality of the top-of-the-range Kickr but uses a wheel-on design rather than direct drive. We gave it 4/5 when we reviewed it. As with the all refurbed trainers, it has been tested by Wahoo's team and brought up to factory spec and carries the full two-year warranty. For comparison, a brand new Kickr Snap is £429.99.