Where can I get a deal on an Assos jacket on Black Friday?

Assos has a reputation for making the best winter jackets out there - and it's well deserved. The legendary Swiss brand, which incidentally claims to be the first cycling brand to use Lycra in shorts, has always been at the forefront of clothing technology, using innovative fabrics and constructions that work perfectly for bike riding.

Assos garments are also built to last. The brand regularly states that it expects an Assos item to last five seasons, and in our experience that's indeed the case.

But - and it's a big but - you have to pay for all that R&D. Just as Assos clothing is about the best barrier against the weather you can buy, the price of it can be the very first barrier it presents.

That's why whenever Assos garments are discounted, those in the know are very quick to snap them up. So we've scoured the web for the best ones in the week leading up to Black Friday - scroll down to check out deals in both the USA and the UK.

We've reviewed a lot of Assos clothing over the years and we would never recommend anything we wouldn't wear ourselves.

Where to find the best Assos jacket deals in the USA

Where to find the best Assos jacket deals in the UK

Best Black Friday Assos jacket deals USA

now $295.20 at Backcountry (save $73.80) Assos Equipe RS rain jacket $369 , now $295.20 at Backcountry (save $73.80) A lighter, more packable, lower priced evolution of the Swiss brand's legendary rS.sturmprinz rain jacket - and even now even lower priced. Made from Assos's waterproof Schloss Tex fabric, there are taped seams minimise chafing and to act as an extra barrier to the rain. Two lower rear slots allow easy access to your jersey pockets.

Assos Habu Laalalai Women's Cycling Jacket: $305.80 Assos Habu Laalalai Women's Cycling Jacket: $305.80 , now $140 at Wiggle (save $165.80) It's no secret that Assos makes some of the best winter cycling kit on the market, but alongside some of the highest prices, too. That's why when deals come up, they're worth nabbing - as Assos kit has been tried and tested to last many, many seasons. This Habu Laalalai jacket is a warm winter layer that will help keep you pedalling all year round.



now $168 at Backcountry (save $42) Assos Mille GT Clima Evo jacket $210 , now $168 at Backcountry (save $42) A lightweight, packable shell designed to be stashed in a jersey pocket, the Clima Evo jacket is made from a Silver Haze membrane that not only repels water but also reflects light - ideal for extra visibility when the clouds have come down. Perfect for spring and fall - or for any rides where you might need a bit of extra protection, such as on a long descent.

now 149.98 at Competitive Cyclist (save $119.02) Assos Uma GT winter jacket $269 , now 149.98 at Competitive Cyclist (save $119.02) The Uma GT winter jacket is relatively lightweight and low bulk, and as such is perfect for late fall/early winter and for coming out the other side into spring. The front panel is made from NEOS Medium fabric for water resistance and windproofing; it's stretchy and comfortable, meaning you can also layer up underneath if you want to deploy it when the temperature really drops. On the subject of things dropping, look at this price!

now $295.20 at Backcountry (save $73.80) Assos Mille GT Ultraz Evo winter jacket $369 , now $295.20 at Backcountry (save $73.80) This is what we said about the Assos Mille GT Ultraz when we gave it 4.5/5: "This is a top-quality winter jacket, offering a great fit, whilst being super warm but still very breathable. It also has some more unique qualities, such as the brilliant double sleeve design which works very well with gloves. It is, however, very expensive, which could make its purchase hard to justify against the competition." With $73 off there's no justification needed any more.

Image Assos Mille GT winter jacket $319 , now $255.20 at Backcountry (save $63.80) The Mille GT uses windproof, water-resistant Neos material at the front panels. Its 4-way stretch gives it a sculpted fit and allows for laying underneath. Considering the insulation, it's surprisingly lightweight and low bulk. When we reviewed it we said: "Assos has got this jacket right, it looks good, feels premium and takes on much of the typical weather you will face in the winter."

Assos Liberty RS23 Thermo Rain Jersey: $399.00 Assos Liberty RS23 Thermo Rain Jersey: $399.00 now $179.98 at Backcountry (save $219) Ideal for the warm but wet days, or when your pressing on a hard effort. The water and windproof thermal short sleeved jersey from Assos, has a race cut finish, with room under for a base layer, and can be paired with arm warmers to gain a couple of lower temperature degrees. Three rear pockets for all your ride needs, and reflective panelling making this highly practical piece of kit.

Best Black Friday Assos jacket deals: UK

Image Assos Mille GT Ultraz winter jacket £265 , now £169 at Sigma Sports (save £96) This is what we said about the Assos Mille GT Ultraz when we gave it 4.5/5: "This is a top-quality winter jacket, offering a great fit, whilst being super warm but still very breathable. It also has some more unique qualities, such as the brilliant double sleeve design which works very well with gloves. It is, however, very expensive, which could make its purchase hard to justify against the competition." With almost £100 off there's no justification needed any more.

Image Assos Equipe RS Evo rain jacket £290 , now £169 at Sigma Sports (save £121) A lighter, more packable, lower priced evolution of the Swiss brand's legendary rS.sturmprinz rain jacket - and even now even lower priced. Made from Assos's waterproof Schloss Tex fabric, there are taped seams minimise chafing and to act as an extra barrier to the rain. Two lower rear slots allow easy access to your jersey pockets. A seriously good deal on a seriously good jacket.

now £259 at Sigma Sports (save £111) Assos RS Sturmprinz Evo rain jacket £370 , now £259 at Sigma Sports (save £111) The original money-no-object ultimate rain jacket. Assos created a new fabric called Triton for the Sturmprinz. The design brief was simple: you should be able to race in this jacket with complete protection from the elements but without overheating — Triton is designed to allow skin to breathe and sweat to escape during intense exercise. Assos duly delivered, but the price made most people break out into a cold sweat. Not any more.

Assos Koenigshaube Cycling Jacket: Assos Koenigshaube Cycling Jacket: £295.00 £64.90 now £58.41 at Chain Reaction Cycles(Save £236) If you've felt a bit left out of the Assos club, here's your chance to become a member. The lightweight, windproof and water resistant jacket is Koenigshaube jacket has been designed with more casual riding in mind, so comes with a looser fit than the Swiss brand's standard cut. All the performance of Assos and now with a mind-blowing £236 saving!

now £88 at Sigma Sports (save £22) Assos Uma GT women's wind jacket £110 , now £88 at Sigma Sports (save £22) The Uma GT is a super light packable jacket that offers protection from wind and rain. With a front panel made from Foil Ultra and side panel that are stretchy and breathable, it's a garment that can be deployed all year round if the weather turns. There's a DWR coating for extra water repellency. At over £100 it's on the pricy side, but at £88 it's definitely a jacket to be snapped up.

