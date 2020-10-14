Amazon Prime Day USA deals: Bike storage and security deals

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing and runs through Wednesday. There are plenty of great deals to be had across all categories. There’s no better time to organize your fleet of bikes with home storage systems or to keep them safe and secure bike locks and smart home security systems. We’ve rounded up some of the best Prime Day deals on bike racks, locks and security cameras.

To enjoy the savings, you’ll need an Amazon Prime Account. However, you can sign up via a 30-day free trial, and cancel at any time.

If you’re looking for yet more cycling deals then have a look through our list and see more big savings over the two-day sale on Amazon.

The deals available online are pretty endless, but we’ve done the leg work and clipped it down to some of the best we can find on Amazon and other sites as well.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ or ‘Best Deal’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Amazon Prime Day bike storage and security deals

Kryptonite Keeper 785 Chain Lock was $39.99 now $31.96

The heavy-duty Kryptonite Keeper will make would-be thieves look for easier targets. This lock features 7mm four-sided chain links made from 3T manganese steel. The hardened deadbolt uses a disc-style cylinder that’s pick and drill resistant. View here: Kryptonite Keeper 785 Chain Lock was $39.99 now $31.96

The Kryptonite Evolution U-Lock features a 13mm hardened steel shackle that resists hand tools, bolt cutters, and leverage attacks. It includes a 10mm braided steel cable for additional security. View here: Kryptonite Evolution U-Lock was $77.95 now $62.36

Four-Bike Floor Storage Stand was $75.00 now $44.66



This sturdy steel floor rack is designed to hold up to four bikes. It can fit children’s bikes with wheels as small as 12″ all the way up to 700c road bikes and 29″ mountain bikes with tires measuring up to 2.5″ wide. View here: Four-Bike Floor Storage Stand was $75.00 now $44.66

Monkey Bars 6-Bike Storage Rack 2.0 was $99.99 now $89.99

This is a product we could use for our personal bike quivers. The 6-bike Monkey Bars wall rack holds bikes of all shapes and sizes and has a maximum weight capacity of 300 pounds. View here: Monkey Bars 6-Bike Storage Rack 2.0 was $99.99 now $89.99

Pro Bike Tool Bike Wall Mount was $59.99 now $44.99



This wall-mounted bike holder allows you to store your bike in a horizontal position, allowing for convenient storage and removal. The mount made from steel with a scratch-proof coating to protect paint and carbon frames. View here: Pro Bike Tool Bike Wall Mount was $59.99 now $44.99

Ring Video Doorbell was $99.99 now $69.99



This 1080p HD video doorbell lets you see, hear, and speak to people from your phone, tablet, or select Echo device. Includes privacy features, such as customizable privacy zones and audio privacy, to focus only on what’s relevant to you. View here: Ring Video Doorbell was $99.99 now $69.99

Ring Outdoor Spotlight Cam was $199.99 now $149.99

Keep tabs on your garage, workshop, and home deliveries with the Ring Spotlight Cam. Connect your Ring camera with Alexa to enable announcements and to be alerted when motion is detected. View here: Ring Outdoor Spotlight Cam was $199.99 now $149.99

We’ll be bringing you deals throughout the Amazon Prime Day sales, and beyond – so keep checking back…